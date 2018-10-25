Shares Of Ford Are Ripe For A Short-Term Trade

Traders should consider buying the stock for a swing trade as my semiannual pivot at $8.30 should be a magnet.

The stock has been below the $10 a share threshold since Aug. 30, which forced many equity money managers to sell the stock.

Ford began 2018 with an earnings warning on Jan. 16 and the stock had been driving lower all year under a “death cross” confirmed on March 6.

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) reported earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday, Aug. 24 and according to Macrotrends, the stock had a P/E ratio of 5.33 with a dividend yield of 7.13%, which made the stock “too cheap to ignore.” This supports the notion that there is a trading opportunity from my semiannual pivot at $8.30.

Shares of Ford closed Wednesday at $8.18 down 33.8% year to date and in bear market territory 38.6% below its 2018 intraday high of $13.33 set on Jan. 16. The stock has been below the $10 a share threshold since Aug. 30, which forced many equity money managers to sell the stock. I am not expecting the stock to recover this threshold as my monthly and quarterly risky levels are $9.82 and $10.16, respectively.

The positive reaction to earnings occurred when the carmaker reaffirmed its forward guidance and pledged not to cut its dividend. This supported my notion that the stock was "too cheap to ignore." When I bought my 2018 Lincoln Continental I chatted with the sales management at the largest Lincoln dealer in Tampa, Florida.

The Lincoln Luxury brands are a plus for Ford Motor as the $90,000 Navigator is outselling the $70,000 version. I needed a new luxury car to replace my 2004 Town Car and I chose the Lincoln Continental as they offered a finance plan at a favorable rate. Service is great too as they pick up my car at home, leave me a loaner, then return my car the next Morning. All of this service was priced into my finance deal.

The daily chart for Ford Motor

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for Ford shows the formation of a “death cross” on March 6. A “death cross” occurs when the 50-day simple moving average falls below the 200-day simple moving average and indicates that lower prices lie ahead. Under this formation the trading strategy is to sell strength to the 200-day simple moving average which was a magnet between April 10 and June 25 when the average was $11.63. There are three horizontal lines from top to bottom which are my quarterly risky level at $10.16, my monthly risky level at $9.82 and my semiannual pivot at $8.30. The stock was below the pivot providing a buying opportunity.

The weekly chart for Ford Motor

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Ford Motor is negative but oversold with the stock below its five-week modified moving average of $9.12. The 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $12.49 which proved to be a ceiling at $14.23 as 2016 began. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end this week at 10.25 up from 8.75 on Oct. 19, which was another indication that the stock had become “too cheap to ignore”.

Trading Strategy: Buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $8.30 and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly and quarterly pivots of $9.82 and $10.16, respectively. My annual risky level is up at $17.06.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.