JMP Group LLC (JMP) CEO Joe Jolson on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP)

Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call

October 25, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Andrew Palmer – Head of Investor Relations

Joe Jolson – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Carter Mack – President of JMP Group

Analysts

Alex Paris – Barrington Research

Presentation

Operator

Welcome to the JMP Group’s Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that today’s call is being recorded.

[Operator Instructions] I’ll now turn the call over to Andrew Palmer, the company’s Head of Investor Relations.

Andrew Palmer

Good morning. With me today are Joe Jolson, JMP Group’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Ray Jackson, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. We’re joined by Carter Mack, President of JMP Group; and Mark