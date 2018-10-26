Are Bonds A Sale On Every Rally?

Bonds compete with stocks for capital, and in the current environment, the competition is rising. After nearly a decade of the lowest interest rates in history, the U.S. central bank pivoted from an era of accommodative monetary policy to tightening credit. The shift was gradual at first. In December 2015, the FOMC under the leadership of former Chair Janet Yellen increased the Fed Funds rate from zero to twenty-five basis points which was liftoff from the post-2018 financial crisis rate environment. In 2017, the central bank rolled out a program to reduce their swollen $4.5 trillion balance sheet which was the result of years of quantitative easing or buying government debt securities to keep rates low in medium and longer-term maturities. The Fed's program of injecting massive amounts of liquidity into the financial system to increase borrowing and spending and inhibit saving provided the monetary policy stimulus to jump-start the economy. Over recent years, the central bank upgraded its forecasts for economic growth from moderate to stable to strong. In 2017, they rolled out a program to reduce their balance sheet by allowing debt purchases to roll off at maturity. Together with short-term rate hikes, the U.S. Federal Reserve set the course from a dovish to a hawkish approach to monetary policy.

In 2017, the Trump administration rolled out tax and regulatory reforms which amounted to a shot of fiscal stimulus which has bolstered economic growth. With GDP rising at over 4% and unemployment at the lowest level since 1969, the Fed's mission to tighten credit has continued throughout 2018. This year, the central bank will increase the short-term Fed Funds rate a total of four times for a total of 1%, and by the end of this year, it short-term rate will stand at 2.25-2.50%. Meanwhile, bond prices began to fall in 2016 which is the year that the bond bull died. Legendary hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman told markets a few years ago that a long position in the U.S. bond market amounts to "picking up pennies in front of a steamroller." Last week he told CNBC that the bubble in financial markets is not in stocks but remains in bonds.

If bonds are going to continue to move to the downside, stocks will likely follow. The bear market in bonds is a good reason to keep the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN product (VXX) on your radar in the coming weeks and months.

The bull died in 2016

In July 2016, in what turned out to be a last bullish gasp in the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond futures market, the price of the long bond reached a high at 177-11. It has been all downhill since that record high and this month, bonds made yet another lower low.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, the bond futures fell to its most recent new low at 136-16 in October. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the bond futures market has been rising as the price has moved lower. Typically, a rise in the metric when price declines is a technical validation of the bearish trend in a futures market. The U.S. Federal Reserve has been helping the bond market in its descent as their tightening program has picked up its pace over recent months.

The Fed is not backing down

At their June meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee hiked interest rates for the second time in 2018 and told markets to expect two more 25 basis point rate hikes before the end of the year. At the end of 2017, the Fed had provided guidance that rates would rise by one-quarter of one-percent three times this year, but economic growth and low levels of unemployment that point to a strengthening U.S. economy caused the Fed to pick up its pace of tightening credit by increasing the short-term Fed Funds rate. The Fed hiked rates once again at their September meeting, and all signs point to another such increase during the final FOMC meeting of the year in December.

President Trump appointed Jerome Powell to replace Janet Yellen in 2017, and he took over at the helm of the central bank in early 2018. The more hawkish approach to monetary policy by the President's appointee has not been a welcome strategy by the administration. After injecting fiscal stimulus into the U.S. economy via tax and regulatory reform, the President has complained that the Fed has been taking steps that work contrary to both their strategic economic initiatives, and their current attempts to level the playing field when it comes to international trade, specifically with the Chinese. Higher rates have boosted the value of the dollar, and while China has devalued the yuan via slashing domestic Chinese rates, the currency differentials have favored Chinese over U.S. goods on world markets.

After the most recent Fed rate hike, President Trump said that the Fed had gone "crazy" raising rates in an environment where inflationary pressures remain under control. With the mid-term elections coming in early November, higher interest rates have begun to weigh on equity prices. Republican attempts to hold onto majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate could suffer if the selling in stocks continues into early November and election day.

The Fed is an apolitical body, and economic data drives their decisions. The comments and concerns coming from the Oval Office these days are not likely to alter the course of monetary policy as the Fed responds to economic strength with higher interest rates. The bottom line is that the Fed will continue to tighten credit in the current environment and Chairman Powell and the FOMC will not back down under pressure from President Trump.

Rates are still historically low

I took my first mortgage in the early 1980s at a rate that was north of 12% on a 30-year fixed rate loan. The decline in the Fed Funds rate to zero percent following the 2008 global financial crisis was an unprecedented event in the bond market. Moreover, quantitative tightening was a tool that injected a put option into the government bond market in the U.S. to keep rates low in medium and longer-term maturities.

If the Fed hikes rates at their December meeting, the Fed Funds rate will stand at 2.25-2.50%, which is still a historically low level for the short-term rates. Some market participants are panicking at the prospects of 30-year fixed rate conventional mortgages rising to the 5% level in 2019. From my perspective, that rate is still historically low.

The Fed is steering the U.S. economy out of an almost decade-long period where the Fed pumped unprecedented amounts of liquidity into the financial system. There is a price to pay for the long period of a zero Fed Funds rate and the continuation of low historical real rates of interest. After all, GDP growth at over 4% and a Fed Funds rate at 2.5% or less means that short-term rates have not caught up with economic growth.

Inflationary pressures will continue to rise - a legacy of accommodation

The price for many years of liquidity could be inflationary pressures which have already moved to the central bank's two-percent target rate. Inflation is likely higher than the Fed's measurement for most Americans. The data excludes food and energy prices and rising health care, and educational causes that eat away at savings and cause many citizens to go into debt are not part of the central bank's measurement of inflation. Moreover, the stronger dollar because of interest rate differentials between the dollar and the euro and yen currencies could be creating a mirage. It is likely that inflationary pressures are eating away at all fiat currencies these days as the global financial crisis not only caused a tsunami of liquidity in the U.S. but in Europe and Asia.

It could be that the U.S. bond market which has been moving steadily higher since the middle of 2016 is the best monitor of inflationary pressures. While the Fed is helping rates higher with increases in the Fed Funds rate, they have also put a program in place that is moving them higher on the medium and longer-term maturities.

QT is a rote program with little, if any, flexibility - bouts of selling in stocks are going to continue

In October 2017, the Fed under its former Chair Janet Yellen devised a rote program to allow the legacy of quantitative easing that swelled their balance sheet to $4.5 trillion to roll off as they matured. Each month since the Fed removed what was primarily a put option under bond prices, the path of least resistance for interest rates has been moving higher. As U.S. government debt securities rise, the increase in what the market considers the risk-free rate of return puts upward pressure on the yield that corporations must pay to borrow capital. Additionally, higher interest rates put additional demands on companies to pay higher dividends to their shareholders to compete with the bonds market. Therefore, the steady bull market in stocks that was bond-fueled has been showing signs that the path of least resistance of stocks could be turning lower. In February 2018 the prospects for higher rates weighed on stocks. Market participants have become comfortable buying every dip in stocks, and they came back to make higher highs. However, this month stocks have once again come under pressure, and the pattern of sudden selloffs in the stock market as bonds continue to move lower, and rates higher could continue to increase volatility in the equities asset class. When stocks crack, many investors run back to the perceived safety of the U.S. government bond market. However, the bonds remain not far off their recent low at 137-28 as of Monday, October 22.

Since mid-2016, every rally in the bond market has been a selling opportunity and given the strength of the U.S. economy and apolitical stance of the central bank, this pattern of trading is likely to remain intact. Markets rarely move in a straight line on the up or downside, and periods of recovery in the stock market could present an opportunity for market participants to position for the next selloff as volatility-based instruments tend to act as put options during periods of stock market weakness. The stock market tends to take the stairs higher and an elevator lower, so volatility typically increases during bearish periods in the equity arena.

The iPath S&P 500 Short-Term Futures ETN product (VXX) is a trading tool that is only appropriate for traders or investors with very short time horizons. The fund summary for VXX states:

The investment seeks to provide investors with exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures™ Index Total Return. The S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures™ Index Total Return (the "index") is designed to provide access to equity market volatility through CBOE Volatility Index® futures. The index offers exposure to a daily rolling long position in the first and second month VIX futures contracts and reflects the implied volatility of the S&P 500® at various points along the volatility forward curve.

Those who buy the VXX for anything other than a short-term foray into the market on the short side of equities run the risk of this product turning into a dust-collector in the portfolio. In 2009, VXX traded to a high of $122,880 per share, and on October 25 it was at $37.90. The leverage in the instrument results in short-term turbocharged results and a wasting asset that suffers from decay in the medium and long-term. The instruments that create leverage cause the ETN to suffer from multiple reverse splits over time. However, the product does a great job on a percentage basis for short-term positions when compared to price action in the stock market.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the S&P 500 contract shows, the index dropped from 2944.75 on October 3 to its most recent low at 2652.25 on October 24, a decline of 9.9%.

Source: CQG

Over the same period, VXX provided turbocharged returns as the ETN rose from $26.02 on October 3 to a high of $39.48 on October 24, a rise of 51.7%. A reward is a function of risk, so this short-term instrument is only appropriate for those timing the equities market looking for corrective periods.

Bonds could be in an environment where every rally continues to be a sale over the coming weeks and months. Leon Cooperman continues to believe that the most pronounced bubble in markets is in the bond market. VXX could be a short-term way to participate in the bond bear that weighs on stocks during corrective periods where the debt market moves to lower lows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.