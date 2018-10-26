The Euro Melts And The EU And ECB Breathe A Sign Of Relief

Gold in euros is a lot closer to the high than gold in dollars - UUP looks like a short-term buy, but gold could be the real winner.

Alongside the dollar, the euro currency is also a reserve currency that central banks and monetary authorities around the globe hold as part of their foreign exchange reserves. Reserve currencies reflect the perceived stability of the governments that issue legal tender. Both the U.S. dollar and euro are fiat currencies as they derive their values from the full faith and credit of the United States and the European Union. Currencies are IOUs without anything but a promise behind them.

While the dollar has a significant yield advantage against the euro these days, two issues could bolster the position of the European currency vis-a-vis the greenback. With sanctions on Iran coming on November 4 and Europe not march in step with the U.S. administration, the euro could become an alternative for trading with the theocracy in Teheran if countries around the world ignore U.S. warnings over doing business with Iranian entities. At the same time, the ongoing trade dispute with China could increase the profile of the euro in international trade.

Other factors could bolster the euro’s position. The U.S. is walking away from its nuclear arms agreement with Russia which will make the Putin government seek more trade relationships within Europe. Additionally, China will eventually become the nation with the largest GDP in the world, and the yuan could present a formidable challenge to both the dollar and euro currencies for reserve status. The amount of yuan held by countries around the world has been rising, and that trend is likely to continue.

Over the coming months, the euro is facing challenges that could continue to cause it to depreciate against the dollar. The short-term interest rate differential that will stand at 2.60-2.95% by the end of this year is reason enough to sell euros and buy dollars. Political issues facing the continent will put additional pressure on the European currency which fell to its lowest level against the dollar since August on October 24 at $1.14265. A weaker euro is likely welcome news for the leadership of Europe sitting in Brussels and Frankfurt.

These days, I am looking at gold in euro terms and the Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish ETF product (UUP) as tools to take advantage of the current environment.

Brexit gets messy

When the U.K. voted to exit the European Union in June 2016, the timeframe to complete the divorce was thought to be two years. As we move into November 2018, the deadline has passed, and the issues surrounding the official end to British membership in the European Union continue to provide challenges to both sides. Recently, Prime Minister Theresa May said that it could take more time to come to a final agreement. Meanwhile, Brexit continues to weigh on the value of the British pound.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the British pound versus the U.S. dollar shows, the U.K. currency dropped from $1.50 to $1.20 following the referendum in 2016. After a recovery to $1.4413 in April 2018, the pound is back at the $1.2845 level, close to its low. The pound remains at over 14% below its post-Brexit high.

Source: CQG

The U.K. currency has also declined against the euro falling from the $1.30 level before Brexit to its current level at $1.1255, over 13% lower.

The exit of Europe’s second largest economy has caused pressure on both the U.K. and the rest of Europe. The final form of Brexit will likely cause relief and a recovery in the pound and euro currencies against the dollar as it will remove uncertainty from the foreign exchange instruments, but so far, the negotiations and positioning continue to cause both volatility and weakness in the pound and the euro.

Italy is a noose around Europe’s pocketbook, and they are not the only member hurting

The southern members of the European Union have been an economic thorn in the sides of the northern countries for years. The bailout of Greece and economic challenges in Italy, Spain, and Portugal have been the result of a different culture and approach to managing economic policies compared to the northern members led by Germany.

Most recently, political and economic concerns over Italy has put the E.U. and the Italian government in Rome at odds over their budget. The E.U. has told the Italian government to redraft their budget or face sanctions that could amount to 9 billion euros. Italy’s growing public debt which stands at 131% of GDP is second only to Greece’s, and the E.U. is concerned that it could spark a contagious across the southern Eurozone countries with weak economies. Banks in Europe and around the world hold Italian debt and a financial crisis in Italy that spreads could ignite the next shock to the European economy. 2018 is the tenth anniversary of the sovereign debt crisis in Europe and E.U. leaders are concerned that no new governance systems for the Eurozone have been developed over the past decade.

The cultural divide between northern and southern Europe continues to impact the value of the euro currency and economic growth. While the U.S. GDP is growing at over 4%, European growth remains sluggish, at best. Short-term interest rates in the U.S. will be at the 2.25%-2.50% level by the end of 2018. European short-term rates remain at negative forty basis points. Quantitative easing in Europe went further than in the U.S. as it included purchases of selected corporate debt issues whereas the U.S. program only bought government debt securities. The U.S. program ended over three years ago while the European QE purchases will only stop at the end of this year. Moreover, the U.S. central is now reducing their swollen balance sheet by allowing debt purchases to roll off at maturity. Europe has no stated plans to put a quantitative tightening program in place as they continue to buy bonds which creates artificially low interest rates all along the yield curve.

As a result of Europe’s approach to monetary policy, the value of the dollar has risen against the euro currency, and that trend is likely to continue.

A weaker currency opens up opportunities for growth as it competes with the dollar under favorable conditions

Europe continues to be the home of stimulus as negative short-term rates, and historically low interest rates along the yield curve inhibit saving and encourage borrowing and spending. The ECB’s overall path when it comes to monetary policy is a lot closer to the southern than the northern European approach.

Since the start of 2018, the value of the euro against the dollar has been falling.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the euro has declined from $1.25795 to $1.14195 against the dollar since February, a drop of over 9%. While the weakness in the euro primarily reflects interest rate differentials between the greenback and European currency which will rise to 2.65-2.95% by the end of this year, Brexit and economic challenges surrounding Italy and other southern members weigh on the value of the euro currency. Meanwhile, the falling euro is a blessing for the EU and the ECB as it provides another level of stimulus for the economy in Europe. A lower euro makes European exports more competitive in global markets which is a significant element in sparking economic growth. Additionally, Europe will eventually follow the U.S. out of its uber-accommodative approach to monetary policy, and a lower euro will make the market’s reaction to a pivot towards a more hawkish approach easier to handle.

The lower it goes, the more room the ECB has to begin the process of tightening credit

While European economic growth is sluggish, GDP is growing not contracting. Therefore, short-term rates at negative forty basis points on the euro are a dose of preventative accommodation as they do not reflect the current state of the economy.

When Mario Draghi or his successor at the head of the ECB finally bites the bullet and begins to hike interest rates to reflect the desires of the Germans and other northern members of the Union, the euro will likely rally so long as U.S. rates do not run away on the upside. A narrowing of the gap between U.S. and European rates would be supportive of the euro currency. Meanwhile, the attitude in Brussels and Frankfurt these days is that a lower euro versus the dollar exchange rate will set the stage for a more hawkish approach to monetary policy which is on the horizon for Europe in the coming months. The first step will be the end of QE on New Year’s Eve 2018. The next will be an interest rate hike and liftoff from negative forty basis points. Eventually, the ECB will have to follow the U.S. lead of reducing their swollen balance sheet by allowing all of the purchases to gradually roll off at maturity. The horizon for the ECB and EU is clouded with Brexit and the financial, political, and cultural differences between the north and south.

It is likely that the European Central Bank and members of the Union are hoping that the value of the euro continues to decline against the other reserve currency of the world, the dollar, to provide another level of stimulus to their economy. At the same time, Europe is likely to see more business flows given the trade dispute between the U.S. and China; the U.S. administration plans to walk away from a nuclear agreement with Russia, and the sanctions on Iran that will take effect on November 4. U.S. policies have indirectly boosted the European economy as business diverts from the world’s leading economy and the dollar to Europe and the euro. While things are less than perfect in the European economy, the international political landscape is shifting in favor of the European Union while their currency declines.

Source: CQG

The U.S. dollar index is highly sensitive to the euro currency as it accounts for approximately 57% of the index. As the weekly chart shows, the dollar index has recovered from lows of 88.15 in February 2018 to a high of 96.865 in mid-August. After a correction to 93.395 in September, the index is now heading for a challenge of its high and perhaps a higher high before the end of 2018. Another rate hike by the U.S. Fed at their December meeting and the continuation of quantitative tightening provides the bullish wind behind the dollar’s sails these days.

Gold in euros is a lot closer to the high than gold in dollars- UUP looks like a short-term buy, but gold could be the real winner

As I look at the world’s foreign exchange relationships these days, the path of least resistance for the dollar appears to be higher and lower for the euro because of interest rate differentials and the many issues facing the European Union. However, the price for a decade of easy money policies by central banks and historically low interest rates could be inflationary pressures that are a central banker’s worst nightmare. The U.S. Fed has already told markets that inflation has risen to their 2% target rate, and at their most recent meeting, the members of the FOMC discussed the potential for even higher inflation because of the escalation of trade issues between the U.S. and China. Inflation eats away at the value of money, and while we watch foreign exchange rates, it appears that the purchasing power of both the dollar and euro currencies, the two leading reserve currencies in the world, is declining. A decline in the value of money is a bullish factor for the price of gold, the world’s oldest standing means of exchange. While we do not go to the store and pay for our purchases with the yellow metal, central banks around the world hold gold as a foreign exchange reserve asset. Central banks have been net buyers of gold for years, and a continuation of the trend is a statement that the faith in the dollar and euro is waning for economic and political reasons. With the dollar strengthening against the euro, the price of gold in euro-terms has been moving higher. Gold in dollars was trading at the $1232 level on October 25, $688 or over 35% below its 2011 high. In euro terms, gold was at the E1078 level, E299 or under 22% below the 2011 peak.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the price of gold in euro terms shows, the yellow metal has been making higher lows since late 2013, and the bullish pattern could continue if the dollar moves higher against the European currency because of interest rate differentials. Since May 2018, gold in euros dropped from E1115.50 to $1014, a drop of 9%. Over recent weeks it has recovered to the $1078 level, only E37.5 off the April high and level of technical resistance. At the same time, gold in dollars dropped from $1365.40 to lows of $1161.40 over the same period, as it moved almost 15% to the downside. As of October 25, the yellow metal was at $1232, over $133 off the high from April. Gold in euro terms looks a lot better on a technical basis than gold in dollars these days.

The move in gold in the two currencies is foreign exchange-related. With the prospects for a higher high in the dollar on the back of interest rate differentials, the dollar index looks likely to break above its mid-August higher before the end of this year. On October 25, the index was closing in on the level of technical resistance. A break above could cause a spike to the upside in the dollar. For those who do not participate in the foreign exchange markets or the dollar index futures arena, the Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish ETF product (UUP) offers an alternative for a long position in the index. The fund summary states:

“The investment seeks to establish long positions in ICE U.S. Dollar Index futures contracts with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the Deutsche Bank Long USD Currency Portfolio Index — Excess Return over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund’s Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income over the expenses of the fund. The fund invests in futures contracts in an attempt to track its index. The index is calculated to reflect the changes in market value over time, whether positive or negative, of long positions in DX Contracts.”

UUP holds dollar index futures contracts to replicate the price action in the dollar versus other currencies, and primarily in the euro.

Source: Yahoo Finance

UUP does a good job replicating the price action in the dollar index which rose from 88.15 in February to a high of 96.865 in mid-August a rise of 9.9%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UUP moved from $23.09 to $25.67, an increase of 11.2%.

These days, the global economic landscape is a complicated and confusing combination of economics, politics, and sentiment. I favor gold in euro terms and the dollar index in the current environment for the balance of 2018.

A decline in the euro currency against the dollar could make the economic and political leaders in Brussels and Frankfurt breathe a sigh of relief as they will eventually need to begin the process of tightening credit. The lower the euro falls, the better as a rally after they pivot will commence from a lower level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.