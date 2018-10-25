CTS Corporation's (CTS) CEO Kieran O'Sullivan on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS)

Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call

October 25, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Kieran O’Sullivan – Chief Executive Officer

Ashish Agrawal – Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

John Franzreb – Sidoti

Hendi Susanto – Gabelli

Kieran O’Sullivan

Thank you, Lisa. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today and welcome to CTS' third quarter 2018 conference call. The following are some notable items for the quarter. Third quarter sales were $118.9 million,