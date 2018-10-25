Unitil Corporation (UTL) CEO Tom Meissner on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Unitil Corporation. (NYSE:UTL)
Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call
October 25, 2018, 02:00 PM ET
Executives
David Chong - VP, Financial and Regulatory Services
Tom Meissner - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
Mark Collin - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Larry Brock - Chief Accounting Officer and Controller
Todd Black - Senior Vice President of External Affairs and Customer Relations
Analysts
Shelby Tucker - RBC Capital Markets
Presentation
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Q3, 2018 Unitil Corporation Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions]. As a