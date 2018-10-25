Plexus (PLXS) Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: Plexus Corp. (PLXS)
by: SA Transcripts
Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)
Q4 2018 Earnings Call
October 25, 2018 8:30 am ET
Executives
Heather Beresford - Plexus Corp.
Todd P. Kelsey - Plexus Corp.
Steven J. Frisch - Plexus Corp.
Patrick J. Jermain - Plexus Corp.
Analysts
Shawn M. Harrison - Longbow Research LLC
Matthew John Sheerin - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
Sean K. F. Hannan - Needham & Co. LLC
Zhen Yang - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.
Mitch Steves - RBC Capital Markets LLC
Paul J. Chung - JPMorgan Securities LLC
Presentation
Operator
Good morning and welcome to the Plexus Corp. Conference Call regarding its Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement. My name is Sylvia and I'll be your operator for today's call. At this