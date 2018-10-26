Lowe's: This Dividend Growth Stock Looks Attractive

Investment Thesis

With the return of volatility, the market as a whole has got beaten down in October, bringing down some high-quality dividend stocks with them. Today we will be discussing the home improvement giant, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW). Year-to-date Lowe’s stock has increased 6%, but has decreased 16% from yearly highs achieved a month ago. Having listened to the new plans laid out by new CEO, Marvin Ellison, we remain bullish on the stock and the sector. Reports of late have indicated that the once hot housing sector is beginning to slow. We do not view the slowdown as a particularly negative sign, but rather a sign of normalization as the growth was unsustainable. In addition, with untapped home equity at an all-time high, consumers will turn to home improvement projects they have been holding off on. Currently trading at just 16x forward earnings, we feel this home improvement leader is worth a second look for a spot in your portfolio.



New Sheriff In Town

In late May of this year, Lowe’s tapped former J.C. Penney (JCP) CEO Marvin Ellison to be the next in line to take the CEO reins from Robert Niblock, who was retiring off into the sunset. We are rather high on the hiring of Mr. Ellison due to his experience gained at home improvement rival Home Depot (HD). Mr. Ellison was a 12-year veteran of big orange and had a big role as VP of Stores, which oversaw U.S. sales and operations, and install services and pro strategic initiatives, in addition to dramatically improving customer service and efficiency across the organization to serve both do-it-yourself and pro customers. These are all areas that could improve at Lowe’s, which will pay off in the long run. All in all, Mr. Ellison knows the ins and outs of running a high-quality home improvement retailer, and his value will be evident in our view. Mr. Ellison officially began his position as Lowe’s new CEO on July 2nd, and he hit the ground running.

One of Mr. Ellison’s first decision as Chief Executive Officer was to close all Orchard Supply stores in order to get the primary focus back to the home improvement aspect of the company. Since acquiring Orchard Supply in 2013 for $205 million, the subsidiary has frankly underperformed and been a drag on earnings. All 99 stores are expected to close by the end of fiscal 2018. In 2017, Orchard Supply had earned revenues of $600 million and recorded negative EBIT of $65 million. To put this into perspective, Lowe’s as a whole recorded revenues of $68.6 billion during 2017, as such. outside of the one-time charges to rid themselves of the acquisition, the impact should be minimal to the company.

Marvin Ellison is not joining the team of mainstays that were part of Robert Niblock’s team for a number of years, he has made a number of new hires to the management team. In addition to Mr. Ellison becoming the new CEO, the company will also have a new CFO, David Denton, a new EVP of Supply Chain, Don Frieson, a new EVP of Merchandising, Bill Boltz, a new EVP of Stores, Joe McFarland, and a new CIO, which a search is currently underway for.

During the Q2 conference call, which was the first as CEO for Mr. Ellison, he initiated a complete strategic reassessment of the business. This was something Mr. Ellison felt was necessary due to inefficiencies he saw within the company and due to poor use of capital from the past leadership team, all of which are things we completely agree with. During his first month as CEO, Mr. Ellison took time to visit stores throughout all 14 US regions, speaking to leaders, customers, and associates. The strategic reassessment was derived from this and the first decision was to close the Orchard Supply stores as we have already alluded to.

The next decision Mr. Ellison made was to eliminate $500 million in planned capital projects that were not focused on improving the core business, or delivering productivity to associated, and did not meet company hurdle rates. The $500 million eliminated from the capital budget was reallocated to the company share repurchase program, which pleased shareholders from the start. What a way to get shareholders on your side quickly. On multiple occasions during the Q2 earnings call, Mr. Ellison alluded to the poor use of capital during the prior leaderships tenure.

The last phase of the strategic reassessment was for the “new executive team to develop an aggressive plan to rationalize store inventory” in order to reduce underperforming SKU’s. Mr. Ellison also would like investment made in the top 2,000 SKU’s with strategic placement within the stores. In addition to ironing our supply chain and inventory level issues, management sees this as an important factor to gain more pro customers, an area Lowe’s has lagged HD in for many years.

Earnings Up Over 24% Through The First Half Of The Year

The home improvement industry has long been dominated by Home Depot, but Lowe’s Companies has been making great strides. Though they appear behind when comparing many metrics, the company is closing the gap in some areas. For starters, as we mentioned in our thesis, the company recently hired long time HD Executive and J.C. Penney CEO Marvin Ellison. We believe some of the changes, particularly in terms of efficiencies, is an area Lowe’s stands to make solid gains.

Let’s take a look at the final earnings (Q2) under the direction of former CEO Robert Niblock:

Q2 ‘18 Y/Y Change Revenue $ 20,888 7.1% Gross Margin % 34.5% 30 bps Operating Income $ 2,163 (9.2%) Net Income $ 1,520 7.1% EPS $ 1.86 10.7% Adj EPS $ 2.07 31.8% SSS Growth 5.2% 70 bps Avg Ticket $ 75.53 5.8% Customer Transactions 277M 1.3% Sales per SqFt $ 327.51 3.3%

Data source: Lowe's 2018 10-Q.

As you can see, the company continues to perform at a high-level and should only improve after Mr. Ellison is able to put his stamp on the company. During Q2, the company saw revenue growth of 7.1% with same store sales increasing 5.2%, a 70-basis point increase from prior year. EPS increased to $1.86 or 10.7% on a GAAP basis and to $2.07 or 31.8% on a Non-GAAP basis. The Non-GAAP difference was related to a $230 million-dollar non-cash charge associated with the company’s decision to close all Orchard Supply stores, which we will get into shortly. The company continues its strong upward growth trend, as they have grown adjusted EPS by double digits for 7+ consecutive years now. One area that stands to improve under Mr. Ellison’s direction is sales per square foot. At $327 per square foot this last quarter and $321 per square foot in Q1, the company clearly lags HD, who reached these levels in 2013. The focus on high selling SKU’s as well as upgrades to the supply chain will help boost this metric by leaps and bounds.

Housing Beginning To Normalize

We are still believers in the housing market as a whole despite the negative headlines of late. Has housing slowed? Absolutely, but it has slowed from the overheated pace it was setting as of late. The fact of the matter is, the growth was unsustainable. We see the housing market beginning to slow down to a normal pace, but when you look at housing estimates for 2019 and 2020, analysts still believe we will see mid-single digit growth. Selling pressures of late have come amid fears of a breakdown in housing, as most investors recall 2008, however, we are in a much different spot then we were in 2008. Supply and inventory levels still remain at historic lows, the economy is strong, credit is strong, and rates, though rising, are still low.

As of September, according to the National Association of Realtors, housing inventory is up 2.7% from a year ago. However, September was the third straight month of declining inventory, which could partly be due to seasonal factors. Until supply levels begin to change, we expect the housing market to continue its upward trajectory. In addition, management continues to have a positive outlook of the economy and particularly the home improvement space.

Anyone investing in the home improvement space will need to keep an eye on inventory levels as we progress through the remainder of the year and into 2019. As for housing prices, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff is forecasting a rise of 6-7% in housing prices over the course of the next 12 months. Here is a look at the forecast for the next 12 months:

Untapped Equity At An All-Time High

The slowdown in home sales is not the only thing to watch when investing in the home improvement retailers; after all, they are home improvement retailers. As rates continue to rise, we believe the shift to more home improvement projects will pick up, as consumers will stay put in their current homes and take up projects they may have been setting aside. The strong housing market gains over the past couple of years has led to current homeowners building equity in their current homes. In fact, per CNBC, untapped home equity is at an all-time high of $14.4 trillion. Now we do understand consumers can tap their equity for items unrelated to home improvements, like paying off credit card debt or student loans, but the new tax rules favor the home improvement retailers like Lowe’s and Home Depot. As of 2018, new tax rules only allow interest from home equity loans to be deducted if the money is used to buy or improve a house, up to $750,000.



Take Advantage Of The Recent Pullback

Based on a 16% pullback in the stock the past month, we believe the sell-off is overdone for this high-quality dividend growth name. Currently, with Lowe’s trading at a price of $97.60, which translates into a ttm P/E of 19.3x. Over the course of the last five years, LOW stock has traded at an average P/E of 22x, so the stock appears slightly undervalued from that point. The angle we like right now is where the stock is now trading from a forward P/E standpoint at only 16x. Over the last five years, the lowest P/E the stock traded at was 17x, so the forward earnings is below the lowest P/E seen in the last five years.

Looking at the valuation from a dividend standpoint, the current yield of 1.97% is well above the stocks five-year average of 1.57%. This is an angle we like to look at when dividend raises are not sporadic, which is the case at LOW. Along those same lines, we like the growth the stock offers in itself, but we also love the growth in the dividend going forward. Free cash flow continues to show growth for the company, growing an average of 11% per year over the last five years. Free cash flows have grown 20% thus far through the first half of the year. This is an important piece of the dividend growth puzzle, as free cash flow is imperative to a growing dividend. From a payout ratio standpoint, the company currently sports a payout ratio of only 40%, which implies plenty of room for future growth.

Lowe’s Companies has been a key holding for DGI portfolios for a number of years now due to their Dividend Aristocrat status, meaning they have paid and increased their dividend for 25+ consecutive years. In fact, Lowe’s is a Dividend King, meaning they have paid and increased their dividend for 50+ years, an astonishing accomplishment. A company that has the opportunity to offer capital appreciation as well as dividend growth is a stock that should be on every investors radar.

Since bottoming out at $13 during the low of the Great Recession in mid-2009, the stock has increased approximately 700%, an astonishing recovery. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has increased 330% over the same period. Over the course of the past two years, the stock has gained about 30%, while increasing its dividend an average of 21% the past five years. This increase is in line with what investors have come accustomed to seeing from the company since the turn of the century. Here is a look at the company’s dividend growth using FAST Graphs:

Next, let’s take a look at the FAST Graph chart to see where the stock is trading compared to recent history:

As you can see in the FAST Graphs chart above, the pullback is offering an opportunity for investors that have been waiting to get in this home improvement leader.

Investor Takeaway

In conclusion, we still believe in the home improvement sector and the direction new CEO Marvin Ellison is guiding the company. As we stated above, we do not view the recent slowdown in housing sales and starts to be entirely negative, but rather a normalization within the space. Housing is cooling from rapid pace, but consumers also have an all-time high of $14.4 Trillion in untapped equity that will begin to be used. In addition, we feel the 16% pullback in the last month and trading at their 200-day moving average is a great buying opportunity for investors. Not only can you invest in a quality company with solid growth prospects, but you will also receive a high-quality dividend growth stock.

