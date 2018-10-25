BP Midstream Partners: Strong Finances, High Distribution

One often overlooked but still potentially profitable midstream master limited partnership is BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP). With a yield of 6.17% at the time of writing, it does not quite hit our 7% threshold, but it is fairly close. With either a little market weakness or growth, it could reach that level on a yield-on-cost basis. Thus, I am going to initiate the conversation on this one as a company to watch.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners was formed by British energy supermajor BP plc (BP) as a way to get some liquidity from its substantial midstream assets in North America, as well as some tax efficiency. The partnership itself is very new to the MLP space, as it was only founded in October 2017. The company received its initial eight assets from its parent, which also retained a 54.4% limited partner interest and all of the general partner interest. The remainder is owned by public unitholders.

Source: BP Midstream Partners 10-K.

Through this structure, BP essentially receives back a good portion of the partnership’s distributed cash flow. As a good portion of BP Midstream’s contracts are with BP itself, the oil company’s financial position did not really change much following the IPO but it did gain the ability to quickly improve its liquidity by dropping its assets to the partnership.

As already mentioned, at the time of its IPO, the partnership had eight assets. These include pipelines centered around the Whiting Refinery in Indiana along with the Mars and Mardi Gras systems located off of the coast of Louisiana.

Source: BP Midstream Partners.

All of these assets combined are capable of transporting 1.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. This is certainly much less than some of the independent midstream companies possess but it is still sufficient for the company to generate a positive cash flow and ultimately that is what we are most concerned with.

The partnership also retains the potential for growth by purchasing drop-down assets from BP. We saw this earlier this month when the company purchased equity interests in Mardi Gras Transportation System Company LLC, URSA Oil Pipeline Company LLC, and KM-Phoenix Holdings LLC for $468 million. BP Midstream performed this transaction by using a $600 million revolving line of line that is has for the purpose of acquiring new a ssets such as these and therefore it did not have to issue new partnership units and dilute the unitholders. This lack of dilution is always nice to see, even if it did increase the partnership’s debt.

The acquisition of these assets increased BP Midstream’s distributable cash flow by $140-$145 million on an annual basis. As the company currently has 52,375,535 common units issued and outstanding, this works out to approximately $2.67 per unit, which is quite impressive.

Incentive Distribution Rights and Subordinated Units

Unfortunately, the limited partners will not fully benefit from growth in the partnership’s distributed cash flow. This is because, as the chart above shows, the general partner, which is owned by a subsidiary of BP, is entitled to something called incentive distribution rights. These rights grant the general partner up to 50% of all marginal distributions once the distribution exceeds 150% of its initial level. As the partnership’s initial distribution was $1.05 per year, or $0.2625, that should mean that the incentive distribution rights kick in once the quarterly distribution passes $0.39375 per unit. Clearly we are not to that point yet, although this latest acquisition does move the company closer to getting there.

In addition to the incentive distribution rights, BP owns 52,375,535 subordinated units. These receive the same distribution as the common units as long as the common units receive at least $0.2625 per quarter (and there have been no arrearages). Thus, the common unitholders receive at best only half of any upside from distributable cash flow growth. Even so though, growth is always good and would still benefit us as common unitholders.

Contracts

As is often the case with pipeline MLPs, BP Midstream Partners generates its income off of long-term fee-based contracts. The overwhelming majority of the partnership’s contracts are with BP, which account for 97.6% of the company’s total revenue. This alone might pose something of a risk to investors in the partnership because if something happens to BP that prevents it from being able to make good on these contracts then BP Midstream Partners could see all of its revenue disappear overnight.

One of the nice things about all of the partnership’s contracts with BP is that they all contain minimum volume commitments, or MVCs. This means that BP pays for the volume of resources that it actually moves through the company’s pipelines. However, it has also committed to move a minimum amount of oil and gas through the company’s infrastructure and if it fails to move that quantity then it must pay for this quantity anyway. This therefore provides BP Midstream Partners with a minimum baseline revenue that should allow it to generate some amount of cash flow.

Unfortunately, these MVCs only cover a relatively small amount of each pipeline’s total capacity:

BP2: 67% of total volume

River Rouge: 75% of total volume

Diamondback: 15% of total volume

This could pose a risk in that BP Midstream could see its revenues and distributable cash flow decline relatively sharply if the amount of resources that BP is able to move through the pipelines declines. It is uncertain why this might happen, particularly since BP is committed to growing its production in the United States but it is still a risk. The most obvious thing that could cause this event is a major accident at the Whiting Refinery that shuts down that facility for an extended period. Another possibility would be something like a major spill in the Gulf of Mexico, such as the Macondo disaster back in 2010. We have seen both of these events happen in the past so the possibility is definitely not zero but at the same time these risks are not likely enough to transpire that we should avoid the partnership.

The final advantage of fee-based contracts is that they are not affected by the FERC rule change that was implemented earlier this year. This is the rule that forced other pipeline operators such as TC Pipelines (TCP) to slash their distributions as a result of higher income tax expenses. As BP Midstream’s contracts are immune to this new rule, the company’s cash flows were completely unaffected by it. This is something that investors in the company should be happy about.

Forward Growth

While we did see an acquisition earlier this month as already mentioned, the company does have the potential for further forward growth through dropdowns. When BP Midstream was IPOed last year, the management of both it and BP stated that the intent is to drop down about one asset per year to the partnership in order to stimulate its growth. This process would essentially allow BP to recoup the costs of constructing its infrastructure while still retaining much of the cash flow from the assets (through all of its common and subordinated units and the general partner).

It is also worth noting that BP Midstream is not restricted to purchasing assets exclusively from BP, although management has thus far not shown any inclination to do otherwise. Nevertheless, the company does have this option if some other company offers a midstream asset at an attractive price so as to make it accretive to BP Midstream’s distributable cash flow per unit.

Finally, BP Midstream is not actually forced to buy any asset that BP wishes to drop down. Instead, what it has is the right of first offer on any of BP’s midstream assets in the United States. This right is valid for the first seven years following BP Midstream’s IPO, so it is valid for about six years from today. A right of first offer forces a seller that wishes to sell an asset to seek an offer from somebody holding first offer rights before selling it on the open market. The seller is under no obligation to actually accept the offer however and may actually shop it around after getting an offer from the rights holder. This strongly favors BP in any negotiation for a midstream asset with the partnership. In practice however, BP will probably favor selling its assets into the partnership due to the fact that it will ultimately get back the lion’s share of the cash flow from the asset.

Overall then, BP Midstream will likely deliver growth to its investors via annual asset dropdowns from BP. While this is not absolutely certain, it does seem to be the most probable outcome. Ultimately, this should push the midstream company’s yield-on-cost to over our 7% threshold for somebody buying the units at today’s price.

Financial Considerations

As is always the case, it is critical for us to analyze the finances of any company in which we are considering an investment. This is to ensure that we do not invest in something that may give us problems down the road because of an unsustainable distribution or a heavy debt load.

First let us have a look at the partnership’s ability to maintain its distribution. The easiest way to do this is by looking at the company’s distributable cash flow. This is a non-GAAP measure that is used by master limited partnerships to show the amount of cash generated by its ordinary operations that is theoretically available to be distributed to the limited partners. Every MLP calculates this measure somewhat differently. In the case of BP Midstream Partners, it is calculated as net income plus depreciation and amortization and realized gains, income taxes, and cash distributions from investments, less income from investments, adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests and net inter paid and maintenance capital expenditures.

Source: BP Midstream Partners.

As we can see, the partnership had a distributable cash flow of $32.524 million in the second quarter of 2018, which is better than what the forecast was at the time of the IPO. As already mentioned, the partnership had 52,375,525 common units outstanding at the end of the second quarter. This would give the partnership a distributable cash flow of approximately $0.62 per common share. However, we also need to consider that the company also has 52,375,525 subordinated units that must also receive distributions. Thus, the partnership is making identical distributions on 104,751,050 units. This works out to roughly $0.31 for every unit eligible to receive distributions. As BP Midstream actually paid out $0.2725 per unit in the quarter, the partnership had a distribution coverage ratio of 1.14 during the quarter. This is better than most MLPs have and thus provides confidence that the partnership can afford its distribution and will be able to maintain it going forward.

When BP Midstream was IPOed, it had relatively minimal debt, although it did have an untapped $600 million revolving line of credit. This was still the case at the end of the second quarter of 2018, as the partnership had no debt and $583.508 million in equity. This is certainly a safe capital structure that would ensure that BP Midstream will not encounter debt-related financial problems.

The partnership did tap its revolving line of credit in order to purchase the drop down assets earlier this month. As already mentioned, the company withdrew $468 million in order to complete this transaction. If we assume that this is still the partnership’s only debt and that it is still all outstanding, which is the most likely scenario, then BP Midstream currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. We normally like to see this ratio lower than 1.0, so it seems to be okay here.

The final thing that we want to make sure of is that the partnership’s debt load does not get too high relative to its cash generation capabilities. The most common way for us to measure this is the net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio, which we generally like to see stay below 4.0. In its press release discussing its recent acquisition the company stated that this ratio would be below 3.5 following consummation of the acquisition. If we assume that this is correct, then everything looks good here as well.

Thus, BP Midstream certainly appears to be financially secure and the distribution has a margin of safety. This is the sort of thing that we like to see.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BP Midstream Partners appears to offer a very nice proposition for investors in the energy industry. The company boasts a 6.17% yield, which does not yet meet our 7% threshold, but with a solid growth pipeline and strong finances, it will probably reach that level in relatively short order. This one is recommended for our portfolio.

