HDV: Buying Into The Energy Correction With Less Risk

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to explain why I believe the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an attractive investment option at its current market price. The fund's high dividend focus will remain an attractive play, even as interest rates continue rising. Furthermore, HDV's top two sectors by weighting, Energy and Healthcare, look especially interesting to me. Specifically, Energy has experienced a marked correction in 2018, which could be viewed as either a negative sign or an opportunity. I see it as an opportunity because earnings and dividends in the sector remain solid, and I believe plenty of geopolitical issues abound that could drive oil higher. Secondly, the Healthcare sector continues to perform strongly, and I view this as a long-term investment play that shows little signs of slowing down.

Background

First, a little about HDV. The fund is managed by BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), and its stated objective is "to track the investment results of an index composed of relatively high dividend paying U.S. equities". The stock currently trades at $87.55/share and yields 3.62%, based on its last four distributions. The last time I reviewed HDV was back in June, when I recommend the fund. Since then, HDV has performed pretty well, offering investors a return in excess of 4.5%. Considering the steep losses we have seen in the market in October, this is actually a fairly impressive return for the past four months. That said, the recent volatility certainly has me considering how I should adjust my portfolio for the new year. With that in mind, I still believe HDV is a buy, predominately because of its overweight exposure to both the Energy and Healthcare sectors, as illustrated by the chart below:

Source: iShares

In the following paragraphs, I will explain why I currently like both of these sectors, as well as the other characteristics specific to HDV that have me feeling confident about the fund.

Buying the Energy Correction

First, let us start with the Energy sector. Known for its volatility, Energy as a whole has had a terrible year, officially entering correction territory. Notable names, including Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) and Chevron Corp (CVX), which together make up over 16% of HDV's portfolio, have also seen substantial declines year-to-date, as illustrated by the graph below:

Source: CNBC

While some may see this for a reason to avoid the sector, I believe it represents a fairly attractive entry point. However, I rarely invest in specific sector ETFs because I like to keep my portfolio extremely diversified. That said, I believe HDV is a reasonable way to play this sector. Including XOM and CVX, the fund holds a total of seven energy companies. Considering its total portfolio consists of just over 22% of Energy, this offers investors a chance to buy a fund that is heavily involved in the space, without buying a single company or sector ETF. With that in mind, I will focus exclusively on XOM and CVX in this review because the two make up 16% of HDV, and are the bulk of its Energy exposure. Clearly, with that weighting, the performance of XOM and CVX together will disproportionately impact the fund more than the others.

While there are a couple reasons I believe oil is set for a rebound, I want to first review the financial reports of XOM and CVX. Specifically, I want to illustrate that while the companies surely have experienced some headwinds, their performance probably does not warrant extreme share price drops. In the chart below, I have compiled some key financial metrics that show solid performance. As both companies do not report third quarter earnings until next week, the figures listed are a year-over-year comparison of Q2 2018 metrics to Q2 2017 metrics:

Company Total Earnings (millions) EPS Growth Total Revenue (millions) Revenue Growth 2018 Dividend Increase XOM $3,950 18% 73,501 27% 6.5% CVX 3,409 135% 42,236 22% 3.7%

Source: XOM Inventor Center; Chevron Investor Center

As you can see, these figures are quite strong, and clearly do not justify double-digit stock losses. While the dividend increases are nothing spectacular, these are companies that typically raise their dividend year after year, offering steady, consistent growth. With 4% yields and growing earnings, these are exactly the types of companies I want to buy when the market is dropping.

While the earnings performance of these major companies may not warrant the short-term performance, there is no denying the outlook for oil prices in 2019 is mixed. The story of the past few years has been rising crude oil production, and the current forecast from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) predicts more of the same next year. To put this in perspective, I have listed the relevant oil production metrics below:

Time Frame 2017 September 2018 2018 (Forecast) 2019 (Forecast) US Oil Production (million b/d) 9.4 11.1 10.7 11.8

Source: EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook

Clearly, this increase in supply could have some negative pressure on price. But there has been a short-term drop in prices over the past week, as oil has dropped along with the broader market. Crude stands at roughly $66.50/barrel today (10/24), which is an 11% drop from its September high of $75/barrel. I believe this is an exaggerated drop impacted by the broader sell-off, and not supply/demand fundamentals. Even as supply is rising, the EIA expects demand to be fairly robust next year as well, and is currently forecasting an average price of $69.50/barrel in 2019, which is a 4.5% increase from current levels.

My takeaway here is simple. I believe the drop in Energy shares is largely unjustified. While I did not expect outperformance of the sector this year, the steepness of its drop has me feeling very interested in the sector. Investors now have the chance to buy in with oil prices below their average for the year, which tells me there is more upside than downside with this trade. With so much bad news baked in, I believe any positive news (for oil prices) will lead to a spike, benefiting the major players like XOM and CVX. And there is a possibility for geopolitical issues to weigh on supply in the near term. For example, when the U.S. announced it was leaving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and, therefore, reinstating sanctions against Iran, the immediate impact on oil production and exports in Iran was muted because there was a wind-down period. This allowed companies doing business with Iran some time to adjust, with the first period ending on August 6th, and the second (and final) period ending on November 4th. While we can only speculate how the passing of the November 4th deadline will impact Iranian exports, we can use history as a guide. As you can see from the chart below, Iran oil exports peaked prior to the initial August deadline, and have declined consistently since then:

Source: EIA

What this tells me is that it is likely we will see continued export declines from Iran after the November 4th date. While the market has known about this for some time, the chart shows that the U.S. exiting the JCPOA has indeed had an actual impact on supply from this corner of the world. Developments like this will help correct some of the supply imbalance the market currently has and should be bullish for oil prices going forward.

Healthcare

In my last review, I mentioned how I liked HDV because it is hard to find strong dividend funds with heavy exposure to the Healthcare sector. As this sector continues to perform strongly, I believe this remains a great reason to buy the fund. Back in June, the Healthcare sector made up over 18% of the fund, which has now risen to over 21%, partly because of how well the sector has performed this year, as illustrated by the chart below:

Source: Fidelity

Clearly, this has been an area investors will have wanted exposure to. But its past performance aside, I believe it will almost certainly continue for the long-term. Better still, this sector is as close to recession proof as we can get. While consumers certainly will put off elective surgeries when times are tight, healthcare is one of those expense categories that increases when we age, regardless of how well we take care of ourselves. And our aging process does not stop when a recession hits. Furthermore, this is impacting a larger share of our population, as the country continues to age. To gauge just how much more an older consumer pays for healthcare than younger, consider the study done by the Kaiser Family Foundation, which compared total expenditures by Medicare households (which are typically older than 65) to non-Medicare households, illustrated in the chart below:

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

As you can see, the total amount spent, as well as the share of total spending, is much higher for Medicare households. With healthcare costs continuing to rise, and more of the population joining the Medicare-eligible ranks every year, I am inclined to believe this trend will continue, and that is good news for the providers of healthcare services.

My takeaway here is again very positive. Healthcare costs are rising, yet so is demand. Healthcare providers continue to see little incentive, or need, to bring down prices, and this is helping drive revenue and profits higher. HDV's unique exposure to this sector adds another reason to my list to go long the fund.

Dividend Growth Continues

A final point of why I like HDV has to do with the fund's dividend. Aside from being relatively high, the fund has also managed consistent growth so far this year, which I view very positively. While it is true this growth is not as strong as other dividend funds, growth was fairly strong in Q3, which tells me we will likely see further growth in Q4, and next year as well. The table below illustrates the dividend growth rate for the first half of 2018, and in Q3:

Time Period Dividend Growth (Year Over Year) Jan - June 2018 10.7% Q3 2018 8.1% 2018 Dividend Growth 10.5%

As large U.S. companies continue to display strong balance sheets and a desire to return capital to shareholders, I expect dividends to continue rising in 2019. HDV has proved it is able to grow its already (relatively) high dividend, so next year should bring more of the same. With interest rates heading higher, dividend growth is critically important, and HDV has it.

Bottom Line

HDV has seen a nice gain since June, but that has not been enough for the fund to be positive for the year. HDV, along with many popular dividend funds, is now negative for the year. Rather than use this as a reason to sell off, I believe its current price represents a nice entry point for investors. Its yield is growing, and it offers exposure to two sectors, Energy and Healthcare, that I believe are flashing strong buy signals. Furthermore, its next largest sector exposure is to the Consumer Staples space, which gives the fund a more defensive play, which could come in handy if we experience more volatility. Therefore, I continue to recommend HDV, and would encourage investors to consider positions in the fund at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHD, DGRO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.