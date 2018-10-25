CTS Corporation's (CTS) CEO Kieran O'Sullivan on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: CTS Corporation (CTS)
by: SA Transcripts
CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS)
Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call
October 25, 2018 11:00 AM ET
Executives
Kieran O’Sullivan – Chief Executive Officer
Ashish Agrawal – Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Analysts
John Franzreb – Sidoti
Hendi Susanto – Gabelli
Presentation
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the CTS Corporation Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to hand things over to Kieran O’Sullivan, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.
Kieran O’Sullivan
Thank you, Lisa. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today and welcome to CTS' third quarter 2018 conference call. The following are some notable items for the quarter. Third quarter sales were $118.9 million,