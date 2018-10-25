Head Out On The Highway With Harley-Davidson

I'm starting to think about tax-loss selling, so for the next little while, I'll be revisiting my losers. I want to know whether I should buy them back after claiming the loss on them or simply leave them permanently. On March 6 of this year, I published an article called "Harley-Davidson is a Buy." Harley-Davidson (HOG) shares are down about 15% since then. In this article, I want to explore what happened and to specifically answer the question whether or not the stock has gone from "buy" to "screaming buy" over the past seven months or whether I should avoid the name permanently. I'll be buying back after taking the loss, and I'll go through my reasoning by looking at recent developments at the firm and in the stock. I'll also make an appeal to authority.

I think the market has punished the shares of this company because of the trade problems between Europe and the United States. This is troublesome because Europe was Harley-Davidson's best performing region in 2017, so the impact of trade woes is obviously painful for the firm. That isn't news, though. The question isn't whether or not trade difficulties mar the company's outlook for the foreseeable future. Obviously, they do. The question is whether the drawdown in share price is reasonable or is overdone. In my view, the drop in price is overdone. I note that the last time the shares were this inexpensive was 2010 when the firm was quite different.

Financial Snapshot

A reasonable argument could be made to suggest that Harley-Davidson is in a slow decline. After all, revenue and net income were both lower in 2017 than they were in 2013. Further, the pain is likely to continue given the trade situation.

That said, there are some bright spots here, particularly in the way that management treats shareholders. Specifically, the company has grown their dividend significantly and in my view, the dividend is not in danger of being cut given the relatively low payout ratio. In addition, management has aggressively repurchased shares over the past several years, with the result that the share count has declined at a CAGR of about 5.5% since 2013.

Source: Company filings, free cash flow statistics from GuruFocus

The Stock

As I've said countless times, a wonderful business can be a terrible investment if you pay too high a price for it. At the same time, I think a fairly troubled business can be a decent investment if you can acquire it at a reasonable price. The following is the price to free cash flow chart that I published in my article several months ago. It is obvious from this chart that at the time I wrote about Harley-Davidson it was relatively inexpensive. The problem is that it got even cheaper.

Source: GuruFocus

As of now (October 24, 2018), the shares are currently trading below the valuation marked by the red circle. Below is the current price to free cash flow chart, and it is revealing in my view. The shares haven't been this inexpensive on a price to free cash flow basis since 2010. I think they were on sale back in March, they are being offered at fire-sale prices at the moment.

Source: GuruFocus

To put the present valuation in some context, the last time Harley-Davidson was this inexpensive, it was generating about 15% less revenue, earnings per share was about 79% lower (diluted EPS was $.62 back in 2010), and the dividend is now 3 ½ times greater than it was back in 2011. On top of that, the share count was 234 million in 2010 as compared to 169 million today. Thus, the last time the shares were this inexpensive, this was a much different, much less compelling firm than it is today in my view.

Appeal To Authority

Investing is like every other domain of human activity in that there's a hierarchy of skills. Some people are better at this stuff than others, and when particularly skilled individuals make a move, we should at least pay attention. With that in mind, I would point out that Joel Greenblatt re-initiated a position in Harley-Davidson this past summer. He purchased 128,701 shares of the firm, joining significant owners Dodge & Cox (owns 8,625,726 shares) and Hotchkis & Wiley (owns 3,463,700 shares). I should also point out that Bill Nygren sold out his stake in the firm this past summer.

More talented people buying doesn't prove anything itself, but it's another data point in my view. While no guarantee of anything, being on the same side of a trade as such illustrious investors as these helps me sleep at night.

Conclusion

There are obvious and well-publicized problems confronting Harley-Davidson. I would strongly suggest that these problems are relatively short term in nature, and I'd point out that in order to "buy low", you must be willing to pull the trigger at a time when the firm is troubled. You must, in short, be willing to be greedy while others are fearful. To my mind, the question isn't whether these problems exist or not. They obviously do. The question is "what share price adequately reflects those risks?" In my view, the answer is "a higher share price." I think the noise around this drama will eventually fade and the shares will rise in price. Before that happens, I think investors would be wise to follow the likes of Joel Greenblatt and Dodge & Cox and go long these shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.