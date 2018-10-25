FireEye: Don't Expect A Facebook Buyout

The social-networking giant is unlikely to want a company with a large external customer base.

As FireEye (FEYE) works through a turnaround and path toward a profitable future, media reports suggested Facebook (FB) is looking to buy a major cybersecurity firm. Don't buy the stock for a buyout based on a shaky thesis.

Facebook Buyout Unlikely

Everybody can understand why Facebook would look into bringing some cybersecurity competence in house. With data and privacy concerns paramount to the future business model and the recent hack of 30 million accounts, the social-networking giant clearly needs more expertise in the area.

The Information reported a few days ago that Facebook had approached several firms about buyouts. The company is apparently looking to aggressively make a move by year end.

Analysts at Oppenheimer named the following as cybersecurity targets: FireEye, Fortinet (FTNT), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Check Point Software (CHKP) and Splunk (SPLK).

These targets just don't make sense. Other than FireEye, the other cybersecurity companies have market caps in excess of $10 billion and would require buyouts in the $20 billion range. Facebook has the financial power, but shareholders and regulators aren't going to want such a massive business outside of the Facebook properties focused on security.

Even FireEye has a market cap of $3.3 billion. A deal with a 50% premium would require a $5 billion buyout. Facebook has a cash balance of $42 billion so affording even a cash deal wouldn't be a problem.

FireEye likely makes more sense due to the size and the work with cybersecurity specialist has done with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) and others to provide intelligence on problematic online accounts. The biggest issue is that the company provides cybersecurity to a whole host of customers that won't want Facebook as the parent company with its data privacy concerns. The existing customer base would no doubt defect in mass.

The company issued a very detailed report on the suspected Iranian influence operation. FireEye suggests that a network of inauthentic news sites are using multiple social media platforms to promote political narratives.

This work could expand their business model from just providing cybersecurity to working with social media sites on breaking apart influential campaigns from foreign governments using illegitimate media sources.

One can definitely understand why Facebook might want FireEye for this intelligence, but the ideal outcome is a partnership with multiple social media sties like Google, Facebook and Twitter (TWTR).

My previous tepid investment thesis would turn more bullish with more intelligence related work in this sector.

Independence

The best focus is to remain an independent company. In the last quarter, FireEye added 274 new logo customers and had 37 transactions of more than $1 million. These deals would quickly dry up on a Facebook buyout and the company could lose an annual revenue stream already in excess of $800 million.

FireEye is slowly making the move to subscriptions and recurring revenues. Analysts are bullish on the new Helix product. Gabriela Borges came out with a $22 price target on the sock and suggests that the stock could double, if Helix can take market share.

Ironically, the price target is about where a buyout would likely occur with the stock trading in the $16 price range. The upside is from remaining an independent customer that takes market share in the cybersecurity sector and builds on the intelligence opportunity in the social sector.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Facebook is likely to purchase a private firm with a smaller price tag than a company like FireEye with a large customer base. The better option for shareholders is for the cybersecurity specialist to boost revenue growth via the new Helix product taking market share.

Don't chase any spike on Facebook buyout rumors. The key to the upcoming Q3 earnings report is whether FireEye can finally forecast a future were cash flows and earnings move beyond breakeven levels.

