ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) Management on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call

October 25, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Mark Gruber – Chief Operating Officer and Chief Investment Officer

Scott Ulm – Co-Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Zimmer – Co-Chief Executive Officer

James Mountain – Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

Analysts

Douglas Harter – Crédit Suisse

Christopher Nolan – Ladenburg Thalmann

Trevor Cranston – JMP Securities

David Walrod – JonesTrading Canada

Presentation

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Afterwards, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference