The New Home Company LLC (NWHM) CEO Larry Webb on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
The New Home Company LLC (NYSE:NWHM)
Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call
October 25, 2018 12:00 PM ET
Executives
Drew Mackintosh - IR
Larry Webb - CEO
Leonard Miller - COO
John Stephens - CFO
Analysts
Alan Ratner - Zelman & Associates
Scott Schrier - Citigroup
Alex Barron - Housing Research Center
Presentation
Operator
Greetings and welcome to The New Home Company's Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Drew Mackintosh with Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Drew.
Drew Mackintosh
Good