The New Home Company LLC (NWHM) CEO Larry Webb on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The New Home Company LLC (NYSE:NWHM)

Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call

October 25, 2018 12:00 PM ET

Executives

Drew Mackintosh - IR

Larry Webb - CEO

Leonard Miller - COO

John Stephens - CFO

Analysts

Alan Ratner - Zelman & Associates

Scott Schrier - Citigroup

Alex Barron - Housing Research Center

Presentation

Operator

Greetings and welcome to The New Home Company's Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Drew Mackintosh with Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Drew.

Drew Mackintosh

Good