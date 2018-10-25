Centrexion Therapeutics Begins U.S. IPO Effort

When we learn more details from management about its pricing and valuation expectations, I'll provide a final opinion.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of acute and chronic pain treatments.

Centrexion Therapeutics has filed to raise $86.25 million in an IPO from the sale of its common stock.

Quick Take

Centrexion Therapeutics (CNTX) intends to raise gross proceeds of $86.25 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing medication for moderate to severe chronic pain.

CNTX is in Phase 3 trials for three programs for its lead candidate. The firm has had promising results so far but faces a challenging and expensive road ahead.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more IPO details from management.

Company & Technology

Boston, Massachusetts-based Centrexion was founded in 2013 to develop therapeutics designed to overcome the limitations of current treatment options for chronic pain and to present patients and physicians with better treatment alternatives.

Management is headed by CEO and Director Jeffrey B. Kindler, who has been with the firm since its inception and is currently also a Venture Partner at Lux Capital Management.

Centrexion has developed the Synthetic TRans cApsaicin ulTra-pure Injection, or STRATI, a technology that represents a selective, ultra-pure, synthetic form of trans-capsaicin that is injected directly into the site of pain.

CNTX is developing CNTX-4975 currently in Phase 3 trials, a drug designed to selectively and locally target and disrupt the signaling of pain-sensing nerve fibers in patients with moderate to severe pain due to knee OA.

The company’s secondary drug candidate is CNTX-0290, a selective somatostatin receptor type 4 (SSTR4) agonist designed to treat pain and to be applied to a broad range of chronic pain types.

(Source: Centrexion)

Investors in Centrexion include New Enterprise Associates, InterWest Partners, Quan Capital, ArrowMark Partners, and others. (Source: CNTX S-1 and VentureDeal Database)

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Market Research Engine, the global pain management market is projected to reach $83 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the period between 2018 and 2024.

The main factors driving market growth are health care reforms, increasing acceptance of pain management medication between users, increase in geriatric population with high risk of different diseases, and the growing frequency of chronic pain disorders.

Major competitors that provide or are developing pain management medication include:

Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)

Assertio Therapeutics (ASRT)

Biogen (BIIB)

Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Endo Pharmaceuticals (ENDP)

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

Financial Performance

CNTX’ recent financial results are typical of a clinical-stage biopharma firm in that they feature no revenues and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing a pipeline of drug treatments through the regulatory approval process.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¾ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: CNTX S-1)

As of September 30, 2018, the company had $42.1 million in cash and $17.1 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

CNTX intends to raise $86.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, not including customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of the IPO, although I would expect to see some investor support for the IPO since this is typical in the current IPO environment for life science firms.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund the Phase 3 program and pre-commercialization expenses for CNTX-4975 through topline results in the first pivotal Phase 3 registration trial; to fund the development of CNTX-0290 to complete Phase 1 development and initiate a Phase 2 trial for chronic pain; to fund the development of CNTX-6970 to complete Phase 1 development and initiate a Phase 2 trial for chronic pain; to fund the development of CNTX-6016 to complete Phase 1 development; and the remainder, if any, for other research and development expenses for our pipeline, including unallocated expenses and expenses for CNTX-2022, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, Leerink Partners, and Evercore ISI.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not yet on the calendar.

