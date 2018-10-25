Revisiting Leap Therapeutics

"The devil's happy when the critics run you off." - Criss Jami, Venus in Arms

Earlier this week, we posted an article on a post-ESMO view on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX). DVAX is one of the few small biotech concerns that has bucked the continued downturn in the sector and the market this week.

The shares of Dynavax have risen nicely after presenting data from the company's mid-stage oncology compound "SD-101" at the European Society for Medical Oncology conference in Germany over the weekend.

Today, we look at Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) which also presented solid results at the same conference but whose stock has fallen this week (like most small biotech stocks)

Company Overview

Leap Therapeutics is a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based early-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company came public early last year and has been on the market for just over 18 months. Leap is focused on discovering and developing translational-stage molecules in cell signaling and immune oncology. The company's stated goal is to change the world of cancer medicine. Leap Therapeutics currently has a market cap of approximately $80 million and trades at just under $5.00 share.

ESMO Presentation

The company presented early-stage trial data for its compound DKN-01 in combination with Keytruda in certain types of gastroesophageal cancers. Results were encouraging as they indicate a 2-4 fold increase in ORR of DKN-01+ Keytruda vs. Keytruda alone in overall GEJ+GC pts and various subgroups (MSS, PD-L1+, PD-L1-). It should be noted this was an extremely small sample size.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

After trial results were presented, Ladenburg reiterated its Buy rating and $18 price target. Its analyst had this to say about the ESMO presentation in regards to DKN-01:

"We are encouraged by the totality of DKN-01 data to date, and the ESMO18 update of DKN-01+Keytruda data continue to show numerically 2-4 fold of ORR vs. historical Keytruda mono control in aPD-1 naive r/r GEJ+GC pts, although the evaluable pts no. are still small and the follow-up is still short (mDOR and mPFS are not available for DKN-01+Keytruda). LPTX expects to complete full enrollment for the 40 aPD-1 naive cohort for DKN-01+Keytruda by YE18 and have full dataset with longer f/ u in 1H19. Meanwhile, DKN-01+Paclitaxel has shown a 41% ORR in taxane-naive EC +GEJ pts with further data update in 4Q18. LPTX also expects to report DKN-01 data in biliary tract cancer in 4Q18 and in gynecological cancer in 3/2019. We see multiple opportunities ahead for DKN-01."

Tuesday, H.C. Wainwright reissued its own Buy rating and $12.50 price target derived by the following method:

"We maintain our Buy rating of Leap Therapeutics and our 12-month price target of $12.50 per diluted share. We derive our price target based on a risk-adjusted NPV analysis of projected DKN-01 and TRX518 revenues through 2030 assuming a 12% discount rate and 2% terminal growth rate. We derive an rNPV of $614M for the products and add in cash and cash equivalents of $30M to arrive at a 12-month price target of $12.38 per diluted share, which we round to $12.50."

The company ended the first half of 2018 with approximately $30 million in cash on hand. It then raised an additional $30 million in early September. Leap is burning through $7 million to $8 million a quarter, so funding is now in place into 2020.

Back in November of 2017, the CEO, CFO and COO, as well as a beneficial owner bought over $6 million in shares at just over $6.00 a share. There has been no insider selling I can find since the company came public.

Verdict

It feels Leap's stock is falling this week due to hugely negative sentiment on biotech at the moment, not due to trial results. Before the end of this year, the company should disclose Phase 2 interim data for DKN-01 in combination with paclitaxel to treat endometrial cancer. The company is well funded and enjoys solid analyst support, and shares are now below the levels insiders made significant investments just less than a year ago. I have added some shares to my core stake in Leap this week on this "hiccup".

