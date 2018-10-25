Lonza Group AG (LZAGY) CEO Richard Ridinger on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lonza Group AG (OTCPK:LZAGY)

Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call

October 25, 2018 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Richard Ridinger - CEO

Rodolfo Savitzky - CFO

Analysts

Daniel Buchta - Vontobel

James Quigley - J.P. Morgan

Markus Gola - MainFirst Bank

Patrick Rafaisz - UBS

Paul Knight - Janney

Laura López Pineda - Baader Bank

Gunnar Romer - Deutsche Bank

Peter Welford - Jefferies

Krishna Arikatla - Goldman Sachs

Presentation

