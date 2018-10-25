Norwegian Air Shuttle's (NWARF) CEO Bjorn Kjos on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip
About: Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NWARF)
by: SA Transcripts
Norwegian Air Shuttle Asa (OTCPK:NWARF)
Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call
October 25, 2018 3:30 AM ET
Executives
Stine Klund – Investor Relations
Bjorn Kjos – Chief Executive Officer
Geir Karlsen – Chief Financial Officer
Analysts
Kenneth Sivertsen – Pareto
James Hollins – Exane
Andrew Lobbenberg – HSBC
Daniel Roeska – Bernstein
Presentation
Stine Klund
Hi, and welcome to our Q3 presentation. We’ll do this the same way as last time with the presentation from CEO, Bjorn Kjos; and CFO, Geir Karlsen, and then we’ll turn to you for a Q&A, and I will read out questions sent to investor.relations@norwegian.com. So let’s go ahead.
Bjorn Kjos
Good morning, everybody. Coming to our third quarter and go directly into third