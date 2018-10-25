Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) CEO Sean Boyd on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call

October 25, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Sean Boyd - Chief Executive Officer

Yvon Sylvestre - Senior Vice President, Operations, Canada and Europe

Analysts

David Houghton - CIBC

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, my name is Chris, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Agnico Eagle's Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Mr. Sean Boyd, Chief Executive Officer, you may begin your conference.

Sean Boyd

Thank you, operator, and good