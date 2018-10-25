SolarEdge: Thriving In A Competitive Market

Solar power technology has advanced at an incredible pace in recent years. Despite this fact, the solar industry has not performed as well as one might expect. The continual downward pricing pressures on solar panels have wreaked havoc on many of the industry's largest manufacturers. Surprisingly, SolarEdge (SEDG) has performed relatively well over the past few years. Given SolarEdge's relatively unique position as an MLPE (module-level power electronics) company, SolarEdge has been somewhat shielded from the instability present in solar panel manufacturing.

SolarEdge is currently as valuable as many of the top solar panel manufacturers at a market capitalization of $1.7 billion. By focusing on products like power optimizers and inverters, SolarEdge has been able to circumvent some of the volatility inherent in solar panel manufacturing. By manufacturing supplementary products to solar panels, SolarEdge has been able to take advantage of solar's general growth trend while avoiding many of the industry's pitfalls. Given the continued explosive demand for solar, SolarEdge will likely continue to rise moving forward.

Rapid Growth

Solar is quickly becoming one of the most promising forms of energy in the modern era. Solar technology has many inherent advantages over other energy technologies in its pace of technological advancement and cleaner nature. The growth of solar has allowed SolarEdge to become one of the premier companies in the solar industry. Although SolarEdge reported lukewarm Q2 results, the company is still growing at an incredibly fast pace. In fact, the company reported 67% year-over-year revenue growth at $227 million. While the company's Q3 guidance was not as strong as many expected, the company is still growing at a breakneck pace.

Given how fast solar technology is improving, demand will likely remain high for SolarEdge in the foreseeable future. In fact, many major countries are now committing to a future entirely powered by renewable energy. Not surprisingly, solar tops a short list of renewable technologies that these countries are focusing on, putting SolarEdge in a great position. As one of the leading MLPE providers in the solar space, SolarEdge has positioned itself extremely well. While SolarEdge will likely continue to experience major volatility in the near-term future as a result of somewhat unpredictable demand in the short term, the upside potential of SolarEdge makes the company an attractive long-term investment.

SolarEdge is making huge strides in the SEDG market.

Avoiding Solar Industry Pitfalls

Solar panel technology has been improving at a rapid rate since the industry's inception. While such rapid innovation may be great for solar demand, it has actually been a major source of strain for solar panel manufacturers. Solar panel technology has been advancing so fast that major solar panel manufacturers across the globe are still struggling to maintain profitability. Investing hundreds of millions and even billions of dollars into solar panels only to be outcompeted a few quarters down the road is understandably risky. Not surprisingly, only a select few solar panel manufacturers like First Solar (FSLR) have survived in such harsh conditions.

By avoiding the solar panel manufacturing, SolarEdge has a good chance of avoiding the major risks associated with the solar industry. The growth potential of the relatively niche MLPE market is enormous given the potential of solar power. If SolarEdge can carve out a foothold in this market, the company's long-term upside is massive. SolarEdge's performance in recent quarters clearly shows that the company is making all the right moves to cement a dominant market presence in the near term. Although the landscape of the solar industry is constantly changing, SolarEdge is making a good case for its staying power.

SolarEdge's major products such as its power optimizers are clearly showing to have a competitive advantage in the MLPE space. In Q2 alone, SolarEdge shipped 2.7 million optimizers and 114,000 inverters. Whereas competitors such as Enphase (ENPH) had been neck in neck with SolarEdge just a few years ago, SolarEdge is undoubtedly pulling ahead. In fact, Enphase is now only worth a fraction of SolarEdge. While Enphase has experienced an upsurge in recent quarters, the company is still losing ground to SolarEdge.

Large Risks Remain

The solar MLPE market is still in its relatively early stages of growth. New competitors and MLPE technologies are emerging rapidly in this space, which will likely make it difficult for SolarEdge to maintain its current dominant industry position. Newer companies with superior technologies could easily supplant SolarEdge in this burgeoning industry. Older and more established companies could pose an even greater threat to SolarEdge. For instance, a large and well-financed electric utility would have far more resources than SolarEdge to compete in the space. In fact, large companies such as Huawei are already starting to make forays into the industry.

Despite the large potential threats facing SolarEdge, the company has a far greater chance than its current competitors in maintaining a strong presence in the industry. So far, SolarEdge has been able to survive and even thrive in the highly volatile solar market, which is an impressive feat considering the track record of large solar companies.

Conclusion

SolarEdge currently boasts a valuation of $1.7 billion, making it one of the world's largest solar companies. This is all the more impressive considering the fact that the largest solar companies have historically been solar panel manufacturers as opposed to solar MLPE manufacturers. SolarEdge's record revenues and solid profit margins prove the company sustainability in a highly volatile market. In fact, the company grew its revenue nearly 70% year-over-year while maintaining a healthy gross margin of 36.5%. Although the company's operating expenses have steadily increased to $41.3 million, this figure only represents 18.2% of the company's total revenues. This percentage has actually consistently declined over the past few quarters, putting SolarEdge in a healthy financial situation.

Solar MLPE products such as inverters or power optimizers will likely become a far larger component of solar technologies. Given SolarEdge's strong foothold in the burgeoning solar component market, the company could easily double in valuation over the next few years. With that being said, the company is involved in a highly volatile industry with ramping competition from the likes of Huawei. This makes SolarEdge a relatively risky investment despite its huge growth potential. Still, SolarEdge is one of the best investment opportunities in the solar industry.

