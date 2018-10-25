StoneCo IPO: The Fast-Growing Brazilian Company With Berkshire As A Potential Investor

Several large investors, including Berkshire Hathaway and the company's current shareholders, have indicated an interest to purchase StoneCo shares at an IPO price of up to $574 million.

On October 25, the StoneCo (STNE) IPO will take place on Nasdaq. StoneCo is a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce seamlessly across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil.

The company claims a valuation of $6.1 billion, which exceeds the company's revenue in the last 12 months, almost 22 times. This premium valuation is primarily confirmed by the phenomenal top-line growth at an accelerating rate along with the improvement in margins.

It is also quite interesting that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) was interested in StoneCo shares and plans to buy more than 14 million shares at an IPO price.

Quick Take

StoneCo was founded in 2012 in Brazil. Before StoneCo, the founders already had experience in creating and investing in financial technology businesses in Brazil. The main sources of revenue for the company are transaction fees and financial income, obtained by charging prepayment financing fees.

The company's revenue for the 1H18 was $165 million, an increase of 92% Y/Y. The company in the first half of this year for the first time reached a break-even point with a net profit margin of 14%.

The CEO of the company is Thiago dos Santos Piau. Madrone Partners, T. Rowe, and Tiger Global are among the largest investors.

Source: F-1/A (2)

Offering Details

During the public offering, StoneCo and its current shareholders plan to raise $1,050 million, selling about 47.7 million Class A shares. Class B shares are owned by management and give 10 votes, against one vote for Class A; therefore, the company will not lose control after the offering.

Shares will be offered in the price range of $21-23 with the valuation of $5.8 billion to $6.4 billion. The IPO will take place on October 25 on the Nasdaq. The underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Citigroup, Itau BBA, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch, and BTG Pactual.

The company plans to use the money received from the IPO for general corporate purposes, which may include funding future opportunistic mergers, acquisitions, or investments in complementary businesses, products, or technologies.

Several large investors, including Berkshire Hathaway and the company's current shareholders, have indicated an interest to purchase StoneCo shares at an IPO price of up to $574 million.

If all these purchases take place, they will take 55% of the total number of shares to be offered (or 48% if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional shares), which should create a shortage of shares and, as a result, lead to a price hike on the first day.

Source: F-1/A (2); picture by the author

In addition, the Chinese company Ant Financial has expressed interest to purchase shares of StoneCo at an IPO price of up to $100 million. In this case, this placement will be made separately from IPO.

Market

Brazil, where StoneCo operates, is a huge country with 210 million inhabitants. Currently, in Brazil, there are about 8.8 million small- and medium-sized businesses that are potential customers for the company.

The Brazilian e-commerce market is growing rapidly, but it leaves room for future growth due to low electronic payments share of total household consumption and low penetration of credit cards compared to developed countries.

Source: PagBrasil

However, e-commerce in Brazil remains underpenetrated compared to more developed economies. In Brazil, e-commerce accounted for only 3.0% of retail sales in 2017, compared to 9.0% in the United States and 19.2% in the United Kingdom, according to the eMarketer. (Source: PagSeguro F-1)

Competitors of the company in the payment processing market are Cielo, Redecard, Santander Getnet, and publicly traded PagSeguro (PAGS).

Business Model

At the moment, the number of company customers exceeds 200,000 compared to approximately 88,200 as of June 30, 2017, which represents a period over period growth of 127.5%. The growth of customers leads to an increase in the total payment value, which is the most important indicator for the company.

StoneCo earns revenue by charging commissions for each transaction as well as by collecting prepayment financing fees. At the end of June, transaction fees brought the company 29.2% of revenue, another 13.7% brought equipment rental fees, and the rest of the revenue was taken by financial income related to prepayment financing fees.

Source: F-1/A (2)

The total payment volume in the first half of the year amounted to R$35.1 billion (about $9.5 billion) compared to R$21.4 billion in the first half of 2017, representing a period over period growth of 63.9%. At the same time, revenue is growing at a much faster pace than TPV, and this is achieved by constantly increasing the "Take Rate".

Source: F-1/A (2)

Financials

StoneCo's revenue is growing very fast and continues to accelerate. Revenue for 2017 was $199 million, an increase of 74% Y/Y. Revenue for the first half of this year was $165 million, an increase of 92% Y/Y.

At the end of 2017, the company was unprofitable in terms of operating and net income. At the end of the first half of the year, net income amounted to $22.7 million with a net margin of 14%.

Source: F-1/A (2)

At the same time, according to the (unaudited) results of the 3rd quarter, the company expects to increase revenue by 121% Y/Y, and the net margin should exceed 20%:

Our total revenue and income for the three months ended September 30, 2018 is expected to be approximately R$414.1 million, compared with R$187.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017, representing a period over period growth of 121.3%. Our total revenue and income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 is expected to be approximately R$1,049.8 million, compared with R$518.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, representing a period over period growth of 102.3%. (Source: F-1/A (2))

As of June 30, the cash position is equal to $91 million. Сash used in operating activities for the first half of the year amounted to $101 million.

Valuation

At the midpoint price of $22, the market capitalization will be $6.1 billion.

Revenue for the last 12 months was $277 million, which gives a P/S multiple of 22x. If we use 92% revenue growth that was in the first half of the year, we get FTM revenue of $532 million, which gives a P/S FTM multiple of 11.5x.

Forecasting a net profit margin of 25% in the next 12 months, we get a forward net profit of $133 million, which gives a forward P/E multiple of 46x. For example, the U.S. analog of the company - Square (SQ) is currently trading with forward P/E equal to 95x.

Source: YCharts, Finviz; picture by the author

StoneCo looks undervalued to Square, but at the same time, significantly overvalued to its competitor - PagSeguro. At the same time, given the high demand for StoneCo shares, we may see an increase in PagSeguro multiples in the near future. For more details about PagSeguro, I recommend reading this article.

Final Thoughts

StoneCo shares look quite interesting, even with the valuation of 22 annual revenues. At the same time, given the strong demand for shares, most likely retail investors will not be able to purchase shares of the company at the initial price range. In the future, it will be interesting to watch the dynamics of the business and, potentially, add StoneCo shares to the portfolio at a reasonable price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.