17 Upcoming Dividend Increases

Introduction

I love stocks that grow their dividends year in and out. Hopefully, you do too! If so, you are in the right place. After a few lackluster weeks, the list has jumped up in a big way this week. There are several great dividend hikes coming and, coupled with the market's recent fall, could create some nice opportunities!

I've created a list of stocks that grow their dividends and happen to be increasing them next week. This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is available here.

If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet hosted here, with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum 5-year dividend growth history.

Why Should I Care?

Dividend increases are one of the most outward signs by management as to how business is going. Dividend yields also don't live in isolation; share prices tend to follow increases, as investors will move into a stock to claim the new payments. All else being equal, a 10% dividend hike should see an approximately 10% share price appreciation over time as the market adjusts to the higher payment. This produces a great flywheel effect whereby an investor can increase their income and see the face value of their investment increase.

Especially for retirees not receiving paychecks, dividend increases help cushion the never-ending force of inflation. As an added bonus, companies that grow their dividends by a rate greater than inflation can help investors improve their wealth over time.

What these lists provide is an opportunity for an investor to buy more shares prior to the dividend increase. An investor could start a position or increase their position size prior to the market readjusting to the new and higher dividend rate.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 1 Champion 2 Contender 6 Challenger 8

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (SHEN) 5 0.72 2-Nov-17 4.00% Challenger Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) 62 2.73 30-Oct-18 0.64% King Eaton Vance Corporation (EV) 37 3.32 30-Oct-18 12.90% Champion A.O. Smith Corporation (AOS) 25 1.99 30-Oct-18 22.22% Champion Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 21 6.47 30-Oct-18 0.70% Contender Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 15 3.36 30-Oct-18 24.19% Contender TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (TLP) 14 8.27 30-Oct-18 1.26% Contender Western Gas Partners, LP Limited Partner Interests (WES) 11 8.87 30-Oct-18 1.58% Contender Phillips 66 Partners LP Common Units (PSXP) 6 6.24 30-Oct-18 5.32% Challenger Western Gas Equity Partners, LP Common Units (WGP) 6 7.84 30-Oct-18 2.23% Challenger Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 14 1.68 31-Oct-18 9.38% Contender Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) 6 3.41 31-Oct-18 6.19% Challenger S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) 6 2.76 31-Oct-18 8.00% Challenger The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) 5 3.23 31-Oct-18 14.29% Challenger Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) 12 2.27 2-Nov-18 9.09% Contender IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) 6 2.56 2-Nov-18 6.78% Challenger Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) 5 2.03 2-Nov-18 5.26% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date by which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week low.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High SHEN 36.27 29.93 40.4 23.55 21% Off Low 10% Off High NWN 69.14 56.9 71.81 0 22% Off Low 4% Off High EV 42.23 42.16 60.95 14.41 0% Off Low 31% Off High AOS 44.33 44.29 68.39 23.32 0% Off Low 35% Off High EPD 26.72 23.1 30.05 19.63 16% Off Low 11% Off High TXN 91.59 91.5 120.75 21.14 0% Off Low 24% Off High TLP 38.95 33.98 43.14 22.29 15% Off Low 10% Off High WES 43.52 40.44 54.4 45.15 8% Off Low 20% Off High PSXP 50.84 44.4 56.48 16.68 14% Off Low 10% Off High WGP 30.35 29.69 42.92 18.32 2% Off Low 29% Off High BMRC 83.18 63.5 90.85 23.18 31% Off Low 8% Off High PNW 86.48 73.41 92.48 20.78 18% Off Low 6% Off High STBA 39.19 37.79 47.77 15.56 4% Off Low 18% Off High GT 19.82 19.37 36.07 18.39 2% Off Low 45% Off High SXT 63.32 62.3 78.4 19.54 2% Off Low 19% Off High IDA 98.32 79.59 101.89 21.75 24% Off Low 4% Off High HBCP 39.4 34.12 48.47 12.71 15% Off Low 19% Off High

Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included (the current yield + 5-year dividend growth rate). That is the current yield plus the 5-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule WES 8.87 7.3 11.4 13.4 21.8 TLP 8.27 6.9 3.5 2.9 4.4 11.2 WGP 7.84 18.1 24.6 EPD 6.47 4.9 5.3 5.7 5.7 12 PSXP 6.24 21.8 29.1 PNW 3.41 5.1 5 4.6 2.4 8.1 TXN 3.36 29.3 19.6 24.5 21.6 27.6 EV 3.32 7 8.1 8.1 8.5 11.2 GT 3.23 41.9 26 STBA 2.76 6.5 6.4 6.4 -3.7 9.1 NWN 2.73 0.5 0.7 1 2.7 3.8 IDA 2.56 7.7 8.4 10.3 6.4 12.9 SXT 2.27 10.8 7.9 7.2 6.1 9.4 HBCP 2.03 34.1 98.8 AOS 1.99 16.7 23.1 25.5 17 27.4 BMRC 1.68 9.8 11.9 9.9 8.2 11.5 SHEN 0.72 4 3.4 9.5 6.8 10.2

I want to highlight here the 1-year growth rates are still stale (as they are on the "CCC" list currently). I'm still working to calculate these myself.

Bonus Charts

Dividend King Northwest Natural Holding Company is my highlight for this week. With over 60 years of dividend increases, this puts Northwest in some rarefied company. This may not come as a surprise, but shares typically trade with a large premium given the stability of the business.

Running a stock return calculation versus the utility benchmark XLU since 2010, shares have actually lagged by over 3% a year. Dividends have also lagged. Earnings growth was negative for several consecutive years and still has not returned to where it was in 2010.

Shares of NWN tend to follow XLU very closely though XLU has been a better performer during the time period in question.

(Courtesy: Custom Stock Alerts)

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TXN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.