Dow Jones Industrials: The Beginning Of The End?

Stock markets continue to trade under a dark cloud of bearish pressure, and one fund that has many investors on edge is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrials ETF (DIA). After historic bull rallies, some investors are wondering if markets have reached a long-term top. Clearly, the market finds itself at a key turning point just as we are heading into earnings season. This is why it is critical for investors to avoid emotional reactions and remember the trends which are shown in the underlying fundamentals. Mixed earnings results seem to be confirming many of the market's worries, as quarterly misses in several core components of DIA have raised doubts among bulls. But this has not been the case across all stocks in the fund, and there may be excellent opportunities to buy the ETF on dips in the weeks ahead.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrials ETF is a well-diversified fund with an expense ratio of 0.17%. The fund is devoted mostly to the industrial sector (at 21.55%), and allocations in technology (19.05%) and financials (15.47%) round out the top three positions.

Over the last four weeks, it would seem that investors have been looking to buy the fund on sale as DIA has benefited from inflows of $352.9 million. This is a positive for those long the ETF. But when we look at the longer-term trends impacting valuations, the picture is not as optimistic. Over the last half-year period (26 weeks), the ETF has actually been negatively impacted by outflows of $175.5 million. Ultimately, this suggests that many new DIA bulls are adopting long positions at the wrong levels. As these investors are stopped out of their positions, it would appear that further declines become more likely.

Caterpillar (CAT) makes up 3.20% of the fund, and the stock is currently seeing some of its largest declines since 2011. The company's third-quarter earnings release revealed rising freight and materials cost pressures which have come as a result of trade tariffs, and guidance for 2018 looks gloomier than previously expected. Caterpillar actually managed to beat analyst estimates with its report, as adjusted earnings were $2.86 per share (versus estimates calling for $2.85 per share). Quarterly revenues came in at $13.5 billion (versus estimates of $13.26 billion). Guidance showed the company expects to see a range of $11-12 per share in full-year adjusted profits.

The market seems to be focusing on obstacles in the company's supply chain efficiency, and share prices have fallen through important price support levels just above $130 per share. The stock has fallen 28.48% on a year-to-date basis, and these are declines which were posted after the stock hit all-time highs in January. By all accounts, this is an extreme reversal. So, when we are dealing with a market bellwether like Caterpillar, it is not entirely surprising to see rising bearish speculation, which suggests that our historic bull rally in stocks is coming to a close.

For the market's industrial bulls, the next piece of bad news this earnings season came from 3M (MMM), which makes up a substantial 5.18% of the total holdings in DIA. For the third quarter, 3M showed earnings of $2.58 a share (against expectations calling for $2.73 a share). Revenues were $8.2 billion (against expectations calling for $8.43 billion).

Guidance for the full-year period was also hit in the release, as the company now expects to see earnings fall within a $9.90-10.00. This is a decline from the company's prior expectations of $10.20-10.45, and this anticipated weakness is being based on the negative earnings impact from unfavorable foreign exchange moves. The stock has fallen 21.60% on a year-to-date basis. With 3M, we are seeing similarly troublesome trends (when compared to Caterpillar) because these massive declines follow all-time highs in share prices posted in January.

Massive declines in both CAT and MMM clearly have investors on edge. But it is always important to remember that generalizations are never favorable in the financial markets. One strong beacon of light can be found in the latest quarterly performances from Boeing (BA), which is the largest stock holding in DIA (at 9.52%). Here, it can be argued that Boeing has "saved the day," as the company soundly beat market estimates in its latest release. For the third quarter, Boeing posted adjusted earnings of $3.58 per share, which firmly beat analyst estimates of $3.37 per share.

Revenues of $25.15 billion were far above the $23.89 billion expected by analysts. This marks an annualized increase of 3.8% in Boeing's revenue figure, and the company increased its earnings forecast to $14.90-15.10 for the full-year period in 2018. Boeing's prior guidance showed the potential for $14.30-14.50 in earnings, and if all of the company's expectations are met, we could see $100 billion in annual revenues for the first time in the company's history. The stock has rallied 20.26% on a year-to-date basis, but one has to wonder if these gains would be even more pronounced if the broader market wasn't operating in a panic mode.

In this chart, we can see that the uptrend in DIA which started at the beginning of April is now coming under pressure. Ultimately, this suggests that the market finds itself at a key turning point just as we are heading into earnings season. The juxtaposition between these volatile technical and fundamental events suggests that we could see choppy trading conditions during the next few weeks. In these instances, it is important for investors to avoid emotional reactions and remember the trends which are shown in the underlying fundamentals. There may be excellent opportunities to buy on dips during these periods, but investors will need to exercise patient as these developments unfold within the broader markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.