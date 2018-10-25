QQQ: The Beginning Of The End?

The market's inability to rally off of good news may continue to raise doubts for key company's within the holdings of QQQ, but there is still reason to believe we can close out 2018 with solid gains in the ETF.

Mixed earnings results seem to be confirming these worries, but instances where quarterly earnings beat expectations seem to be ignored by the market.

Stock markets continue to trade under a dark cloud of bearish pressure, and the Invesco NASDAQ Trust ETF has given back many of its gains for the year.

Stock markets continue to trade under a dark cloud of bearish pressure, and recent selling pressure in the Invesco NASDAQ Trust ETF (QQQ) has erased portions of its gain for the year. As a result, the fund is now showing gains of only 7.17% on a year-to-date basis. After historic bull rallies in tech, many investors are wondering if markets have reached a long-term top and mixed earnings results seem to be confirming these worries amongst investors. But it should be remembered that we are seeing instances where core holdings within the fund are beating quarterly earnings beat expectations. Once the recent bearish volatility begins to settle, the most likely scenario is that the market returns to its senses and focuses on the fundamentals. Ultimately, this puts the ETF in a favorable position to close out 2018 with solid gains for the year.

(Source: ETF.com)

The Invesco NASDAQ Trust ETF is a well-diversified fund with an expense ratio of 0.20%. The fund is heavily devoted to the technology sector (at 61.51%), allocations in consumer cyclicals (21.12%), and healthcare (8.92%) round out the top three positions.

(Source: ETFdb.com)

Over the last four weeks, it looks as though investors have had a knee-jerk impulse to sell technology stocks given the broader weakness seen throughout the equity benchmarks. This is not entirely surprising since the technology sector has captured most of those gains this year. As a result, the QQQ ETF has been negatively impacted by $554.3 million in outflows. According to data from ETFdb, this puts QQQ near the bottom of its fund category and this bearish activity has been clearly reflected on the price charts themselves.

Interestingly, this activity does not match the longer-term trends directed at the fund. Over the last half-year period (26 weeks), the ETF has actually benefited from inflows worth $3,457.3 million. Over the past year, the ETF has benefited from inflows worth $7,092.4 million. Ultimately, this suggests that there is a stronger potential for reversal in QQQ once all of the near-term dust settles and the fund is able to revert to the mean relative to its longer-term averages.

(Source: Author)

Unfortunately, the bearish activity remains, and one recent casualty has been Texas Instruments (TXN). For the third quarter, Texas Instruments showed earnings of $1.58 per share (against expectations of $1.53 per share). The company posted mixed results, however, with revenues coming in below analyst expectations of $4.3 billion (at $4.26 billion).

Another negative point could be found in the company's guidance revisions, which suggest weakness in fourth quarter earnings at a $1.14-1.34 per share range. Revenues for the fourth quarter are now expected to come in at a range of $3.6 billion to $3.9 billion. Prior guidance for the period showed much higher expectations for earnings of $1.38 a share and total revenues of $4 billion. Texas Instruments expressed concerns over potential trade war disruptions and their influences on global consumer demand. TXN is now trading lower by 11.90%, and the stock has now broken important support levels during its fall into the lower $90s. Texas Instruments makes up a 1.19% of the total holdings in QQQ and the extreme declines we have seen in recent sessions appear to have damaged sentiment more broadly throughout the technology sector.

(Source: Author)

Not all of the news has been negative, however, and one of the more encouraging stories we have seen so far this season is the quarterly performance report released by Netflix (NFLX). During the third quarter, Netflix generated adjusted earnings of $0.89 per share (against expectations of $0.68).

This impressive performance included 6.96 million subscriber additions and projections for another 9.4 million net subscriber additions during the fourth quarter. Total revenues posted by Netflix were largely in line with analyst expectations at $3.999 billion, which represents annualized growth of roughly 34%. During the third quarter of 2017, Netflix reported earnings of only $0.29 per share, so we are seeing strong indicators of growth in the company's most recent reports. This suggests that the recent pullback in prices may be viewed by the market as a new buying opportunity in the weeks ahead.

(Source: Author)

Microsoft (MSFT) during the fiscal first quarter of 2019 posted earnings of $1.14 a share (excluding items). This represents a massive beat on the $0.96 a share which was visible in the analyst consensus figures. Revenues were also very strong at $29.08 billion, which was far above the expectations of $27.90 billion for the period.

On the downside, guidance for the fiscal second quarter showed some evidence of potential weakness as Microsoft now projects revenues to come within a $31.9 billion to $32.7 billion range. Previously, markets were looking for Microsoft to generate $32.25 billion in total revenues for the period. These lower guidance figures might weigh on MSFT in coming sessions, but it should be remembered that the company's total revenues increased by 19% on an annualized basis for the first quarter reporting period. Analyst expectations were looking for growth rates under 14%, which was the revenue growth seen during fiscal year 2018.

MSFT is currently trading higher by 19.62% on a year-to-date basis, and the stock's handsome 1.80% dividend yield remains well above the averages seen for the technology sector (at 1.12%). This suggests Microsoft will continue to post strong performances once the dust settles from all of the market's recent bearish volatility.



(Source: Author)

As stock markets continue to trade under a dark cloud of bearish pressure, it is important to remember the fundamentals of the market and to avoid emotional reactions in our positioning. It can be easy to be caught up in the whims of the bearish volatility but most of the evidence suggests that the sky is not falling around us. The Invesco NASDAQ Trust ETF has given back many of its gains for the year, but the ETF should begin to find new support levels once the market has time to digest the earnings implications found in its core holdings. Despite all of this recent selling pressure, the Invesco NASDAQ Trust is still showing gains of only 7.17% on a year-to-date basis, and this puts the ETF in a favorable position to close out 2018 in the green.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.