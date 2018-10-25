Yeti: Emerging Premium Brand, Or A Fad?

Higher leverage and a premium valuation prevent me from becoming upbeat on the offering despite the discount being offered.

The company has seen a painful and violent reversal in growth fortunes in 2017, but is recovering from that.

Yeti (YETI) has been a great emerging premium brand in the outdoor camping category, and while growth rates have been absolutely astonishing in recent years, the company successfully passed its first big test in a tumultuous 2017.

Growth is returning, although the company is still not on track to match its 2016 revenue base. Due to the combination of a high valuation, elevated debt load and a potentially realistic case that this could be a fad, not to mention the impact of cheap imitations, I'm more cautious despite the small discount in the offering.

Built For The Wild

Yeti designs and markets innovative outdoor products, something which should appeal to passionate and loyal outdoor fanatics. The company was born in 2006 out of the frustration of the two founders, the brothers Seiders, who could not find suitable equipment for their adventures. As such, they started out with a hard cooler with ice retention and, from there, have expanded the business.

By now, the company has a line-up of innovative and premium products across a wide range of categories. Products include coolers, related equipment, drink ware, accessories, and other products. The company has just one flagship store and sells most of its goods through its websites, as well as marketplaces such as Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), and retailers such as Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS).

The company focuses on high-quality, durable, innovative and performing goods and targets its customer base in part through influencers, as the bottom-up approach creates loyalty among customers.

Investment firm Cortec bought a majority stake in the business in 2012 and paid out a big $451 million special dividend back in 2016. The same firm is now actively selling a substantial portion of its equity stake in the offering.

Investors Are Cashing out

Yeti sold 20 million shares at $18 per share, below the preliminary offering range of $19-21 per share. The reason for the discount can be found in the bad market sentiment and the fact that 17.5 million shares were offered by selling shareholders. Consequently, the company sees gross proceeds of just $45 million in connection to the offering.

With 83.6 million shares outstanding following the offering, the market value of the firm stands at $1.51 billion at the offer price. Ahead of the offering, the company operates with a big net debt load of $342 million (as a result of the special dividend). This will be cut to roughly $310 million following the offering, valuing the entire firm at $1.85 billion at the offer price.

The company is quite sizeable and has been a great growth story; that is up to 2017. In 2013, the company generated just $90 million in sales. Revenues grew to $148 million, $469 million and $819 million, respectively in the years 2014-2016. That growth story was unheard of, but did not last.

Sales plunged by 22% last year to $639 million, being attributed to de-stocking of inventory levels by retailers, bankruptcies plaguing the industry, as well as the impact of cheap imitations. Nonetheless, the company remained quite profitable. The company reported operating margins of 10.8% in 2016, and despite the big decline in sales, margins still totalled 10.0% of sales last year, or $64 million in actual dollar terms. Excluding some "one-time" costs, the company reported adjusted EBITDA of $97 million last year, implying that the business is still 3.2 times leveraged at this point.

The company reported operating earnings of $64 million and adjusted operating profits of $76 million in 2017. Assuming a 5% cost of debt on $310 million in debt going forward and a 20% tax rate, I end up with earnings between $39 million (GAAP) and $48 million (non-GAAP). With 83.6 million shares outstanding, that works down to just $0.50 per share, implying that beside leverage ratios, earnings multiples are sky-high as well.

There is a reason for that and that is the fact that the company appears to have refound some of its mojo in the first half of the year. Revenues rose by 34% in the first half of the year to $342 million, while operating earnings rose from $15 million to $36 million. The spectacular growth is a result of the "easy" comparables following the dismal trends seen in 2017, as described above.

Growth is set to slow down a bit as third quarter sales are seen at $196 million, a mere 7% increase compared to the comparable period last year. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to rise by $8 million to $38 million.

With the fourth quarter showing similar results as the third quarter, I reckon that sales could come in around $750 million this year, while adjusted EBITDA could come in around $130 million. That is a good sign as leverage ratios would fall to 2.4 times. The numbers reveal that adjusted operating earnings might come in around $105 million according to my ballpark calculations. Working with a similar $15 million interest bill and 20% tax rate, I peg earnings power (adjusted) at $72 million, or roughly $0.85 per share.

Needless to say that works out to a small premium to the market at 21 times adjusted earnings, as the real question is if this could be seen as the start of a new, durable, long-term brand, or could be a fad.

Final Thoughts

While Yeti is a very interesting business, expectations appear to be a bit high, as the past has demonstrated how vulnerable this great business in 2013-2016 was for some events in 2017. Expectations are not just high at roughly 21 times adjusted earnings (with adjustments coming in on a regular basis given the rapid changes in the industry); leverage is quite high as well.

Risk factors include the reliance on the "outdoor" trend and the fact that prices being charged are very much "premium," making it even more vulnerable for an economic setback. Other risks include reliance on management, the fact that voting power is controlled, the impact of cheap imitation, tariffs (given that much production takes place overseas), etc.

All in all, I find it rather easy to avoid Yeti at this point as I am leaning towards the "fad" thesis rather than an emergence of a long-lasting premium brand in what is a fairly limited category. The lower pricing and decline on the first day to $17 per share is not enough to seduce me to alter that thesis just now.

Nonetheless, above-average volatility could be expected given the nature of the underlying business and the financial leverage, making me watch the stock from here with great interest.

