Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp: This 6.875% Fixed-To-Floating Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE

Introduction

In this article, we want to present a new Baby Bond issued by Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN)

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the SUPPL Filing by Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 10M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $250M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes – Series 2018-A due 2078 (NYSE: AQNA) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 6.875% before October 17, 2023, and then switches to a floating interest:

starting on October 17, 2023, on every Interest Reset Date until October 17, 2028, the interest rate on the Notes will be reset on each Interest Reset Date at an interest rate per annum equal to the three month LIBOR plus 3.677%, payable in arrears, with the first payment at such rate being on January 17, 2024,

starting on October 17, 2028, on every Interest Reset Date until October 17, 2043, the interest rate on the Notes will be reset on each Interest Reset Date at an interest rate per annum equal to the three month LIBOR plus 3.927%, payable in arrears, with the first payment at such rate being on January 17, 2029,

starting on October 17, 2043, on every Interest Reset Date until October 17, 2078, the interest rate on the Notes will be reset on each Interest Reset Date at an interest rate per annum equal to the three month LIBOR plus 4.677%, payable in arrears, with the first payment at such rate being on January 17, 2044.

The new issue bears a BB+ Standard & Poor's rating, is callable as of October 17, 2023, and is maturing on October 17, 2078. AQNA is currently trading a little above its par value at a price of $25.17 and has a 6.71% Yield-to-Call and a 6.83% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 5.59% and 5.69%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp is a North American diversified generation, transmission and distribution utility with $10 billion of total assets. Liberty Utilities provides rate regulated natural gas, water and electricity generation, transmission and distribution utility services to over 758,000 customers in the United States. APUC is committed to being a North American leader in the generation of clean energy through its portfolio of long term contracted wind, solar and hydroelectric generating facilities representing more than 1,150 MW of installed capacity. APUC delivers continuing growth through an expanding pipeline of renewable energy development projects, organic growth within its rate regulated generation, distribution and transmission businesses, and the pursuit of accretive acquisitions. Common shares and preferred shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQN.PR.A, and AQN.PR.D. APUC's common shares are also listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AQN.

Source: Company's website | Corporate Profile

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, AQN:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2017, the common stock has paid а $0.466 yearly dividend. With a market price $10.30, the current yield of AQN is at 4.52%. As an absolute value, this means it pays over $219M in dividends yearly.

In addition, the market capitalization of AQN is around $4.75B.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in June 2018. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

The AQN Corporate Bonds

Except for the 2 preferred stocks, listed on the TSX:

CAD120 mil Cum Rate Reset Preferred Shares ser A (TSX: AQN.PR.A) and

CAD100 mil 5.00% Cum Rate Reset Preferred Shares ser D (TSX: AQN.PR.D),

there are 8 Corporate bonds issued by Empire District Electric Company, a subsidiary of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp:

Source: FINRA

The corporate bond with the closest maturity to the newly issued baby bond's maturity, is the 2040 Corporate Bond, which is way too early than 2078. Adding to the fact that all corporate bonds pay a fixed interest rate, we may conclude that there is no meaningful comparison between them.

Sector Comparison

There are only 2 securities, listed on the NYSE, in the ' Diversified Utilities ' sector (according to Finviz.com) - a third party and a preferred stock:

Structured Products CorTS, PECO Energy Cap Trust III 8% Certificates (NYSE: KTH)

Source: Author's spreadsheet

....and

Just Energy Group 8.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (NYSE: JE-A)

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Baby Bonds Comparison

The next chart contains all baby bonds that have a positive Yield-to-Call and have a maturity date in 50 to 70 years.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

If we take a closer look:

Source: Author's database

"Non-Investment Grade" Baby Bonds

This chart contains all baby bonds that have a positive Yield-to-Call and carry a non-investment grade S&P rating.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

Again, take a closer look:

Source: Author's database

All Fixed-to-Floatings

The next two charts present all securities that pay a fixed-to-floating distribution rate:

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

And finally, only the baby bonds with fixed-to-floating interest rate:

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

The full list:

Source: Author's database

Redemption on Tax Event or Rating Event

After the occurrence of a Tax Event, the Company may, at its option, redeem all (but not less than all) of the Notes at a redemption price per US$25 principal amount of the Notes equal to 100% of the principal amount thereof, together with accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date fixed for redemption.

Prior to the initial Interest Reset Date and within 90 days following the occurrence of a Rating Event, the Company may, at its option, redeem all (but not less than all) of the Notes at a redemption price per US$25 principal amount of the Notes equal to 102% of the principal amount thereof, together with accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date fixed for redemption.

Source: FWP Filing by Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp

Automatic Conversion

The Notes, including accrued and unpaid interest thereon, will be converted automatically (“Automatic Conversion”), without the consent of the holders of the Notes, into shares of a newly issued series of preferred shares of the Company (the “Conversion Preferred Shares”) upon the occurrence of:

(I) the making by the Company of a general assignment for the benefit of its creditors or a proposal (or the filing of a notice of its intention to do so) under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada),

(II) any proceeding instituted by the Company seeking to adjudicate it as bankrupt (including any voluntary assignment in bankruptcy) or insolvent or, where the Company is insolvent, seeking liquidation, winding up, dissolution, reorganization, arrangement, adjustment, protection, relief or composition of its debts under any law relating to bankruptcy or insolvency in Canada, or seeking the entry of an order for the appointment of a receiver, interim receiver, trustee or other similar official for the Company or any substantial part of its property and assets in circumstances where the Company is adjudged as bankrupt (including any voluntary assignment in bankruptcy) or insolvent,

(III)) a receiver, interim receiver, trustee or other similar official is appointed over the Company or for any substantial part of its property and assets by a court of competent jurisdiction in circumstances where the Company is adjudged as bankrupt (including any voluntary assignment in bankruptcy) or insolvent under any law relating to bankruptcy or insolvency in Canada; or

(IV) any proceeding is instituted against the Company seeking to adjudicate it as bankrupt (including any voluntary assignment in bankruptcy) or insolvent or, where the Company is insolvent, seeking liquidation, winding up, dissolution, reorganization, arrangement, adjustment, protection, relief or composition of its debts under any law relating to bankruptcy or insolvency in Canada, or seeking the entry of an order for the appointment of a receiver, interim receiver, trustee or other similar official for the Company or any substantial part of its property and assets in circumstances where the Company is adjudged as bankrupt or insolvent under any law relating to bankruptcy or insolvency in Canada, and either such proceeding has not been stayed or dismissed within sixty (60) days of the institution of any such proceeding or the actions sought in such proceedings occur (including the entry of an order for relief against the Company or the appointment of a receiver, interim receiver, trustee, or other similar official for it or for any substantial part of its property and assets) (each, an “Automatic Conversion Event”).

The Automatic Conversion shall occur upon an Automatic Conversion Event (the “Conversion Time”). At the Conversion Time, the Notes shall be automatically converted, without the consent of the holders of the Notes, into a newly issued series of fully-paid Conversion Preferred Shares. At such time, all outstanding Notes shall be deemed to be immediately and automatically surrendered and cancelled without need for further action by noteholders, who shall thereupon automatically cease to be holders thereof and all rights of any such holder as a debtholder of the Company shall automatically cease. At the Conversion Time, holders of the Notes will receive one Conversion Preferred Share for each US$25 principal amount of Notes previously held together with the number of Conversion Preferred Shares (including fractional shares, if applicable) calculated by dividing the amount of accrued and unpaid interest, if any, on the Notes by US$25.

Source: FWP Filing by Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp

Use of Proceeds

The net proceeds from this Offering will be $244,374,437 (or $280,693,187 if the Underwriters exercise their over-allotment option in full) determined after deducting the underwriting discount but before deducting estimated expenses of the Offering. The Corporation intends to use all of the net proceeds of the Offering to repay outstanding indebtedness.

Source: SUPPL Filing by Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new baby bond issued by AQN. With these types of articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide to what to expect from your income portfolio. If I have to give an opinion, I think that the new issue offers good returns when compared to other baby bonds with a long maturity date and the other non-investment "babies". Moreover, the fixed-to-floating component provides some protection against the rising interest rate. Overall, I think that AQNA offers nice returns for the risks that you are taking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.