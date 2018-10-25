Apple's 'Lost Quarter' Could Spell Trouble For Investors

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is expected to release earnings at the beginning of November, and most investors look at this as "the lost quarter." Investors have gotten used to the idea that the fourth quarter is the least important of the year. The company releases new iPhones near the end of September, which means they don't have much effect on the fourth quarter. However, with Apple's shares on a steady track upward, any disappointment, even in this lost quarter, could derail the momentum in the stock.

The top line

To get an idea of how Apple may perform, we need to look at each division and make an educated guess about results. Given that the iPhone segment makes up more than 50% of the company's overall revenue, it makes sense to start there.

iPhone

During the fourth quarter of the last three years, Apple's iPhone sales in units have ranged between 45.5 million and 48 million. The 48 million figure occurred in 2015, after Apple released the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. These models were the last time that Apple changed the size of the screens across the lineup. Customers who had been wishing for bigger screens leapt at the chance to upgrade. It seems logical that the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR lineup could garner similar attention.

There have been multiple articles suggesting the iPhone XR may be the main draw of the new models. Since the XR wasn't made available until after the fourth quarter ended, we'll stick with a less aggressive assumption of units sold. Last quarter, Apple's average selling price was $723.97. Since the XS and XS Max carry prices starting at $999 and $1,099, the company's ASP should move up. However, these devices were only available for about a week before the end of the quarter. Given the short time frame, higher prices, and the delay of the XR, an ASP of about $735 makes sense given the number of constraints.

Apple's average units sold for this quarter have been about 46 million. Accounting for early adopters and some aggressive marketing, 47 million units seem reasonable, given the previous high of the last few years was 48 million during similar quarters. If we combine 47 million units with an ASP of $735, we get iPhone revenue of $34.5 billion.

iPad

The iPad discussion is simpler than the iPhone, because quite honestly Apple didn't do anything in the quarter to drive iPad sales. The next iPad related event is far after the quarter we are looking at, on October 30. Given there were no new models and no significant pricing changes, it is likely that iPad sales continue to struggle. Last quarter, iPad revenue decreased by about 5%. Over the last three years, fourth-quarter iPad average revenue came in at about $4.4 billion. Assuming another 5% annual decrease brings iPad revenue to about $4.2 billion.

Mac

In an ironic twist, Mac seems to be finding its footing as the iPad continues to struggle to find growth. The difference is users realize that they don't need the latest model to accomplish what they want, which is lengthening the replacement cycle. The flip side of the coin is some users are realizing they need a regular computer to accomplish certain tasks, and Mac is benefitting along with the PC market.

In July, Apple updated the Macbook Pro 13" and 15" models, with prices starting at $1,799 and $2,399 respectively. Gartner research suggests that Apple sold 4.4 million Macs in the second quarter at an average price of about $1,400. Mac revenue decreased last quarter. However, given the newer more expensive models, and higher demand for the back-to-school season, at a similar 4.4 million units, Mac revenue would come in at about $6.2 billion.

Services

One of the stars of Apple's earnings reports should continue into the fourth quarter as well. Last quarter, Services revenue increased by 31%. Last year during the fourth quarter, Services revenue increased by 34%. There is little reason to expect Services revenue growth to slow, and a 30% growth rate seems possible given last year's and last quarter's historical numbers. Last year, Services revenue came in at $8.5 billion; a 30% increase would peg this number at $11 billion in the upcoming quarter.

Other Products

Other Products could be called the incubator for Apple's multiple products that it doesn't believe warrant their own line items. Everything from the Apple Watch to the Homepod sits in this Other category. With the introduction of the Apple Watch 4 and its positive reviews, Other Products should continue its impressive growth.

Last year, Other Products revenue increased by 36%, and last quarter this growth rate increased to 37%. It seems likely the division will retain this 37% growth rate, which would suggest $4.4 billion in revenue.

Total Revenue

Based on carefully considered assumptions in each division, investors have something to worry about in Apple's top line. If we add up total revenue, Apple would generate $60.3 billion for the fourth quarter. Given the company's guidance was for between $60 billion and $62 billion, this would place its actual performance at the very low end of the range.

At what cost?

Now that we've examined what may happen with Apple's revenue, what can we estimate about expenses? When it comes to Apple's gross margin, the company made it easy for investors by giving a range of 38% to 38.5% for the upcoming quarter. It seems safe to assume margins should come in at the higher end, with the higher ASP from iPhones, and the continued growth in Services.

When it comes to Apple's other expenses, the company's consistent performance makes assuming its costs relatively straightforward. When it comes to R&D and SG&A expenses, the company has been a model of consistency. R&D last quarter was 7% of sales, in a close range of the last several quarters. SG&A came in at 7.7% of sales, also close to previous results. Using these same percentages, Apple's operating profit would come in at $14.5 billion.

Apple's other income has been running about $600 million. Income taxes on a larger net income should warrant a higher tax rate of about 15%. The bottom line would produce net income of about $12.8 billion.

What about share buybacks?

The last piece of the puzzle is looking at how many shares should be outstanding. During May and June of this year, Apple repurchased about $4 billion of its shares per month. In the last three months, the company generated just over $14 billion in average core free cash flow. CFO Luca Maestri explained Apple's goal in the company's last conference call saying, "we plan to reach a net cash neutral position over time."

Given the company's historical buybacks and cash generation, it seems reasonable to expect buybacks to continue at a $4 billion monthly pace. Picking share prices at random over the July to September time frame would suggest the following:

Month July August September Share Price $190.58 $208.80 $223.84 Shares Repurchased at $4 billion per month 20.99 million 19.16 million 17.87 million

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Apple ended the last quarter with 4.93 billion shares. Assuming share repurchases in the amounts above, the company would end with 4.87 billion shares.

A troublesome conclusion

We've already seen that Apple's revenue may come in on the lighter side of its guidance. This alone might be excused by investors if the company is able to exceed earnings projections. However, if we follow our assumptions, $12.8 billion in net income spread over 4.87 billion shares equates to $2.63 EPS. The average analyst is calling for EPS of $2.78. Apple has beaten expectations in each of the last four quarters. If Apple misses estimates, investors may question the company's growth trajectory.

Even if some of my assumptions are off, and let's say Apple sells a million more iPhones and ASP jumps to $800 as recently suggested, the bottom line still may not satisfy investors. This would result in total revenue coming in at $64.2 billion. With the same cost percentage assumptions, bottom line EPS would reach $2.77, still missing estimates by a penny. Keep in mind these are very aggressive assumptions. An ASP increase of over 10% from last quarter, and assuming many users didn't want to wait for the more affordable iPhone XR model, seems unrealistic.

The long-term trajectory of Apple is positive. In the first half of next year, the company should reap the benefits of a strong upgrade cycle to the new iPhone models. However, long-term investors might want to hold off on acquiring new shares at this point. If Apple ends up missing estimates, a pullback in the stock could be the result of a negative surprise that few are predicting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.