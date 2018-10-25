Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) CEO Sean Boyd on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)
by: SA Transcripts
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)
Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call
October 25, 2018 11:00 AM ET
Executives
Sean Boyd - Chief Executive Officer
Yvon Sylvestre - Senior Vice President, Operations, Canada and Europe
Analysts
David Houghton - CIBC
Presentation
Operator
Good morning, my name is Chris, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Agnico Eagle's Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.
Mr. Sean Boyd, Chief Executive Officer, you may begin your conference.
Sean Boyd
Thank you, operator, and good