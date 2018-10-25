Western Energy Services Corporation (OTC:WEEEF) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Mark Jackson - IR

Alex Macausland - President and CEO

Jeffrey Bowers - SVP, Finance and CFO

Darcy Reinboldt - SVP, Operations, Horizon Drilling and Stoneham Drilling

Analysts

Aaron MacNeil - TD Securities

Ian Gillies – GMP

Operator

Mark Jackson

Thank you and good morning everyone. With me on the call are Alex Macausland, President and CEO; Jeffrey Bowers, Senior Vice President, Finance and CFO; and Darcy Reinboldt, Senior Vice President of Operations for Horizon Drilling and Stoneham Drilling.

I would like to remind everyone that this conference call may include certain statements or disclosures relating to Western that are based on the expectations of its management as well as the assumptions made by and information currently available to Western which may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws.

All such statements and disclosures other than those of historical facts which address activities, events, outcomes, results or developments that Western anticipates or expects may occur in the future should be considered forward-looking information. We caution listeners that many factors could cause the performance or achievements of Western to be materially different from any future results performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

I will now turn the call over to Jeffrey.

Jeffrey Bowers

Thank you, Mark. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining our third quarter results conference call.

Over the past few years, we would have gladly accepted double key [quote] in the high 60s though this was in the context of normal Canadian price differentials. As everyone is aware, lack of market access is severely limiting realized pricing in Canada with light and heavy crude oil differentials at record levels.

With this backdrop industry demand looks to be largely flat for the remainder of 2018 and until a clear path to improved pricing emerges, we expect that a number of our customers will continue to be cautious with their growth spending.

For an energy services company, industry spending is certainly a significant driver of our profitability. However, even with the challenging industry fundamentals, we have been winning market share with both new and existing customers in all of our divisions and consistently positioning our company to generate above average activity compared to our peers in Canada.

With our approach to capital, we ensure our assets are consistently positioned to be in high demand. Our CapEx program for 2018 of $20 million has not changed, pending is to include $12 million of maintenance capital and $8 million of expansion capital.

Maintenance spending correlates closely to activity levels and we are able to increase or decrease maintenance spending as required. Expansion capital is deployed to respond to customer requests in situations where we can earn strong returns. The other key door above average activity is attracting and retaining the right people.

Over the course of the lower for longer in Canada price environment, we have worked diligently to ensure that we have a team in place to respond to higher activity while watching costs closely.

Our fixed headcount remains 25% below peak levels and we are confident that we will continue to exceed the expectations of our customers without material changes to our organization.

In Q3 2018, EBITDA of $7.7 million was up 12% from the prior year. Higher pricing in Canada and higher activity in Canada and the U.S. contributed to this increase. Year-to-date EBITDA after normalizing for the $6.4 million in shortfall commitment revenue recognized in Q1 2017 increased by 23% compared to the prior year.

With that I will now turn the call over to Alex.

Alex Macausland

Thank you, Jeffery. Good morning and thank you to everyone for joining our conference call today. Much has been said during the past few years regarding the challenges of the well servicing business in Canada.

The CAODC reports, the registered rig fleet of approximately 930 rigs -- outpacing current industry demand and leading to continued pressure on the business. In this environment, we are very pleased with the progress of Eagle Well Servicing division.

Our team has worked diligently to shift our customer base, continuing to build upon our successes with existing customers and adding new customers. We have repositioned rigs to more effectively serve our customers and increase the utilization. They we have 28 well servicing rigs working across Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

We expect our average rig count will do increase heading to the winter. With the continued backlog of our customers and the continued difficulty of the industry is facing attracting field employees. We have shifted the supply demand dynamic to be more favorable to Western in the coming months.

Through the continued efforts of our operations, safety and marketing teams, our Canadian drilling division continues to achieve in utilization above the industry and I am confident, we can continue this trend.

Our Stoneham team continues to exceed our client’s expectations. As a result, today in the Williston Basin, we have five or six rigs operating. Our rental division arrow continues to be the supplier of choice for some of the most active operators in the Grande Prairie and Fort St. John areas. I'm proud of the accomplishments of each of our divisions and look forward to turning the success into a stronger financial performance.

Shifting briefly to outlook, as Jeffrey mentioned, our baseline assumption for the remainder of 2018 is flat year-over-year activity. This will leave us well-positioned to build crews allowing us to respond to higher activity in early 2019. It is early still recognizing that budget processes for our customers is underway, but we continue to work closely with our customers to firm up demand for 2019. [Indiscernible] headwinds facing the industry, we continue to believe that the market will be quite tight for our Montney and Duvernay class rigs over the winter drilling season.

I would like to thank all of the Western employees. Our success is achieved through the efforts of each and every one of you. I would also like to thank our stakeholders for their continued support.

I will now pass the call back to the operator to open the lines for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] And your first question will be from Aaron MacNeil of TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Aaron MacNeil

Hey, good morning guys.

Jeffrey Bowers

Hey, Aaron.

Alex Macausland

Good morning, Aaron.

Aaron MacNeil

Just a quick question on geography's, so I guess in light of the differentials have you guys given any thought of moving some of your Duvernay or even Montney class rigs to the Balkan or even other U.S. basins.

Alex Macausland

Yes, we’ve received a few calls regarding that but when the right opportunity comes along we'll definitely have a good look at it. Right now, we don't have many of either of those classes available

Aaron MacNeil

All right. I guess, to the extent that you would have something available I mean what kind of day rate do you think would send you to move something itself?

Alex Macausland

Well, I think it just estimates some sense. The market in the Williston Basin, as in the Permian and other basins has been improving faster than it has in Canada. So I think, you're into the low to mid 20s probably for 1500 horsepower AC pad rig.

Aaron MacNeil

Okay. Yeah it makes sense to figure out. That's all I've got.

Alex Macausland

Thanks, Aaron.

Operator

Thank you. Next question will be coming from Ian Gillies at GMP. Please go ahead.

Ian Gillies

Good morning, everyone.

Alex Macausland

Good morning.

Ian Gillies

There has been I suppose I would call it noise around book differentials in some weakness there and call it the recent weeks and perhaps some concern over the call [six to nine mines]. Have you heard any concerns from your customers acknowledging that you do have five or six running--rigs running today?

Alex Macausland

No. I think there probably have a little bit of a longer view and like you mentioned there's plus or minus 60 rigs working in the basin and we evolve or five out of the six running. So I think, we'll be okay there but it's something to keep an eye on and be aware of for sure.

Ian Gillies

With respect to Canadian drilling, I mean on the last call, I mean you've talked about some of the call high spec triples leaving the basin and perhaps some supply and demand Agnus seeping down into the high spec heavy doubles or -- the heavy doubles, are you seeing any of that yet or did any of that materialize as a positive for winter drilling season?

Jeffrey Bowers

I think it's press a little, it's early enough but I think that our customers when they start really firming things up and probably going to realize that there is going to be a tightness in the market. But it's going -- it definitely helps us Western will be benefitted for sure.

Ian Gillies

Okay. I guess over the last couple weeks, with respect to the conversations around winter drilling season, has there been any notable shifts in tone of what your customers may intend to do or have those conversations not receive yet?

Alex Macausland

Well it's always been it's been a challenging time for our customers as well as the service companies to understand on a daily basis, your differentials blow out or your press are always down $3 a barrel. So I think, it's a really challenging time but it looks decent at the moment, I mean I think it's like as we mentioned it looks consistent as last year. So we'd like to see more of course, but it takes time to build crews, takes time to implement. But our customers are really looking at a base line of work that we're used to.

Ian Gillies

On the service rig side, the revenue per hour I mean I’m just trying to reconcile relative to Q1, I mean even Q2, was there some sort of shift in maybe what's being offered on each service rig or some changing customer mix that may have caused some degradation relative to prior quarters?

Alex Macausland

That's probably-- excuse me no not really just more probably rig mix and location mix. We have to remember that the tail-end of Q3 was -- it was really messy across the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin with a foot of snow in different places and rain and mud and it was just messy which rigs rep districts were down during the time.

Ian Gillies

Okay. Jeffrey as we look into 2019 and we start thinking about CapEx I mean are you able to provide any perhaps goalposts or sensitivities around where you think CapEx maybe relative to 2018 given that there was some upgrade capital in the program and perhaps how you're thinking about allocating capital next year?

Jeffrey Bowers

I was thinking that it would be quite consistent. I mean our maintenance capital always follow our activity and our expansion capital will be similar to what we've got in 2018 with upgrades any, basically anything that the customer will request we have good returns on those. No more than $1 million of rig type thing is really beneficial to us. They end up wanting to pay for that. It helps them out close it faster. So I'd say consistency is the biggest thing.

Ian Gillies

Okay. Thanks very much, everyone. I'll turn back over.

Jeffrey Bowers

Thank you.

Alex Macausland

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Next question will be from [indiscernible] Bullock at CIBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Q – Unidentified Analyst

Morning, guys.

Alex Macausland

Hi, [Dan].

Q – Unidentified Analyst

So assuming a flat addictively environment in Canada for 2018, do you expect you'll be able to continue moving prices higher for both drilling and service rigs?

Alex Macausland

Yeah, I think it's just kind of it's a slow and steady march rate that it's improving all the time and a lot of that's going to be due to lack of qualified personnel getting people through the door, it doesn't matter what basin you're in, either side of the border it safe to get the crew in the door. So I think that helps a little bit. There's been a lot of rigs leave the basin and I think that helps a little bit. And people just recognize when you're drilling at a high level of activity and a high level of productivity that we have on a daily basis both are well servicing side and the drilling side that you need to get paid a little bit more for that and there's value proposition is it's getting better known every day.

Q – Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I guess just following up on your Canadian labor comments here. Have you seen kind of the tightness get worse in this quarter versus earlier in the year? I'm kind of curious just kind of based on what you're saying and also some of the sentiment out there if that's kind of made some of the prospective employers get a little spooked about jumping in the industry?

Alex Macausland

Right. I think it naturally tightens up this time of the year, everybody gets a little nervous. I mean crops are starting to come off and we're certain to think about how many rigs are going to run this winter versus how many we ran last winter and the holiday season is over so everybody kind of gets settled into know what you're doing. South of the border in Williston basin is for all times purposes today is flat out. It is 57 to 60 rigs, remember but there's no extra people and they have to come from a long ways away, so that causes a lot of pressure to, you have to make sure you have the work in front of you before you hire the people and they have to get the right people and the carry. This will represent in redeploying service rigs. We've taken and moved a lot of service rigs around and attracted a lot of people and what attracts people to keeps people in the service business is steady service drilling is steady work and that's what makes the day go around for everybody.

So it's a little different and naturally people everybody had to make their mortgage payments and take care of the families during the last four years and a lot of people have left the industry and I think that will be true across the board doesn't matter what service line or service company you’re speaking with.

Q – Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That's good color. I guess just then on North Dakota, with some of the rigs you got working in the spot market there, could you see those key contractors as all or as kind of the preference to keep them in the spot market there and get kind of the upside from that?

Alex Macausland

Right. I think that's it's an interesting conversation because some of the spot markets obviously is six months contract. So in a proven environment like that you don't want to lock him in too long anyway where you can move rates around each time you redo your contract.

Q – Unidentified Analyst

Got you.

Alex Macausland

Definitely the phones have been better and we've been able to stock up some work and pick up some work to keep those rigs running. That's how you make some better money is keep them operating.

Q – Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Last question for me. Just kind of on some of the slippages you saw weather related in Canada in September, has all that work cut shifted into October and has it been kind of fully cut up at this stage?

Alex Macausland

That's a heck of a good.

Jeffrey Bowers

It's a very good question. If we had that answer we can just shut it down. But I think it's helped a little bit, but some of the bigger players are just there right now -- their 2018 budgets and able to just carry on. So I think it's just kind of it's been steady. So I don't have a good feel for that.

Q – Unidentified Analyst

Got you. Fair enough. Okay, well appreciate the color guys. I'll turn it back.

Alex Macausland

Thanks.

Jeffrey Bowers

Thanks.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] At this time Mr. Macausland it appears we have no other questions. So we'd like to turn the callback over to you.

Alex Macausland

Thank you, Sylvie. So I would like to thank everyone for joining our conference call today and for your interest investors. Have a good day. Thank you.

