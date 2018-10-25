Newmont Mining: Surprising Impairment And Production Guidance Cut

It may get worse before it gets better for the stock.

This earnings season started with major disappointments from gold miners, and Newmont Mining (NEM) is not an exception. While the recent gold price action and the correction in U.S. stock exchanges were favorable to Newmont's share price action, the company's own results destroyed the developing upside trend:

The company reported revenues of $1.73 billion and a GAAP loss of $161 million, or $0.31 per share. The adjusted net income was $175 million or $0.33 per share. The GAAP loss is very relevant here because it included a $366 million impairment for the North American assets. Here's what the company wrote in Note 6 of the third-quarter 10-Q report:

"The 2018 impairments were primarily related to certain exploration properties of $331 million and Emigrant, within the Carlin complex, of $35 million, both reported in the North America segment. The company determined that an impairment indicator existed at certain North American exploration properties due to the company's decision to focus on advancing other projects, and at Emigrant, due to a change in the mine plan that resulted in a significant decrease in mine life".

This is a major negative surprise. The decision to "advance other projects" leads to a $331 million write-down in the safest jurisdiction? This certainly raises eyebrows.

The problems in the North America segment were not limited to this impairment. Newmont Mining's gold production guidance was cut to 4.9 million-5.2 million ounces in 2018, down from the previous estimate of 4.9 million-5.4 million ounces. This cut was driven by a decrease in the North American production estimate due to lower production at Carlin's surface mines.

On the positive front, the company's all-in sustaining cost (AISC) estimate improved to $950-990 per ounce from the previous estimate of $965-1,025 per ounce. This is a welcome positive news given the shocking developments in North American mines. I call them shocking because, while they do not endanger the company's existence, Newmont Mining is considered one of the best-managed and safest companies in the gold space, and I guess no one, except for those of us who have a crystal ball, imagined that bad news will come from what seemed the safest front.

In the previous, second-quarter report, the company mentioned that its longer-term production plans were to produce between 4.6 million and 5.4 million ounces of gold through 2022 excluding development projects which have yet to be approved. In the current report, the company stated that it will issue longer-term guidance on December 5, 2018. This is a date to mark in your calendar if you follow the shares of the company, as additional surprises on the production front may materially move Newmont Mining's shares.

Outside of negative surprises on the impairment and production guidance fronts, the company is doing reasonably well. Newmont Mining finished the third quarter with $3.1 billion of cash on its balance sheet and $4 billion of long-term debt, a good position (especially in comparison with many other players in the industry). In the first nine months of this year, the company produced almost $1.1 billion of operating cash flow, the majority of which went on capex, although dividends and stock repurchases were also in the spending list. Just like previously, Newmont Mining represents "safety" on the balance sheet front. However, will this safety serve as a good enough catalyst to support the share price?

I'm generally not a fan of catching falling knives and love to see things stabilize first, and in this case, this tactic makes even more sense than ever. Other miners like Barrick Gold (ABX) (here) and Goldcorp (GG) (here) have also released sub-par reports (especially Goldcorp), and gold miners as a group are under big pressure as evidenced by the performance of the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX). More reports from gold miners will follow soon, and if the trend of "problematic reports" continues, the sector might see continuous sell-off which will affect most stocks regardless of their specific fundamentals.

Technically, Newmont Mining's shares should find at least temporary support somewhere around $29, which will put them trading at 21 forward P/E according to current earnings estimates (which may be revised lower to account for the production guidance cut). In comparison, when I was looking at Newmont Mining in September to evaluate chances for a rebound play, it was trading below 20 forward P/E despite the fact that the stock was trading higher than now - the decrease in earnings estimates took its toll. All in all, my opinion after the report is that it might get worse before it gets better on the stock price front for Newmont Mining.

