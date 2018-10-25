Altria Group (MO) Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Q3 2018 Earnings Call October 25, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Thank you, Laurie. Good morning and thank you for joining us. We're here this morning with Howard Willard, Altria's CEO; and Billy Gifford, Altria's CFO, to discuss Altria's 2018 third quarter and first nine months business results. Earlier today, we issued a press release providing these results, which is available on our website at altria.com and through the Altria Investor app.

During our call today, unless otherwise stated, we're comparing results to the same period in 2017. Our remarks contain forward-looking and cautionary statements, and projections of future results. Please review the forward-looking and cautionary statement section at the end of today's earnings release for various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from projections. Future dividend payments and share repurchases remain subject to the discretion of Altria's board. The timing of share repurchases depends on marketplace conditions and other factors. Altria reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

Today's call will contain various operating results on both a reported and adjusted basis. Adjusted results exclude special items that affect the comparability of reported results. Descriptions of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations are included in today's earnings release.

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

Thanks, Bill, and good morning, everyone. Altria delivered excellent third quarter adjusted diluted earnings per share growth of 20% and continued to return large amounts of cash to our shareholders. Our tobacco businesses are successfully executing against their strategies, while making strategic investments to drive long-term success. Before moving to our third quarter results, I'd like to address recent FDA activity.

In September, the FDA asked several companies, including Altria, to provide plans to address underage use of e-vapor products. We welcomed FDA's action and we agreed that the reported rise in underage use of e-vapor products is alarming and immediate action should be taken. We're also concerned that use of e-vapor products may jeopardize the harm reduction opportunity for e-vapor. We recently met with Commissioner Gottlieb to discuss steps that could be taken to address underage access and use.

Consistent with our discussion with the FDA and because we believe in the long-term promise of e-vapor products and harm reduction, we're taking immediate action to address this complex situation. First, Nu Mark will remove from the market MarkTen Elite and Apex by MarkTen pod-based products until these products receive a market order from the FDA or the youth issue is otherwise addressed.

Second, for our remaining MarkTen and Green Smoke cig-a-like products, Nu Mark will sell only tobacco, menthol and mint varieties. Nu Mark will discontinue the sale of all other flavor variants of our cig-a-like products until these products receive a market order from the FDA or the youth issue is otherwise addressed. Although we don't believe we have a current issue with youth access or use of our e-vapor products, we are taking this action because we don't want to risk contributing to the issue.

Additionally, we will support federal legislation to establish 21 as the minimum age to purchase any tobacco product. We think it makes sense to accomplish this through a phased-in approach. For context, we estimate that approximately 5% of adult tobacco consumers are legal age through 20, and that this age demographic represents approximately 2% of cigarette industry volumes, 4% of smokeless industry volumes and 15% of e-vapor industry volumes.

We, of course, recognize the impacts these decisions will have on our consumers, trade partners, suppliers and others. We believe these actions are essential to addressing the youth e-vapor epidemic and preserving the long-term harm reduction opportunity for e-vapor products. We support adult tobacco consumer choice and the promise of tobacco harm reduction, and we fully intend to operate compelling portfolio of e-vapor products for adult smokers and vapers.

Through the FDA's product review pathways all but (05:08) underage use of e-vapor is addressed. After removing Nu Mark's pod-based products and cig-a-like flavor variants, approximately 80% of Nu Mark's e-vapor volume in the third quarter of 2018 will remain on the market. These actions are outlined in our written response to the FDA, which was posted earlier this morning to altria.com.

With that, let's move now to our operating results. The smokeable products segment performed in line with our expectations, while adjusted operating companies income in the third quarter was essentially flat from the prior year, PM USA continues to make progress stabilizing Marlboro share through investments in the brand's equity. Marlboro's retail share decreased 0.1 of a share point in the third quarter to 43.1%, but is unchanged from its fourth quarter 2017 share. Billy will provide additional detail on our brand equity investments in a minute.

Next, the smokeless products segment delivered adjusted operating companies income growth of 7% in the third quarter, largely driven by strong net price realization. USSTC's total smokeless share grew 0.1 of a share point in the third quarter to 54.1%. On a combined basis, Copenhagen and Skoal share was unchanged in the third quarter at 50.7%, and was up 0.30 of a share point (06:40) from the fourth quarter of 2017. In heated tobacco, PM USA's initial lead market plans for IQOS are ready and we remain hopeful for FDA authorization by year-end.

So in summary, we we weren't confident (06:56) in our ability to deliver long-term value to shareholders by maximizing our core tobacco businesses, pursuing innovative reduced risk products and responsibly leading our industry forward through tobacco harm reduction. We believe our year-to-date performance positions as well to deliver on our full year plans. As a result, we are tightening our guidance, raising the lower end of our full year 2018 adjusted diluted EPS guidance to $3.95 for a revised range of $3.95 to $4.03, representing a growth rate of 16.5% to 19% from a 2017 base.

William F. Gifford - Altria Group, Inc.

Thanks, Howard, and good morning, everyone. Let me start with the smokeable products segment. In the third quarter, smokeable adjusted OCI was essentially unchanged from the prior year as higher resolution expenses, lower cigarette volume and higher cost, including strategic business investments, were offset by higher pricing.

Smokeable adjusted OCI margins declined 1.4 percentage points to 50. 4%. The smokeable products segment's reported cigarette shipment volume declined by 3.7% in the third quarter, primarily driven by the industry's rate of decline and retail share losses, partially offset by trade inventory movements. After adjusting for trade inventory movements, cigarette volumes declined an estimated 5% in the quarter and an estimated 5.5% in the first nine months.

We estimate that cigarette industry volumes declined approximately 4.5% in both the third quarter and for the first nine months. While the economic environment remains positive for the adult tobacco consumer, we believe increased gas prices, continued movement by adult smokers among tobacco categories, including e-vapor, and state excise taxes affected cigarette volumes in the quarter. We estimate the state excise tax increases on July 1 in Kentucky and Oklahoma had an impact to cigarette industry volumes of just under 0.5%.

As Howard mentioned earlier, PM USA's investments have helped stabilize share for Marlboro. Marlboro's limited time rewards program in Texas, Points West, exceeded PM USA's expectations in creating excitement for the brand by increasing Marlboro's digital engagement with adult smokers. During the nine month enrollment period, over 150,000 adult smokers, 21 and older, in Texas enrolled in the program and entered nearly two million pack codes. And the frequency of engagement on Marlboro.com increased by over 45% in Texas.

Building up the success of Points West in Texas, which ended in the third quarter, PM USA plans to launch Marlboro Rewards nationally in January of 2019. PM USA's excited to offer Marlboro Rewards to adult smokers 21 and older, with the goal of increasing its digital leadership, brand engagement and Marlboro's already strong brand equity and loyalty.

On the product side, Marlboro Ice has performed well since its national expansion in the first quarter with adult consumers responding favorably to the innovative reseal pack. And this quarter, PM USA is expanding this packaging technology to other offerings, including Marlboro Smooth, a unique menthol offering. PM USA continues to pursue opportunities to use this innovative packaging in the future.

In the super-premium tobacco and water segment, Nat Sherman has delivered solid performance following the regional expansion of Nat's across the Western United States earlier this year. And the team is evaluating further expansion opportunities. The cigar business continued to perform well, growing reported shipment volume nearly 7% in the third quarter and more than 4% for the first nine months. As a reminder for the fourth quarter, the smokeable products segment will have an extra shipping day compared to the prior year.

Turning to our smokeless products segment, adjusted OCI grew 7% in the third quarter, primarily driven by higher pricing partially offset by higher cost. Smokeless products segment adjusted shipment volume declined an estimated 0.5% for the first nine months. Smokeless industry volume declined an estimated 1% over the past six months. We continue to believe that smokeless industry volume is being affected by higher pricing in the category and adult tobacco consumer movement among tobacco products, including e-vapor products.

During the third quarter, USSTC announced plans to expand Copenhagen's Smooth Wintergreen to 22 states. This offering provides a balanced wintergreen flavor for adult dippers seeking a differentiated less intense wintergreen flavor. In September, the FDA accepted and filed, versus standard scientific review, USSTC's modified risk tobacco product application for Copenhagen Snuff. The FDA will now begin this review process, which includes opportunities for public comment. We are looking forward to engaging with FDA on this application.

Turning to our alcohol assets. Ste. Michelle's adjusted OCI decreased $7 million in the third quarter primarily driven by higher marketing and sales expenses and lower shipment volume, partially offset by favorable mix. In beer, adjusted earnings from our equity investment in AB InBev were $224 million in the third quarter, which reflects Altria's share of AB InBev's second quarter results.

We continue to return cash to shareholders, paying out over $3.9 billion in dividends through the first nine months of 2018. And in August, we increased our dividend by 14.3%, the second increase this year resulting in an overall quarterly dividend rate increase of 21.2% since the beginning of the year.

Altria's current annualized dividend rate of $3.20 per share represents an annual dividend yield of 5.2% as of October 19, 2018. We also repurchased approximately $367 million of shares in the third quarter and over $1.3 billion for the first nine months. As of the end of the third quarter, we had approximately $700 million remaining in the current share repurchase program, which we expect to complete by the end of the second quarter of 2019.

With that, we'll wrap up and Howard and I will be happy to take your questions. While the calls are being compiled, I'll remind you that today's earnings release and our non-GAAP reconciliations are available in altria.com.

We've posted our usual quarterly metrics, which include pricing, inventory and other housekeeping items. We've also included some historical data on the discount category dynamics, we discussed last quarter. Specifically, the chart (14:30) between deep discount and branded discount. The chart shows that the overall discount category retail share has been relatively stable over time and that deep discount retail share, while experiencing recent growth, has been at even higher levels in the past than currently.

With that, I'll open the question-and-answer period. Operator, do we have any questions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Michael S. Lavery - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Good morning.

Hi, Michael.

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

Yes. I mean, I think the way we thought about this was that we believe e-vapor has a lot of opportunity to convert adult cigarette smokers in the short, medium and long term. But clearly, the significant increase in youth usage of the products puts that at risk, and we think rapid and significant action is necessary.

Michael S. Lavery - Piper Jaffray & Co.

William F. Gifford - Altria Group, Inc.

Sure, Michael. I think if you would look at the overall brand equity that we've spent on (17:36) as well as product launches. So, from a standpoint of sort of the SKU launches that we had in the beginning part of the year through the third quarter, when you launch something like that, you want to make sure you have the right support in the marketplace and the right call out to consumers. So we have Marlboro Ice, we had Copenhagen Smooth, we had the expansion of Nat's, and so those are product launches that occurred through the first nine months of the year.

Michael S. Lavery - Piper Jaffray & Co.

And I know that branded merchandise isn't part the rewards program the way I believe it had been long ago, but what are the kind of rewards that the program includes?

Michael S. Lavery - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Michael S. Lavery - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

Operator

Christopher R. Growe - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Hi. Good morning.

Hi, Chris.

Hi. Just had a question for you if I could. Just to understand as you enter the year and you had the tax savings, you're spending quite aggressively behind the business this year, seeing some good success behind Marlboro. I had two questions related to that. One would be that part of your spending plans for the year did include IQOS that obviously has not occurred yet, we're hoping it happens by year end, obviously, is that pushing your spending to (19:55) 2019, I guess is question number one.

William F. Gifford - Altria Group, Inc.

Yeah. I'll take the first part of that Chris. From the standpoint of the investment spending, you're right, we had tax money (20:17) and investment related to IQOS. We have made some of that investment to be fully prepared for when that's approved by the FDA so that we're ready to launch.

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

And as I (20:48) address your question on how we feel about Marlboro performance in the cigarette category, and I would tell you that we are very pleased with the performance across our portfolio in the cigarette category. And I think that we feel that our investments have generated quite nice outcomes this year. And I might refer you to kind of the long-term performance in the PM USA portfolio and I'll take you back to 2011 before the launch of the Marlboro architecture and compare it to the first nine months of 2018.

Christopher R. Growe - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay, great. Thank you. And if I could just ask one quick one in relation to these pod-based products, is that something that you're prepared to seek approval for – to going through the PMTA process to the FDA, or will you wait to do that? Just curious kind of where you stand and your ability to seek that approval.

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

Christopher R. Growe - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Operator

Unknown Speaker

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

Sure. You're right, the adjusted cigarette industry volume on a year-over-year basis was down 4.5% and our adjusted cigarette volumes were down 5%. I think that is literally just a little bit further decline because on a year-over-year basis, our share was down a bit. But I would point out that our share has been stable since fourth quarter of this year, and we really feel now that we've lapped the impact of the California state excise tax increase that Marlboro's performance is stable and quite satisfying.

Unknown Speaker

William F. Gifford - Altria Group, Inc.

Yeah. I think when you look at that, we still think it's a great investment for the long term. From a standpoint of the actual dividend cut that they rebased that they announced today, if you think about where we were last year, the dividends received, 50% of that, it really has no significant impact to our liquidity, our earnings stream or our dividend policy.

Unknown Speaker

William F. Gifford - Altria Group, Inc.

Yeah. I think when you look at that from a standpoint of where those are going, it's the business investments we've been calling out all year. So you'll recall, we were investing around R&D capabilities and applications that we filed. It's around the product launches and the reinvestment in the brands that have taken place through the first three quarters. As far as the fourth quarter, I can point you to the overall guidance, but we don't guide to margins looking forward.

Unknown Speaker

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

Operator

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

Hi, Vivien.

Hi, good morning. So I also wanted to talk about volumes. I totally appreciate the incremental headwind from tax and from gas, but if I think back prior to 2010, because we've obviously been kind of in a benign state excise tax environment for much of the last decade, and that's changing and reverting back to kind of normal course. But prior to 2010, state excise taxes, if I recall correctly on a weighted-average basis, used to go up like the 8% to 12% a year, and the cigarette industry volume declines were down 3% to 4%, and so that was kind of embedded in the underlying price elasticity.

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

Sure. I think that we continue to have ample evidence that price elasticities have not changed. And you are right that with the exception of the California excise tax increase, which was significant, even the more recent state excise tax increases have not been out of line with the excise tax increases we had in the deep history. So I think it is less – again, setting aside California, it is less increased price elasticity action that is causing the 4.5% decline in the category. And I think it's really – it's a bit of a tick up in the secular decline here over the last quarter, and I think it's related partially to movement into the e-vapor category.

Vivien Azer - Cowen & Co. LLC

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

We have not. We met with them last week. And we really spent our time talking about our perspective on how to address the issue, and we briefed them on the actions that, at that time, we were considering. And since then, we firmed them up and announced them this morning. We really don't have any visibility into competitor actions or, frankly, what the FDA will ultimately decide to do, ultimately.

Vivien Azer - Cowen & Co. LLC

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

Operator

Bonnie L. Herzog - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

Hi, Bonnie.

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

Bonnie L. Herzog - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

Bonnie L. Herzog - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Bonnie L. Herzog - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

Yeah. I think I can confirm what we said at the Barclays conference, which is that we are exploring opportunities in the category. And we acknowledge that it is currently federally illegal in the U.S., but I think we think it's worth exploring the category because that might change in the future. And I'll hold back on explaining, in more detail, kind of how we view the category because we're relatively early in our exploration.

Bonnie L. Herzog - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay, that's fair. And then one final question for me, if I may, it's on your wine business. Constellation has made some comments recently about the state of the industry, noted a lot of challenges especially at the value end of the spectrum, and it's causing them to rethink their strategy and rationalize that into their business.

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

Sure. I think you are right that, I would say, over the last two years, the wine business has gone through some choppy water. First of all, what had been a nice long-term growth rate slowed down. And then secondly, there had been very nice growth in the premium end of the wine business, which was $7 and above, which was where Ste. Michelle had a strong position.

And essentially, the strong growth rates actually moved from $7 and above to $10 and above. And as a result of that, I think not only our business, but many of the other wine businesses, are investing to reposition their portfolios to respond to that consumer activity. And that's part of what drove weaker performance this year than we've had in the long term past.

We are confident that the wine team is increasing investment and innovation in the $10 and above category, so we think we'll get the performance strengthened next year. But it is clearly not the same favorable category dynamics that we saw two or three years ago. I would also tell you that with regard to the wine business, it's a nice business for us. Historically, it's been a nice contributor to our growth, but we do view it as a non-core business where we're not going to make significant investments to add to that portfolio.

Bonnie L. Herzog - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Operator

Nik Modi - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

Good morning.

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

I think what I said was I was hopeful that it would be approved by the end of the year. I have to tell you that, as you know, I've been rather patient knowing that the FDA is reviewing this heated tobacco application in a category that's relatively new to them, but I really feel like, given the strength of the PMI application and the passage of time, that the answer should be due here in the near term.

Nik Modi - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

Thanks. Very helpful, Howard. And then the other question just on the category growth – or decline rates, you have a situation where it's a little bit above the normalized trend, but the pricing realization that's been taken in the industry is also higher than what we've normally seen over the last, let's call it, 18 months. So I was wondering if maybe you can comment on that. Do you think there's some increasing kind of deceleration in the category just because the pricing has been higher than normal?

Nik Modi - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

Operator

Thank you.

Stephen Powers - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Hi. Steve. (36:13)

Stephen Powers - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

Sure. I have to tell you, we had a good meeting with the FDA last week, and I think we spent quite a bit of time talking about the actions that we were thinking about taking. But I don't know that we have any deeper perspective on what the FDA is ultimately going to do, then I think the rest of the community has been listening to pretty significant comments that FDA has made. So I don't know that we know exactly what actions they're going to take.

Stephen Powers - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

Sure. I don't think I gave an estimate of the actual numerical contribution of increased growth of e-vapor to the decline rate in cigarettes. But I would agree with you that I think that as you look at the decline rate of 4.5%, which is outside the 3% to 4% long-term range, I do think that probably two of the drivers of that are cigarette smokers increasingly trying e-vapor and now, I think also probably the increasing gas prices, most recently, is probably another contributor.

Stephen Powers - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

Yeah. We shared the data we did on the discount category because it's been the subject of a lot of discussion over the last three or four months. And I felt like some of our investors felt like there was something to be alarmed about. I have to tell you, we don't feel there's anything to be alarmed about and we provided this data to reinforce that belief.

Stephen Powers - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Now I know it's a little bit complicated because you've seen the deep discount portion of that up maybe a little more than 1 share point since 2011, 2012. And I think that was causing a bit of alarm from some folks. But I have to tell you, when you look at the fact that gas prices are back above year-ago levels, and I don't think that given the strong economy that most adult cigarette consumers are at all impacted in their brand choice because of that. But there is a relatively small group of consumers that when it costs them $10 more to gas up their car, they may be very well be deciding to go in and save by buying deep discount rather than branded discount.

Operator

Unknown Speaker

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

William F. Gifford - Altria Group, Inc.

Unknown Speaker

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

Unknown Speaker

Unknown Speaker

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

Unknown Speaker

Unknown Speaker

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

Unknown Speaker

Operator

Adam J. Spielman - Citigroup Global Markets Ltd.

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

Yeah. I don't know that I think about it that way. I think we feel – we make a variety of decisions around promotional investments, pricing and equity investments at any given year, and I think that our focus is on always maintaining four elements with regard to Marlboro. We want to make sure we have stable overall share, we want to make sure we continue to have a strong equity, we want to make sure that we have good demographics, and we want to grow the profitability.

Adam J. Spielman - Citigroup Global Markets Ltd.

William F. Gifford - Altria Group, Inc.

Adam J. Spielman - Citigroup Global Markets Ltd.

William F. Gifford - Altria Group, Inc.

William F. Gifford - Altria Group, Inc.

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

Adam J. Spielman - Citigroup Global Markets Ltd.

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

Yeah, I have to tell you that we are primarily focused on our premium portfolio, and I think that what would concern us would be a dramatic increase in growth of the overall discount category that would impact our premium brands. I think if the trend growth of deep discount continued to grow a bit more, I think as long as our Marlboro portfolio is performing well and we were getting the kind of profit growth we wanted, I don't think that would be particularly alarming.

Adam J. Spielman - Citigroup Global Markets Ltd.

Operator

Michael S. Lavery - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

Michael S. Lavery - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

Michael S. Lavery - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

Operator

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

Hi, Jennifer.

Hi. How are you?

Good.

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

Sure. The products in the tobacco category that are regulated by the Food and Drug Administration require the manufacturers of certain products to make payments to fund the cost of FDA regulation. And I think because the initial set of products was on the minds (53:59) when the legislation was passed, even though there are now significant numbers of e-vapor products on the market, they do not pay into the FDA to support the cost of regulation. And we think as long as we're opening up the legislation, it's time to update that and have everybody pay their fair share.

Jennifer Maloney - The Wall Street Journal

Howard A. Willard - Altria Group, Inc.

Yeah. I would tell you that I know that whatever action the FDA takes is going to be based on science and evidence and data, and it was not intuitive to me when he talked about taking the products out of convenience stores, but I'm reserving judgment here until we understand what data he has. And I think there's been a lot said and from that I have concluded that the FDA is going to take action to address this youth epidemic, but I think we're going to have to wait until they communicate their comprehensive plan to really understand exactly what they're going to do.

Jennifer Maloney - The Wall Street Journal

Unverified Participant

Operator

