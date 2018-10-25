EQT GP Holdings LP (EQGP) CEO Tom Karam on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EQT GP Holdings LP (NYSE:EQGP) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2018 11:30 AM ET

Executives

Nate Tetlow - Investor Relations

Diana Charletta - Chief Operating officer

Kirk Oliver - Chief Financial Officer

Tom Karam - CEO

Analysts

Jeremy Tonet - JP Morgan

Spiro Dounis - Credit Suisse

Jerren Holder - Goldman Sachs

Vikram Bagri - Jefferies

David Amoss - Heikkinen Energy Advisors

Dennis Coleman - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Chris Tillett - Barclays

Tim Howard - Stifel

Alex Kania - Wolfe Research

Nate Tetlow

Good morning and welcome to the third quarter 2018 earnings call for EQM and EQGP. Today's call may contain forward-looking statements related to future events and expectations. Factors that could cause the partnerships actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are listed in today's news release and under Risk Factors in both EQM and EQGP's Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2017, both of which are filed with the SEC and as updated by any subsequent Form 10-Qs.

Today's call may contain forward-looking statements related to future events and expectations. Factors that could cause the partnerships actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are listed in today's news release and under Risk Factors in both EQM and EQGP's Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2017, both of which are filed with the SEC and as updated by any subsequent Form 10-Qs.

Today's call may also contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to this morning's news release and our Analyst Presentation which will be posted to our website today for important disclosures regarding such measures including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

Joining me on the call today are Diana Charletta will be our Chief Operating officer; Kirk Oliver who will be our Chief Financial Officer; and Tom Karam who joined EQM in August as CEO.

With that I'll turn it over to Tom.

Tom Karam

Thanks Nate. Good morning everyone. I’m excited to join today’s call and the Company as CEO. This morning, EQM reported third quarter adjusted EBITDA of $280 million and distributable cash flow of $219 million. Kirk Oliver, our new CFO will provide detail behind these numbers in a minute. I'm about 2.5 months in as CEO and I'd like to share some of my observations and discuss some actions we've already taken.

First on most importantly, EQM is a fantastic business. Our substantial gathering system connected to multiple takeaway pipes, strong customers and strong contracts, our location on top of some of the best rock and lowest cost production in the United States create a solid platform from which to growth, which is why we are able to announce today that we project our EBITDA will grow by 54% through 2021 even with a slower growth rate by our largest customer.

Second to be successful in this hypercompetitive environment, we must not only execute but we must at all times be a commercial solutions partner for our customers. So, we made changes to our senior team to be just that. The Company has always had a culture of safety and execution.

Moving forward, we must also have a culture commercially driven as well. There's a few of the most important and impactful changes we've made to create this culture. Diana Charletta was appointed Chief Operating Officer. We recruited Kirk Oliver, as our CFO. Chris Baker was appointed Senior Vice President for Commercial Development, and Paul Chris was recruited to serve as Vice President of Business Development.

In addition, we've given Nate Tetlow, the added role of leading our corporate development efforts, and we've made other changes inside the organization to support this culture as well. Diana has over 25 years of leadership and success not only in the midstream sector, but upstream as well. This skill set will be invaluable to us moving forward. Diana will lead the Company known she has the widespread support and respect of the entire organization. Diana will provide an update on operations as well as MVP in a few minutes.

Chris Baker has earned his new position with the full support of our largest customer as well as a few important future customers. Since he embodies the solutions oriented can do attitude produces appreciate. Paul Chris comes with 15 years upstream commercial and optimization experience. It is this expertise and insight that we will need to connect our customers to markets and meet their needs.

We also recruited Kirk Oliver as CFO. Well known to many of you Kirk brings the depth and breadth of experience we need as we navigate our desire to grow with our mandate to maintain a strong balance sheet.

With that, I'll turn it over to Kirk to walk through the numbers. Then Diana will provide an operations and MVP update, and I will return to talk a bit about our strategy moving forward and some 2019 actions items. Kirk.

Kirk Oliver

Thank you, Tom, and good morning everybody. I've been on the team for 1.5 months now and just want to say that I'm thrilled to be here and look forward to working and meeting with you going forward.

Before we get into the results, I want to remind you of one accounting item to keep in mind. On July 23, EQM closed the acquisition of Rice Midstream Partners and on May 1st, we completed the acquisition of the Ohio Gathering Assets from EQT. As a result of these transactions, our financial statements have been recast to include the pre-acquisition results of these assets dating back to November 2017, which is when EQT completed the acquisition of Rice Energy. Another item to point out is that we picked up an attractive water business with the Rice acquisition and now include a water segment in our financial reports.

Moving now to the results, EQM operating revenues were $365 million for the quarter, an increase of $158 million versus last year. The acquired assets accounted for about $148 million of the increase. The remaining revenue increase was driven from higher contracted firm transmission and gathering capacity. A substantial portion of our revenue is derived from the firm reservation fees. During the quarter, we generated 45% of gathering and 93% of transmission revenues from firm reservation fees.

On the expense side, third quarter operating expenses increased by $71 million versus last year with 57 million of the increase driven by the acquired assets. Most of the remaining increase was $2.2 million of transaction costs, so our year-over-year operating expenses in the legacy business were essentially flat. At EQM, we announced the cash distribution of $1.115 per unit for the third quarter of 2018, which is 14% higher than the third Quarter of 2017. At EQGP, we announced a quarterly distribution of $0.315 cents per unit, which is 38% higher than the third quarter 2017 distribution.

Our reported coverage ratio for the quarter was 1.05 times. If we reflect the full quarter of RMP, the coverage ratio would have been 1.11 times. Our quarter end debt to EBITDA was 3.0 times, based on Q3 annualized EBITDA. In terms of liquidity, we’re in the process of arranging a new $3 billion five-year credit facility. We expect to close on this facility at the end of the month. At the end of the quarter, we had $22 million drawn on our existing revolver. So, we remain an outstanding shape in terms of access to capital.

Our full-year guidance for adjusted EBITDA remains at $1 billion at the midpoint. In our release today, we also provide an update to our three-year EBITDA and CapEx outlook. Our forecast incorporates a mid single digit annual production growth rate by EQT. We're forecasting a significant ramp in EBITDA over the next few years driven largely by projects that by firm commitments including MVP, Hammerhead, the Equitrans expansion project, MVP Southgate and some firm gathering deals.

Once these firm projects are fully in service, they will add about $375 million of annual EBITDA and will provide even more stability to our cash flow profile. We are currently forecasting $1.8 billion of adjusted EBITDA in 2021, which is more than 50% higher than our current run rate adjusted EBITDA of about 1.2 billion. Importantly, we can fund this steep EBITDA ramp through the combination of retained cash flow and debt with no need to access the equity markets for the foreseeable future.

I'll pass the call onto Diana for the operational update.

Diana Charletta

Thanks Kirk. Good morning everyone. I'm very excited to be taking on this new role. I'll start with an update on the Mountain Valley Pipeline. A few weeks ago, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the nationwide 12 permits issued by the Army Corps of Engineers. This is a permit needed for water crossings and wetland work. The court ruling is a result of West Virginia conditions that limits work at each water crossing to 72 hours. There are four river crossings on the route where the dry-ditch method of crossing cannot be completed within the 72 hour window.

The West Virginia DEP has been working to modify their language to make it explicit that the 72 hour restriction does not apply to the dry-ditch method. We expect West Virginia to complete their work in the coming week, which will then allow the Army Corps to complete their process for issuing a new or revised nationwide 12 permits. We expect to have the permit back in hand early in 2019. While we currently cannot work in wetland or do water crafting in West Virginia or Virginia, we do remain very active with construction activity in upland areas and at the three competitive station. We remain confident in both our cost and in service estimates and we will keep you updated as we make progress.

Moving onto the Hammerhead project, which will be the primary feeder pipeline into MVP. We are planning to bring Hammerhead into service in conjunction with MVP during Q4 2019. We've made a few revisions to the budget scope including adding about 7 miles of pipeline and we have also experienced some labor inflation as we've gone through the construction bid process. With these changes, we are now estimating a CapEx of $555 million for Hammerhead. The project is anchored by EQT with a 1.2 Bcf per day firm capacity commitment, and based on active discussions, we are optimistic that we will secure additional stepper commitments. We expect Hammerhead to generate about $75 million of annual EBITDA.

Now onto MVP Southgate, as a reminder, this project will move gas from MVP about 70 miles further south into North Carolina. Southgate is anchored by a 300 million a day firm capacity commitment from PSNC energy and natural gas utility that provides service to residential, commercial and industrial customers. We are finalizing the project scope and continue to have good discussions with several potential shippers. Pre-filing work with FERC is well underway and we expect to make our application filing before yearend. The project cost is expected to be between $350 million and $500 million with final capital numbers dependent on the alternate projects scope.

EQM will operate the pipeline and will have 33% ownership in the project. MVP Southgate is targeted to our Q4 2020 in-service space. During the quarter, we gathered an average 6.6 Bcf per day and there has been another 3 Bcf per day through our Equitrans transmission system. Those are quarterly record. We also installed about 37 miles of pipe and added 32,500 horsepower of compression in the quarter.

On the business development side, this short-term focus is on the MVP expansion opportunity and enhancing Southgate by adding additional volume and shippers. We are also actively engage with producers in the A Basin for both gathering and water services. The water business is relatively new for us as most of these assets were acquired from RMP. We have established a dedicated team to focus on the water business and are excited about the initial response we are getting from producers.

There is a significant cost advantage to freshwater pipeline delivery versus trucking, and equally important, there is a significant safety and environmental advantage to getting water trucks off the road. In 2018 the water business is expected to generate about $65 million of EBITDA and we see this growing to about $100 million in 2019. Lastly, we’ve initiated a hydraulic study drive of our Green and Washington County gathering systems with a focus on how to best integrate and optimize the legacy EQM assets and the acquired RMP asset. While it's early in process, we expect to avoid significant future capital expenditures by making some small investments to tie this business together and utilize existing compression.

The goal is to create an optimize system that gives producers both high and low pressure gathering options as the basin matures. This will allow EQT and other producers to be in different to where they access this system and focus on drilling their very best location. We expect to complete this study by the end of this year and be in a position to begin implementing a plan in 2019. Our preliminary thought is we could avoid somewhere around $300 million to $500 million of capital over the next five years.

With that, I will turn it back to Tom.

Tom Karam

Thanks, Diana. So, some separation logistics, it looks like over the next several weeks we will start trading ETRN or ETRN when issued on October 31st, affect the spin November 12th and begin official beneficial trading on November 13th. We will be on the road hopefully meeting many of you beginning on October 29th and concluding on the first day of trading. That's a lot of miles and a lot of meetings to tell our story, and we're excited to do so.

Our strategy to achieve the scale and scope of a top tier midstream company begins with executing on our 2019 to do list. First and foremost, build and complete the projects in front of us. MVP and Hammerhead are top of the list. Evaluate the IDRs, firm up MVP Southgate filings and project scope, lockdown the expansion of MVP which requires only compression, get some real traction on handling produced water as well as growing our total water handling business, leverage the benefits from our gathering system optimization to identify direct and synthetic ways to expand our scale and scope.

Everything I just mentioned is to support our ability to generate sustainable long-term growth and as a result, deliver consistent distribution growth, strengthen our coverage ratio and live within our means without issuing equity. Our view of capital must be that it is scarce and we will deploy it with discipline. The strategy is designed to allow us to succeed in what we expect to be a lower for longer commodity price environment. We will constantly seek ways to leverage the assets we and others have in place to provide solutions and growth for our customers. We are very excited about our future and the strength that as we begin our journey as an independent company.

So thank you very much for listening, I'll now turn the call back over to Nate to tell us a little bit about Equitrans Midstream and then were happy to answer all of your questions.

Nate Tetlow

Thanks Tom. Equitrans Midstream Corporation or as we like to call it ETRN will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ETRN. As Tom mentioned, November the 13th will be the first day of regular way trading. ETRN will generate its cash flow from ownership of 276 million units of EQGP and 15.4 million units of EQM. After some manual SG&A expenses, we expect ETRN to pay out all of its available cash flow. We are starting the ETRN road show next Monday in New York City, and we look forward to engaging with the investment community over the next several weeks.

We'd now like to open the call to your questions.

Jeremy Tonet

Good morning. Thanks for all the details today and the guidance that's helpful. Just want to start off there, we talk about your three-year look on the guidance and you talk about that's being predicated on the EQT production growth in the mid single digits. I was wondering, if there's any way you can sensitize that for us, if EQT decides to go ex-growth and try to maximize free cash flow. What would that mean for your guidance, EBITDA down X%, any thoughts you can provide around that?

Tom Karam

Jeremy, that's a good question and I think I'll answer it this way. I think when you look at the total profile of our portfolio, the exact level of production growth either from 0 or to 10 of EQTR largest customer will really only effect our growth rate around the margins. We think that we are pretty well insulated from a contract perspective and also from additional customers and our water business, so that while there may be some impact, it will be around the margins, and we feel good about the guidance we’ve provided.

Jeremy Tonet

And just looking at the distribution growth going forward, I was wondering if you can share some thoughts there with your -- how you think about that philosophically? It seems like growth has not been rewarded in the same sense especially with the balance sheet being stretched more here with the MVP cost going higher and delays. What level of distribution growth makes sense at this point?

Tom Karam

So, I think we view our level of distribution growth based on the current environment, right. So, if we are going to assume that we're going to be in a lower for longer commodity price environment, and I think we have to change the priorities of the Company and focus first and foremost on the strength of our balance sheet, our retained cash flow and coverage ratio because then that will allow us to continue to fund more and more of our project backlog with cash as opposed to debt, and further push out into the future any need we may have for equity.

And then as you go through our priority list, that's going to signal us toward the distribution growth rate that we've indicated in the press release, which I think is 8% to 10%. So again, I don't mean to be flippant, but we feel pretty good about the guidance we provided based on the current environment what our expectations are for our largest customer and the opportunities that we see in the basin with others.

Spiro Dounis

Just wanted to start off on the simplification process, I believe one of the gating items was just on ETRN, getting the boards, get it there and convening to make a decision. I guess, are you still planning on an update around 4Q and to any of the recent peer simplifications that we've seen in fact how do you think about the ultimate outcome?

Tom Karam

So, Spiro, we are not going to really have any movement until the spin is effective as it relates to what we may or may not do relative to evaluating the IDRs. So I think we have to just leave it at that for now so that we don't have the lawyers breathing down our back as they sometimes do when you say the wrong thing on a conference call.

Spiro Dounis

Sure, fully understand. Figure out to try. So, second question just around the CapEx…

Tom Karam

Nice try.

Spiro Dounis

Yes, I appreciate it. Second question was around the CapEx and your comments around the ability to avoid it going forward. So, it sounds like I just want to confirm this. It does not contemplated in that three year outlook that you gave, so those numbers could actually come down. So one, is that true? And then two, if you look at the 2021 you get about 500 million CapEx, which is a pretty material step down from here obviously because of MVP, but could that number come up with new opportunities? Or are you sort of intentionally driving that down to get that what you believe is a normalized level?

Kirk Oliver

This is Kirk. The number could come up with new opportunities, if we find new opportunities that we feel are real and that makes sense to put into the forecast. And those numbers do include the capital avoidance that we expect to get from the system integrations that Diana discussed on the call.

Jerren Holder

Maybe starting off with, how should we think about the composition of firm revenues over the next few years just given some of the guidance we've given? How do you think about gathering that 45% number? Should we expect that to go up or down?

Tom Karam

Thanks for that question. I was actually hoping someone would ask the question. So, I think Kirk referred to our current state, which is about 54% of our revenues are firm. In the guidance we provided and in our comments, we indicate that in 2021, we expect our EBITDA to be $1.8 billion or about 54% increased in our EBITDA. During that period, we actually will also experience an increase in the percentage of firm revenues that we have. We're anticipating that 1.8 billion of revenues will be underpinned by 61% firm revenues for the Company. So we're actually rapidly growing our EBITDA as well as uplifting the percentage of revenues that our firm and we think that will pay dividends for our shareholders and us in terms of keeping our good risk profile on a lower trajectory moving forward.

Jerren Holder

And the 61 is both transmission and gathering together, correct?

Tom Karam

Correct. And the bulk of that growth is long-term from transmission as opposed to gathering. So that mix in our portfolio will be reallocated as well moving forward skewed a little bit more towards transmission, again another good risk reward profile for us.

Jerren Holder

And as we think about Southgate, if for some reason MVP gets delayed even further. Does that means Southgate gets pushed back so we just think about as a 12-month timeline between MVP even incomplete in Southgate? Or is there some optionality to maybe do some work on Southgate and still keep that on time?

Tom Karam

Yes, look, we believe the dates we've put in the press release and we feel pretty good about those.

Jerren Holder

And then lastly maybe, it looks like the 2020 EBITDA number for guidance went up a little bit. Can you talk about what's the expected driver there?

Kirk Oliver

This is Kirk again. The driver there is some more third-party gathering revenue and revise estimates on what we think the water business can do.

Vikram Bagri

This is Vikram Bagri for Chris. My first question is on MVP. I just wanted to understand the potential for change in MVP timeline due to any further delays in regulatory process. How different is the timeline for a new versus the issued nationwide permit? And also if you can clarify you are baking in some potential for delays in your 4Q '19 in service estimates?

Diana Charletta

We have what we've anticipated the regulatory process is baked into our fourth quarter number for MVP. So as long as there is another stoppage for something beyond our control, the regulatory process to renew that permit and everything that we need to do is already baked in the forecast.

Vikram Bagri

So, you're baking in probably a month or two of any potential delays over and above the currently anticipated timeline. Is that -- did I understand that right?

Diana Charletta

Yes, we anticipate for the regulatory change to happen in the upcoming weeks like I said in my script, and we anticipate only a couple of months then to get that permit revised.

Vikram Bagri

The second question I had was about the changing outlook, production outlook at EQT. EQT indicated that the higher cost and somewhat, the learning process of testing these longer laterals driving the sort of moderate drilling program at the upstream levels. Is there a possibility to increase the pace drilling as comparing sort of understands the drilling process and optimizes the entire process? And how much of that's outlook is based on differentials at MVP station 165 versus the producing region?

Tom Karam

Let me try to answer your questions this way. The forecast that we put out are a forecast that’s built on a very modest production growth rate at our largest customer EQT. We fully expect that Rob and Blue and Erin and Jimmy Sue will very quickly get their arms around things and be able to execute on their plan. Clearly, our plan and their plan have plenty of room for increased volume production and will welcome anytime they deliver it. But we would much rather under promise and over deliver as we move forward and just be prepared to handle the volumes that their production levels and the strip allow them to produce and generate their cash flow. So, I think you'll see that we will very efficiently be able to moderate our operating plan to handle additional volume.

David Amoss

I wanted to start with the question on the water business. It seems like just based on the segment reporting that you’re reporting a much lower margin than RMPs to report on a per gallon basis for the water business. Can you just talk about why that might be and your expectation for that margin going forward?

Tom Karam

Yes, David, there may be a little bit misleading in this what we call the stuff period because we are just getting our arms around it, and we are also working through the new environment where the laterals that EQT is currently drilling are much longer. So, I wouldn't put too much stock into that snapshot of the stuff period margin. Those will moderate over time and we feel pretty comfortable about the margin we're going to generate from that business.

And one other things, if I can answer question that maybe you didn’t ask. Because I think as we begin to create scale in the water business, our OpEx will come down as well and our ability to deploy capital more efficiently will allow those margins to grow. But that also believes over into the natural gas gathering because we're just now starting to understand the benefits of integrating the legacy EQT system and the legacy Rice system, and how that will impact our operating metrics moving forward.

Dana, do you have -- can you give the people on the call a feel for how you view the trajectory of our OpEx because of this phenomenon of integrating this two legacy systems?

Diana Charletta

Yes, the integration of the Rice assets has definitely revolved in a downward trend for OpEx. We’re realizing the benefits of the synergies of two companies, and the system optimization will also add to that. So as we pad the systems together and utilize our compassion more efficiently, that will also help us drive our costs downward.

Tom Karam

Sorry, David, to still the mic. Just wanted to make sure we got that out there.

David Amoss

That’s helpful. Thank you. And then one more on MVP, it doesn’t sound like you had delayed anybody off just go around with the Fourth Circuit with the issue on the permit 12. Is there a point like if you don’t get that permit 12 back in service and execute your plan according to that timeline? Is there a point where you might have to at the end put some of your workers on the timeline that needs for a period of time?

Tom Karam

Well, first of all, we don’t envision that happening. We obviously are in constant communication with the Fourth service and with the bureau of the land management. And we fully expect that within the timeline we need to bring MVP online in the fourth quarter of '19. We will have all of the authority we need. And in the time, we've got a full complement of contractors running really hard to get as much work done before we start buttoning down parts of the pipe for winter. So that we don't expect any unexpected activity on MVP right now or through 2019.

Dennis Coleman

One more maybe on MVP just to sort of get a sense, do you have any -- are there any stats in terms of miles of pipe for or sort of percentage completion that where you are at today or where you expect to get for example where you mentioned before you start buttoning down for winter and whatnot?

Diana Charletta

Sure. We are at the latest update a 116 mile laid. We anticipate to get at least 50% of the route done before winter or before the end of the year and we maybe a little higher than that 50%. We will continue to do things through the winter that make sense that are efficient for winter construction, dental grade, easy access. So, we won't completely stop but anything that we feel like we can do environmentally, smartly, we will do.

Dennis Coleman

Couple of more detailed question for me just to finish up, I don’t think you mentioned it but maybe did or I might have missed it. You mentioned that EBITDA for Hammerhead, I didn’t hear one for Southgate. I mean is that similar kind of EBITDA multiple that we should think about there?

Tom Karam

So, Dennis, I think we have a range and we just want to be careful not to disclose too much because we're still in the contract discussions with some other folks down there. So for the time being, we just like to demure on that.

Dennis Coleman

And then also I guess just again a more detailed. On the CapEx, there was asked a little bit, the decline through the out years. Is it fair to think about the 700 million in '20 and the 500 million in '21? Are those known projects? Or is it your add projects into that and it would grow as you add projects?

Kirk Oliver

Those are known projects.

Tom Karam

They are known and committed projects. I think that Dennis, on a larger basis, I think what you should expect from us moving forward is, we're going to take a different view towards the "organic projects backlog." We're not going to try to find projects to build that number a bigger. What we're going to disclose and discusses is our organic project backlog are going to be firmed up projects that we're going to build. It's not going to be a laundry list of things because we want to be consistent. We've told you that our capital is going to be viewed as being scarce, and we’re going to deploy it with discipline, and we're also going to discuss what we think our project backlog is with that same discipline.

Chris Tillett

Just quickly on MVP sort of as we look into the continued construction on that next year and thing about some of the tightness in the labor market. Do you guys have the manpower you need sort of contracted through that 4Q in-service date? Or are there possible risks to cost overruns on that front?

Diana Charletta

We have everything we need from a manpower perspective.

Chris Tillett

Have you -- I guess take it from that and then you fully secured the crudes and everything you need then at this point?

Diana Charletta

Correct.

Tim Howard

Just circling back on MVP, is there a [indiscernible] token to the 4.6 billion costs estimate just given that was announced in late September then there is additional water permit snaps thereafter. So, is there just some room for that so the cost doesn’t increase from those most recent delays?

Diana Charletta

Everything that's under our control that we can anticipate and plan for is within that cost. So, technically, if there was another work stoppage or something else out of our control happens, that maybe a risk.

Tom Karam

So Tim, that was the Chief Operating Officer answering that question. The CEO was saying that, we are going to squeeze every last dollar out of this project to ensure that we don't spend any more than we have to.

Tim Howard

And then I guess, have you had any conversations or course done to FERC about a full staff work order. I've seen the number kind of advocating for that and just wonder if you had any feel growth on them on that potential?

Tom Karam

Yes, we don’t believe that that's the in the cards.

Tim Howard

And then just last one. Could you discuss any kind of construction triggers that would happen on future delays that would increase costs? Are those kind of -- it's a 4Q '19 in-service so those are not an issue anymore?

Diana Charletta

There not an issue. The things that we've experienced in the past and that we’ve seen to this point those cost that's all incorporated in our estimate.

Alex Kania

It’s a question following on your financing plan. Just how should we think about just in the light of the MVP budget change? What you would like to be -- what you like to have leverage metrics? I guess thinking about it near term is probably going to bump up a bit, but just on the sustainable basis, what MVP is in-service? And then similarly just maybe a little bit better color on where that coverage to be as well?

Tom Karam

Yes and you're right, we expect it to pump up a little bit as we get towards the end of construction on MVP. So, it might poke through the 4.0 level a little bit and our long range target is more in the 3.5 to 4 range. And once we get MVP to the point where it's near completion, we will start work on our project financing there. So that will be at the JV level.

Alex Kania

Well, I see, so basically when you report EBITDA you do it for distributions, but would you be able to move some of the debt down to the project level?

Tom Karam

That's right. We will do a project financing down there and take some of our capital back out once we get to the point where we can get that done.

Tom Karam

Thank you, Adam. So, thanks all of you for joining us on the call today. The new team is really excited to get on the road and tell our story. We think it's a really good one and we look forward to the future calls and continuing to execute on our strategy. So, thanks everybody and be safe out there. Thank you.

