A.O. Smith: Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful

The share price of A.O Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined over 35% since peaking in late January/early February. Since September 20 alone, the share price has declined over 25%.

That decline is in contrast to what management has been saying through their actions. Earlier this month, the Board of Directors at A.O. Smith Corporation announced a huge 22% increase to their dividend payment. Even better for investors is that this raise came 1 quarter earlier than their typical increase schedule. I've had my eye on A.O. Smith as a company I want to initiate a stake in for several years now; however, the stars never aligned where I had capital available and shares were trading "cheap".

With the share price decline and dividend increase in mind and earnings coming up next week, I decided I'd take another look at A.O. Smith to see if there's value to be had at the current price level.

Dividend History

Whenever I'm looking for potential investments, one of the first things I look for is a company's history of paying and growing dividends. As a dividend growth investor, I prefer to get paid dividends instead of relying on price movement.

A.O. Smith first paid a dividend in 1983. Unfortunately, the dividend growth streak doesn't start there as they held the dividend steady from November 1985 until May 1993. Since then, dividend increases have come every year although they vary quite a bit from year to year as you'll see below. The dividend payment might have been frozen for 31 straight payments; however, it's never been cut and has been increased every year starting in 1992. That gives A.O. Smith a 25-year streak of dividend increases and the title of Dividend Champion.

Image by author; data sourced from A.O. Smith Investor Relations

A full screen interactive version of this chart is available here.

A.O. Smith has paid a dividend to shareholders every year since 1984. Unfortunately, their dividend growth streak stalled after just a few years; however, every year since 1993 annual increases have been coming. Dividend growth has been accelerating as well with 10%+ raises announced every year starting in 2011.

Image by author; data sourced from A.O. Smith Investor Relations. Note: 2018 annual dividend assumes a payment of $0.18 per share in Q4. A graphical version of this table is available here.

The dividend currently appears very safe and well covered by both free cash flow and net income. From 2008 through 2017 the payout ratio based on net income averaged 23.7%. Free cash flow has proven to be a bit "choppier" than net income given A.O. Smith's business with an outlier year in 2011. Looking at just the last 5 years the free cash flow payout ratio has averaged 28.7%.

Image by author; data sourced from A.O. Smith SEC filings.

How Does A.O. Smith Make Money?

A.O. Smith Corporation manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers and water treatment products. Their largest market is the United States; however, they also have exposure to China, India, and Europe. In the domestic residential water heater market A.O. Smith estimates that they have just under 40% market share and over 50% of the commercial market.

China and India are two of the big reasons to own A.O. Smith. These are the two largest countries by population and both are seeing a rise of the middle class. That means more demand for housing and in turn water heaters. These two markets, in conjunction with the domestic markets' dominance, is what has management forecasting overall revenue growth of 8%.

Quantitative Quality

Companies that are built to last will show it in their numbers. My preference is to examine companies primarily through their cash flows since it gives a clearer picture of the cash coming into and out of the business.

Image by author; data from A.O. Smith SEC filings

A.O. Smith suffered a decline in revenue in 2009, but considering the state of the global economy at the time I think they deserve a pass. Since then the revenue has grown every year through FY 2017 and is on track to climb for 2018 as well. From 2007 through the end of 2017 revenue grew 30% in total or 2.6% per year.

Operating and free cash flow growth has far outpaced revenue growth. Operating cash flow grew 71% over the same period or 5.5% per year. Meanwhile, free cash flow grew 95% or 6.9% per year.

Where A.O. Smith has shined over the last decade is the expansion in their cash flow margins which you can see in the following graph.

Image by author; data from A.O. Smith SEC filings

I like to see both operating and free cash flow margins above 10% as a sign of a strong cash generating enterprise and potential investment. A.O. Smith doesn't have a consistent history for either mark being above that threshold; however, both are trending in the right direction.

While the traditional measurement for ROE and ROIC uses net income, I prefer to use FCF. The reason I prefer this metric is that it's the actual cash return that one would theoretically receive if you owned the entire business. I want to see both of these over 10% as well.

Image by author; data from A.O. Smith SEC filings

A.O. Smith's FCF, ROE, and ROIC have been ranged from essentially 0% up over 25%. So consistency isn't exactly the name of the game here. However, the overall trend for both is higher and more often than not both metrics are over 10%. FCF ROE has averaged 13.4% from 200007 through 2017 while FCF ROIC has averaged 10.7% over the same time.

Since I prefer to focus on cash flow when analyzing a business I like to analyze a few variations of free cash flow. Free cash flow is the excess cash above and beyond the capital required to operate and expand the business. If cash flow isn't sufficient then the company will be forced to seek funding from the capital markets, diluting the existing shareholders, or scrap expansion plans. In order to understand how A.O. Smith allocates their cash flow I like to examine 3 variations of free cash flow.

Free Cash Flow (FCF): The traditional calculation for free cash flow of operating cash flow less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow after Dividend (FCFaD): FCF less total cash dividend payments. Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks (FCFaDB): FCFaD less total cash used to repurchase shares.

If a company has positive FCF that means there's excess cash generated by the business to move down the capital allocation tree via paying dividends or repurchasing shares. A positive FCFaD indicates that the business has excess cash after paying for capital expenses as well as the dividend. A positive FCFaDB shows the company can fully fund the business, expansion, dividend and share buybacks through internally generated cash flow.

Image by author; data from A.O. Smith SEC filings

Free cash flow has generally been growing over the last decade which has allowed A.O. Smith to move to dividends as a way to reward shareholders.

A.O. Smith has generated excess cash above that needed for the business as well as pay and grow the dividend leading them to have a positive FCFaD in all but 1 year, FY 2011. That's allowed A.O. Smith to move to share repurchases as another way to generate returns for shareholders.

A.O. Smith has likewise maintained positive FCFaDB in all but 2 years since FY 2007. Over the last 10 years, A.O. Smith has managed to have a net positive FCFaDB of $457 M.

Until FY 2013 A.O. Smith didn't allocate significant amounts of capital to the repurchase of shares. The drop in share count in 2009 and subsequent rise in 2010 were due to the Smith Investment Corporation "SICO" reverse acquisition.

Since FY 2013 started share repurchases have been quite significant in dollar terms, although the share count reduction isn't anything spectacular. From the end of FY 2012 through the end of FY 2017 the share count was reduced by 5.9% in total or 1.2% per year.

Image by author; data from A.O. Smith SEC filings

Does A.O. Smith Deserve Your Investment Capital?

A.O. Smith has historically been a wonderful business and has grown to be a market leader in water heaters in the United States as well as two of the largest markets around India and China. Identifying a company that I'd like to own is only part of the investing equation the other equally important part is purchasing shares when the valuation makes sense.

One method that I use to determine whether a purchase makes sense is the minimum acceptable rate of return, "MARR", analysis. A MARR analysis is comprised of estimating future earnings and dividends for a company, applying a reasonable future valuation on those earnings and then determining if the return meets your minimum threshold for investment.

On average analysts expect A.O. Smith to report FY 2018 earnings per share of $2.59, FY 2019 earnings of $2.93 and to grow earnings at an 11.4% rate overall over the next 5 years. I then assumed that earnings growth would slow to 6.5% per year for the next 5 years. Annual dividend growth is assumed to track earnings growth to maintain a constant payout ratio of 33%.

The last variable that we need to figure out is a "reasonable" multiple for those earnings. Over the last decade A.O. Smith's P/E ratio has varied substantially from sub 10x coming out of the financial crisis to over 70x. The longer trend appears to be a valuation in the mid to upper-20x area. According to Morningstar, the 5-year average P/E ratio comes in at 26.2x. For the MARR analysis, I will examine P/E ratios that range from 15x to 27.5x.

AOS Normalized PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in A.O. Smith at $45.06, intra-day pricing from October 2nd, would generate. The returns include estimated dividend payments using the above criteria and are run through the end of calendar year 2023 and calendar year 2028.

Assuming that A.O. Smith can generate earnings and dividend growth that matches what analysts estimate, then an investment in A.O. Smith looks pretty attractive with returns realistically ranging from just under 10% per year to greater than 20% per year. A reversion to the 5-year average P/E at the end of each period puts the returns at 22.6% and 15.4%, respectively.

Conclusion

A.O. Smith's share price has been a disaster this year with shares down nearly 35% since peaking back in late January. Since late September alone the share price has declined over 25%. While we may never know the true reason for the decline other than there have been more sellers than buyers of A.O. Smith's shares, an educated guess would be that investors are concerned about the strengthening U.S. dollar, increasing trade tensions between the U.S. and China and A.O. Smith's heavy exposure to both China and India.

Combine all of that with a market that was due, at least historically, to see an increase in volatility, and we get a situation where a Dividend Aristocrat is down over 35% in about 9 months.

Now appears to be a good time to initiate a position in A.O. Smith since the return prospects are quite attractive. I did so myself by taking a small position on Wednesday with the hopes of adding more shares on any further weakness.

I am not a financial professional. Please consult an investment advisor and do your own due diligence prior to investing. Investing involves risks. All thoughts/ideas presented in this article are the opinions of the author and should not be taken as investment advice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.