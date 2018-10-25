Technically Speaking For October 25

There has been a slew of central bank activity this week, starting with the Bank of Canada, which raised rates .25% to 1.75%. The Canadian economy has experienced two problems during the last few years. The first was a mild contraction caused by the collapse of oil prices; the second was a potentially over-heating housing market. Both situations have passed: oil prices have rebounded while the housing market has moderated. The unemployment rate is hovering around 6% while inflation is modestly above 2%. According to the bank's latest projections, household spending will continue to grow while business investment will rebound due to the signing of the new US-Canada trade treaty. Overall, the BOC is projecting solid growth through the end of 2020. The bank is probably raising rates for the same reason as the Federal Reserve: to return rates to a more neutral stance now that the need for extraordinary measures is over.

The EU voted to keep rates at their current 0%-.25% level today. While they projected solid economic growth, they also noted that downside risks have recently increased. The bank's model projects that household spending should be supported by continued employment and wage gains while rising profits will flow-through to higher business investment (these sentiments are similar to the BOJ's basic economic analysis). Weak inflation is the main reason for keeping rates low through the summer of 2019. While the overall rate is slightly over 2%, the core rate has fluctuated around 1% for the last six months, which means the price pressures from energy, food, and tobacco have not found their way into broader prices.

Finally, the Fed released the latest Beige Book yesterday, which contained the following general assessment of the U.S. economy [emphasis added]:

Economic activity expanded across the United States, with the majority of Federal Reserve Districts reporting modest to moderate growth. New York and St. Louis indicated slight growth, overall, while Dallas reported robust growth driven by strong manufacturing, retail, and nonfinancial services activity. On balance, manufacturers reported moderate output growth; however, several Districts indicated that firms faced rising materials and shipping costs, uncertainties over the trade environment, and/or difficulties finding qualified workers. Demand for transportation services remained strong. Labor shortages were broadly noted and were linked to wage increases and/or constrained growth. Reports on commercial and residential real estate were mixed, although several Districts saw rising home prices and low levels of inventory. Overall, consumer spending increased at a modest pace while consumer price growth ranged from modest to moderate. Travel and tourism generally picked up with a notable exception of North and South Carolina, where Hurricane Florence deterred tourism. Agricultural conditions were mixed as rainy weather helped some farmers but caused delays and crop damages for others, including the loss of crops and livestock due to Hurricane Florence.

Some of these developments are late-cycle events, starting with labor shortages. Rising prices also occur at the end of an expansion, although the cause for this news is more likely to be tariff related. Overall, the picture is very positive and shouldn't be a surprise to anyone paying attention.

The markets are trying to find an equilibrium price level after the recent sell-off. However, prices have been pinballing between various price level. With that in mind, let's take a look at today's performance table:

This is the mirror-image of yesterday's table, where equities sold-off sharply and treasuries rallied. Today's price action was just the opposite, with equities posting strong gains and treasuries selling off. More importantly, the riskier averages -- the QQQ, IWM, and IWC -- were the solid gainers, indicating that traders were willing to buy risk.

However, not everything is hunky-dory underneath the hood. Let's start with the 5-day charts of the IWM, IJH, and SPY:

All three are still in a clear downtrend, with each having a trend line that connects highs from the last five days. Each index also hit its respective trend line near the close, only to fall back. And each was also down sharply at the close.

And we see the same pattern in the 30-day charts of the same averages:

In fact, each of the above averages has two downtrends, with the second one (in red) having a sharper decline, which means the pace of the drop is increasing.

One of the benefits to looking at multiple time frames is that it reveals trends that you wouldn't see. And right now, the short-term trend is clearly down.

