ServiceNow: With Revenue Slowing Down, Its Best Days Are Behind It

There are much better "fallen angels" in the large-cap SaaS space to invest in.

Amid a crumbling market for tech stocks, ServiceNow's >10x forward revenue valuation looks heady, especially as the stock is only marginally down from all-time highs.

We all know that deteriorating stock markets don't necessarily mean deteriorating performance, and so far in the Q3 earnings season, that's exactly what we've seen: Companies have reported strong earnings, but stocks have continued to slide. Perhaps unsurprisingly, ServiceNow (NOW) posted yet another beat-and-raise quarter, the latest update in a long string of quarterly wins for this titanic SaaS name.

Like most of its peers in the software sector, ServiceNow has entered true correction territory. Relative to its all-time high of $206, the stock is now down about 15% - yet, relative to other mid and large-cap tech names, this is still a fairly modest decline. Post earnings, ServiceNow shares rose another 3% (after having fallen more than 6% in the regular trading session), and the stock is still up 30% year-to-date:

NOW data by YCharts

My argument against ServiceNow always has been predicated on price, a view I expressed last quarter. There's no doubt that ServiceNow is in the "big leagues" of the SaaS sector, posing a nice combination of strong revenue growth amid robust free cash flows. Its flagship products, primarily in IT service management software, are the premier "best-of-breed" applications in the space with few close rivals. But is it truly worth >12x forward revenues?

Multiples contraction in the software space has happened rapidly. Dropbox (DBX), for example, cratered from a high valuation of ~10x forward revenues (reached just mere months ago) to now just over 6x revenues, slicing 40% off the stock's market cap in under one quarter. SerivceNow, however, has remained relatively unscathed in the Nasdaq's bloodbath: Its revenue multiple still towers over many large-cap SaaS peers and has barely dipped from peak levels.

In addition, investors have one extra fundamental result to worry about this quarter: Revenue growth. ServiceNow has long prided itself on being able to sustain ~40% y/y growth over several quarters, most of which is organic (unlike many rivals whose growth depends on acquired targets). This quarter, however, ServiceNow faced a fairly noticeable deceleration in its top line, raising the question of whether this company is nearing a saturation point.

With the recent market downturn, many previously expensive names have suddenly become digestible buys. Among safer, large-cap tech names, I particularly like Red Hat (RHT), Workday (WDAY), VMware (VMW), and Facebook (FB). ServiceNow, on the other hand, has plenty of room to fall.

Q3 download: Revenue beat doesn't make up for deceleration or FCF margin contraction

Amid unusual market volatility in the tech sector, what we needed to see in ServiceNow was a blowout quarter - and unfortunately, we got rather uninspired results. Take a look at the full quarter results below:

Figure 1. ServiceNow 3Q18 results Source: ServiceNow investor relations

Total revenues grew 37% y/y to $673.1 million, surpassing Wall Street's expectations for $653.6 million (+33% y/y). We note, however, that last quarter, ServiceNow had grown its top line at 41% y/y, so this quarter marks a rather harsh four-point deceleration. Unfortunately, these results call into question whether deceleration will be the norm for ServiceNow going forward.

This is especially true when we look under the hood at both the subscription and billings metrics:

Figure 2. ServiceNow revenue metrics

Source: ServiceNow investor relations

Subscription revenues of $626.6 million still grew faster at a 39% y/y pace relative to total revenue growth, but decelerated a full six points relative to last quarter's 35% y/y revenue growth. Billings, too, saw relative weakness, growing 32% y/y on a nominal basis, down four points from last quarter's billings growth rate of 36% y/y. As SaaS investors know, a billings growth rate that's in excess of revenue growth is one of the surest indicators of long-term revenue potential. When billings growth sags beneath revenue growth, on the flip side, it's a leading indicator of a future revenue slowdown.

On the customer front, ServiceNow ended the quarter with "more than 5,000" total enterprise customers, while signing on 25 transactions with an annual contract value greater than $1 million. While there may be some seasonality at play, this also is down from 28 mega deals in the second quarter.

There's one positive point to note here, however: ServiceNow has continued to ramp its public sector activity, which is obviously an incredibly lucrative vertical for large-cap software companies. ServiceNow's CFO, Michael Scarpelli, noted the following on this quarter's earnings call:

Our U.S. federal business highlighted the quarter. Government agencies are increasingly looking for strategic partners to help them digitally transform their businesses. While IT is a key driver of this initiative, we're also seeing federal customers look to our emerging products including our platform offering, which drove our largest deal in the quarter. Our investments in our federal sales force and FedRAMP-certified data centers are paying off and we view this sector as a large opportunity going forward. In Q3, the U.S. federal sector represented 20% of net-new ACV, up from 18% in the prior year."

Still, we note that ServiceNow is not unique among large-cap SaaS names to have FedRAMP certification and significant federal government opportunities in the near future, Salesforce.com (CRM) being the notable other - and Salesforce is a stock that's trading at a much more reasonable valuation of ~8x forward revenues.

ServiceNow's so-so top line results also were accompanied by rather lackluster results on the bottom line as well. From a margin perspective, ServiceNow managed to nudge up its gross margin to 80%, up two points from the prior-year quarter. Operating margins also saw a two-point improvement to barely over breakeven at 1%, better than -1% in the year-ago quarter. This was due largely to sales and marketing efficiencies: The company spent just 42.9% of its revenues on sales and marketing this quarter, 130bps better than 44.2% in the year-ago quarter.

As a result of this margin expansion, ServiceNow's pro forma EPS of $0.68 edged out over Wall Street's expectations of $0.59. We have to note, however, that while ServiceNow also managed to grow free cash flow by 17% y/y, its FCF margin shrank two points to 17%, down from 19% in the year-ago quarter.

Strong FCF is one of the defining attributes of an investment in ServiceNow, given that so few SaaS companies are able to turn positive free cash flows. Should this FCF deterioration become a trend, investors will have another situation to worry about alongside revenue deceleration.

Key takeaways

Overall, ServiceNow still remains a staple of the SaaS sector that will likely still be around for many years, but its days of outperforming the market are likely behind it. ServiceNow is an example of a great company, but a poor stock. This is a company that has routinely been valued at a steep premium relative to other SaaS peers, and right now, richly valued tech names are being targeted by bears. Investors are better off betting on better-valued software names.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.