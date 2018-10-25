Gold In Demand, But Currency Headwinds Still Strong

Gold got a much-needed boost to its safety appeal this week as U.S. equity prices experienced another major bout of selling pressure. As I argued in my previous commentary, this increase to gold's safe-haven demand is absolutely essential in order to guarantee sufficient support for an autumn turnaround attempt. In today's report, we'll discuss the latest evidence which supports a lateral trend in the gold price in the weeks ahead before the metal's next major rally phase begins.

Stock prices around the world tumbled on Tuesday and Wednesday amid increased concerns over China's economy and the U.S. interest rate outlook. The benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPX) fell over 3% on Wednesday to its lowest level since May on concerns over potential weakness in the U.S. manufacturing sector due to the latest round of trade tariffs. The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) also fell by more than 3% Wednesday as news-related panic extended to other countries. Investors' fears over the public spending plans of Italy's government contributed to the global market rout.

Source: BigCharts

Also serving as a catalyst for rising investor fears is the rising trend in U.S. interest rates. A spike in the 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) earlier this month was the proverbial "shot across the bow" warning that investors expect interest rates to trend higher in the coming months. The bond yield spike, in turn, has resulted in massive liquidation of rate-sensitive securities, which also has added fuel to the stock market's recent woes. Fed members have hinted they plan to raise the Fed funds rate four more times by late 2019 in a bid to prevent an outbreak of inflation. Investors are increasingly worried that the Federal Reserve will raise the benchmark overnight rate above the inflation rate.

Source: BigCharts

The latest plunge in equity prices - and spike in Treasury bond yields - has increased gold's safe-haven appeal, however. This is evidenced by Tuesday's rally in the December gold futures price (below). December gold finally managed to push above its 100-day moving average, which many traders and analysts consider to have technical as well as psychological significance. While the gold price is barely above this widely-watched trend line, it still remains stuck in a lateral trading range which was established back in July. As we've discussed in recent reports, it will take a lot more than just safety-related demand to break gold prices significantly above this trading range.

Source: BigCharts

Shown here is the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) which has established a sideways trading range of its own in recent months. However, the dollar index remains above its 15-day and 50-day moving averages. This suggests a measure of short-term technical strength, and this strength is why gold has had trouble pushing away from its recent lows. The latest rally attempt in DXY is undermining gold's currency component and thereby limiting its recent gains from the increase in global safe-haven demand.

Source: BigCharts

In order for gold to experience a vibrant rally in the immediate term, the dollar index should break decisive under its nearest pivotal low at the 95.00 level. This also would put the DXY below its 15-day and 50-day moving average and thereby put the dollar in a short-term condition of technical weakness. This would likely be enough to weaken gold's currency component enough to push the yellow metal price above the $1,275 level, resulting in a breakout from the July-October trading range.

It's also technically significant that the silver price hasn't yet confirmed gold's latest safety-related rally. The iShares Silver Trust (SLV) remains stuck in its own tight, narrow range and has shown little forward movement since September. A breakout above the $14.00 level would push SLV out of its recent range and would provide additional confirmation for gold's latest rally attempt. Whenever silver fails to confirm gold, the integrity of gold's rallies must be questioned due to the close historical correlation between both metals.

Source: BigCharts

On the gold ETF front, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) recently confirmed a technical breakout by closing above the pivotal $11.60 level and returning above its rising 15-day moving average. This put me back on an immediate-term buy signal for IAU, where I remain despite the dollar's recent strength. I suggest watching the $11.37 level (the Aug. 23 closing low) closely from here, as this is my recommended initial stop-loss (intraday basis) for this trading position. A violation of $11.37 would put me back on the sidelines for the immediate term. My continued expectation for IAU and the gold price is for a lateral trading range to be established in the coming weeks.

While the gold price may still benefit in the days ahead from continued equity market weakness, we need to see a reversal of the dollar's recent strength before the metal is ready to commence a sustained rally. We also should ideally see a synchronized rally in the silver price to let us know that demand for the precious metals is based on more than just safety demand related to the global equity market sell-off. Gold demand which is based solely on investor fear can be powerful but is rarely sustainable beyond the immediate term (1-4 week outlook). To be sustainable, gold rallies should be the result of significant weakness in the dollar which benefits both precious metals and drastically increases gold's intermediate-term (3-9 month) investment appeal. For now, gold remains a speculative buy for short-term-oriented traders only.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.