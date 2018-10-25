EMCOR Group's (EME) CEO Tony Guzzi on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME)
by: SA Transcripts
EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)
Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call
October 25, 2018 10:30 AM ET
Executives
Jamie Baird – FTI Consulting
Kevin Matz – Executive Vice President-Shared Services
Tony Guzzi – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
Mark Pompa – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Analysts
Tahira Afzal – KeyBanc Capital Markets
Adam Thalhimer – Thompson Davis
Noelle Dilts – Stifel
Brent Thielman – D.A. Davidson
Presentation
Operator
Good morning. My name is Maisha and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the EMCOR Group Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’