Unitil Corporation (UTL) CEO Tom Meissner on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Unitil Corporation. (NYSE:UTL)

Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call

October 25, 2018, 02:00 PM ET

Executives

David Chong - VP, Financial and Regulatory Services

Tom Meissner - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Collin - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Larry Brock - Chief Accounting Officer and Controller

Todd Black - Senior Vice President of External Affairs and Customer Relations

Analysts

Shelby Tucker - RBC Capital Markets

Presentation

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Q3, 2018 Unitil Corporation Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions]. As a