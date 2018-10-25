Equifax (EFX) Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Q3 2018 Earnings Call

October 25, 2018 8:30 am ET

Presentation

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Equifax Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. This conference is being