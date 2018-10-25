Husky Energy's (HUSKF) CEO Rob Peabody on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Husky Energy Inc. (OTCPK:HUSKF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Dan Cuthbertson

Thanks and good morning. With me today are CEO, Rob Peabody, COO, Rob Symonds; CFO, Jeff Hart and other members of the management team. After we discuss our third quarter results, we’ll take your questions.

The call will include forward-looking information. The advisories in this morning’s new release and in our annual filings on SEDAR and EDGAR describe the associated risk factors and assumptions. All the numbers are in Canadian dollars and before royalties unless otherwise indicated. Our Investor Relations team will be available after the call to answer any specific modeling questions.

Now over to Rob Peabody to start the call.

Rob Peabody

Thanks Dan, and good morning. As you see from our results, we delivered another strong quarter with a substantial increase in funds from operations and net earnings, compared to the same period a year ago. Our strategy continues to prove itself. Our integrated model, combined with our high netback offshore business is generating increasing funds from operations and free cash flow. In addition, our net debt metrics are now 0.6 times annual funds from operations, which is well below our target.

Before we get into details on the quarter, I’d like to speak to the offer we made to acquire all the outstanding shares of MEG Energy. This transaction will create a stronger Canadian energy company, offering numerous advantages to both MEG and Husky shareholders. MEG shareholders will receive a substantial premium with immediate cash value and upside potential in the combined company. The deal will immediately meet and exceed the 2020 financial targets MEG set for itself while advancing our own five-year targets.

One of the things we’ve learned over the past eight years if you’re going to be a successful heavy oil or bitumen producer in Canada, you need to have a high level of integration. The combined company will deliver production of more than 410,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day with above 375,000 barrels per day of combined heavy processing, upgrading and committed transportation capacity.

Three items to highlight. First, utilizing our strong balance sheet and low risk profile, the combined company will deliver substantially more free cash flow per share. This can be used to increase cash returns to shareholders and reinvest in a rich portfolio of low cost, higher margin projects. Second, we expect to maintain our investment grade credit rating. Third, it gives MEG shareholders a lower cost of capital and an opportunity to participate in Husky’s quarterly cash dividend.

Husky is uniquely positioned to deliver strong value to MEG shareholders. The combined company’s production will have access to our extensive export pipeline network, our refineries and our upgrader, which insulate us against location and quality differentials. In short, we can immediately deliver the value MEG shareholders were looking for over the next few years, but with significantly less risk. We are confident that proposed MEG offer is in the best interest of Husky and MEG shareholders, employees and stakeholders. We remain prepared to engage with MEG’s Board of Directors to complete the transaction as soon as possible. We encourage MEG shareholders to tender their shares.

Now let me touch on a few highlights from Husky’s third quarter. The benefit of our physical integration was demonstrated again with the majority of our production receiving higher global pricing. We were essentially unaffected by the wide differentials seen in the quarter. Funds from operations were more than $1.3 billion, or a 48% increase over last year. Free cash flow was $350 million. Net earnings were $545 million, up three-fold from a year ago.

On the operations side, production from the Rush Lake 2 thermal project started this month, six months ahead of schedule. We were building these 10,000-barrel-a-day projects very efficiently. The timeline for Dee Valley has also moved up with first oil expected in the fourth quarter of 2019, six months sooner than the plan we laid out at our Investor Day in May.

In the offshore, gas demand in China remains strong. And we are making progress advancing 29-1 field at Liuhua. In Indonesia, the BD Project is consistently achieving our gross daily target with higher than expected liquids production. And in the Atlantic, the West White Rose Project – at the West White Rose Project, the base slab for the concrete gravity base has been completed. Work is now underway on the column. And the top sides are taking shape in Texas. In summary, as we advance our portfolio of low cost, higher margin projects, we continue to deliver on our five-year plan.

Jeff will now take you through our Q3 financial results.

Jeff Hart

Thanks Rob. While location and quality differentials widen this quarter, our physical integration eliminated any associated negative impact on our financials. This was due to solid contributions from our upgrader Lloyd, our U.S. refining and storage capacity and our ability to send crude to higher value markets through our existing export capacity.

Funds from operations in the quarter were more than $1.3 billion, driven by two main factors, the Downstream and Asia Pacific. The Downstream business generated $580 million in EBTIDA, with an additional $206 million from our Infrastructure and Marketing segment.

We took advantage of discounted crude for Midland using it for about half of our Lima crude feedstock. And we continue to benefit from our 75,000 barrels a day of committed capacity on the Keystone pipeline.

In China, we want achieve production of just over 370 million standard cubic feet per day. Average sales gas prices of this project were CAD 13.14 per mcf, with liquids pricing averaging $76.13 per barrel.

EBITDA was $781 million, with net backs of $65.45 per boe. And I’d point out the $1.3 billion in funds from operations doesn't include any business interruption insurance related to the Superior Refinery.

During the quarter, we accrued proceeds of $110 million for asset damage and repair costs, which we expect to collect in the new year. While we haven't yet accrued proceeds for business interruption, these payments are also expected to begin in 2019.

Our CapEx of $968 million was largely directed toward our series of Lloyd thermal projects and the West White Rose Project. And we expect to end the year with capital spending of approximately $3.3 billion due to our increase working interest in the 29-1 field and the additional drilling we undertook in Western Canada on our oil and liquid rich plays.

Free cash flow was $350 million in the quarter and $1.1 billion year-to-date. We continue to return cash to shareholders with the Board approving a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per common share.

We exited the quarter with net debt of $2.6 billion, including $2.9 billion in cash, representing 0.6 times net debt to trailing 12 months funds from operations. We also have $4.3 billion in undrawn credit facilities.

In terms of operating costs, total upstream operating costs in the quarter were $14.68 per boe, compared to $14.12 per boe year ago. This increase is due in part to lower production in the Atlantic region, which has a large fixed cost component. Our overall operating net back was $31.30 per boe. For our thermal production, our op cost averaged $12.04 per barrel, resulting in a net back of $30.63 on barrels from Lloyd, Tucker and Sunrise.

In the Downstream, we realized margins of $29.19 at the upgrader. And our U.S. refineries realize margins of US$17.52 per barrel, which included a pretax FIFO loss of US$0.34 per barrel. Our Lloyd value chain net backup for heavy oil production was $55.21 a barrel, a 50% increase over $36.87 per barrel a year ago. And this demonstrates that even with the wide heavy differentials, we are receiving global pricing as our other segments of our portfolio.

Before I hand it over to Rob Symonds, I want to say a few words about the proposed MEG transaction. The balance sheet of the combined company will remain strong with net debt at the end of 2019 expected to be approximately one times 2019 funds from operations. We also expect to maintain investment grade credit ratings. The MEG deal is accretive across the Board to free cash flow, funds from operations and earnings. The combined company will have $200 million in annual financial, operational, and other synergies resulting in additional free cash flow. This acquisition will build on the progress we've already made in lowering the oil price needed to break even on earnings.

Thanks. Rob Symonds will now update you on our operations.

Rob Symonds

Thanks Jeff. Production averaged 297,000 boes a day in the quarter and will be coming in at around 300,000 to 305,000 boes a day for the full year. This is due to several factors, including maintenance on the once-through steam generators at the Sunrise Energy Project. We've also slowed the pace of CHOPS well optimizations replacing this production with third-party barrels impacted by the differential, running them through our refining and transportation system.

There was also a five-day impact to Liwan, due to the Super Typhoon Mangkhut, which passed directly over the platform, but did not cause any damage. And in the Atlantic was still working to address the high water cut in a recent inflow well, resulting in weaker than expected production in that region.

We expect to exit the year with production at around 320,000 boes a day. And we provided detailed guidance information on our website. Rush Lake 2, which began production earlier this month, is now contributing to the Integrated Corridor. This is currently producing about 3,000 barrels a day and is on the way to ramping up to its 10,000 barrel a day capacity by the first quarter of 2019.

Dee Valley is coming along very much like Rush Lake 2. We now expect to see first oil all before the end of 2019, which is six months sooner than we anticipated at Investor Day. Modules have all been delivered to sites and the once-through steam generators have been assembled. Work on the mechanical and electrical systems is underway and building construction has begun. Drilling on the second well pad is completed.

We're really hitting our stride with these projects. Their modular design is contributing to efficiencies and improved construction timelines. Work at out other thermal projects is also progressing nicely. At Spruce Lake Central, drilling on the first well pads was completed during the quarter and construction of the central plant is underway. First oil is set for 2020. At Spruce Lake North site clearing is underway with first production expected around the end of 2020. We continue to progress two additional, previously sanctioned thermal projects with the goal of being on production in the second half of 2021. So, in addition to Rush Lake 2, which is now online, we have another 50,000 barrels a day of production in the queue from thermal projects over the next few years.

Turning to Tucker, we completed a three-week turnaround in the quarter and are now ramping back up. In fact, just three weeks after restarting, Tucker has hit peak daily rates of over 30,000 barrels a day. And in Sunrise, we told you last quarter that production would be flat quarter-on-quarter. And gross volumes averaged 49,400 barrels a day in Q3, reflecting steam limitations due to the maintenance on the once-through steam generators. Nine out of ten generators are currently running and all ten will be back online later this quarter.

Sunrise is currently producing about 53,000 barrels a day. We still have the 10 infill wells drilled earlier this year to come on later this quarter. As one of the top in situ thermal produces we see MEG's assets complementing our existing portfolio and further strengthening our Integrated Corridor business, adding quality, low cost production. MEG's Christina Lake development will be an excellent fit it has consistently produced above its design capacity and below its design steam-oil ratio. One of MEG's greatest strength is its people, the operational expertise of its employees and their proactive approach to technology and innovation of valuable assets. Together we can apply our combined expertise across the widest set of top tier properties.

Now taking a look at our resource plays. We accelerated our drilling program in the Ansell and Kakwa areas going from an 18-well to 25-well program. 15 wells have been drilled to date and 13 completed. In the Montney formation, four wells have been drilled in the Wembley and Karr areas, with three completed. This is part of a program of up to eight wells in the region this year.

Turning next to the downstream business, total throughput averaged 351,000 barrels a day. This included the impact of the turnaround at Lima, which started in mid-September. We'll also be doing work-related to our crude flexibility project during this turnaround, which will allow us to process up to 40,000 barrels a day of heavy by the end of next year. Lima and Toledo average 234,000 barrels a day. Canadian refining and upgrading throughput was about 117,000 barrels a day with EBITDAR of some $240 million.

In the U.S., gasoline diesel and jet fuel sales were about 200,000 barrels a day. At our Superior Refinery work to winterize the site is underway. We've appointed an engineering contractor to oversee design work for the rebuilt. We anticipate normal operations will resume sometime in 2020.

In the offshore, as mentioned earlier, strong demand in China was reflected in sales gas volumes at Liwan of $370 million standard cubic feet per day. And this included a five-day production impact due to the Super Typhoon.

The BD Project, consistently achieving our gas sale targets of a 100 million standard cubic feet per day and are generating higher liquids production.

Turning to the Atlantic, the base slab for the West White Rose Project has been completed. The focus is now on building up. Slip forming for the column started a couple of weeks ago and we expect to hit 46 meters, or almost half the length of a football field before pausing for the winter. We’ll then resume the concrete pour in the spring. At the same time, construction at top sides is underway in Ingleside, Texas and is about 10% complete. And work on the living quarters in Argentia, Newfoundland is about 45% complete. And also the White Rose field we're evaluating the results of the successful A-24 exploration well. We plan to spud an exploration well south of the field by the end of this year.

All in all, we're making steady progress on all of our projects, while our downstream business continues to deliver strong financial results.

Thank you. Now back to the operator. And we will take your questions.

Prashant Rao

Good morning. Thanks for taking the question. I guess I'll start with MEG M&A bid and maybe take it head on. I sort of wanted to ask about the background environment for consolidation candidate both in terms of this deal, in terms of how competitive you could see it becoming or some of those dynamics from perhaps third parties will be interested in MEG asset. And then just more broadly speaking, are we seeing the start of a broader consolidation wave within the Canadian energy play? And how maybe with some color on that as to where we are in the pricing cycle for Canadian Heavy?

Rob Peabody

Okay this is Rob, Rob Peabody. I guess just broadly on the bigger picture I just say that I see this deal is relatively unique, because of the way these assets fit together with our midstream and downstream and add to the whole integrated play. And as I said in my comments, we've been in the heavy oil/bitumen business for about 80 years, one way or another as a company. And one of the things we've noticed is pure play, upstream, heavy oil bitumen companies can work when they're small, but at a certain scale they tend to ultimately have to become integrated. And if you look at the major companies in the oil sands now in Alberta, the vast majority of the production is now produced by a number of companies that are integrated, and that is their model.

Husky happens to be the most integrated, that means adding some additional upstream production kind of is most applicable to us, I guess you could say. So I think we're pretty unique in the way we can add value through the transaction. I can’t comment on others’ intentions, but I think most of the peer companies that I’ve heard talked about are kind of just focused on improving operations and have done some previous A&D that they’re still in the process of working their way through.

So whether it's the start of another one, I don't know, but I guess I would just focus on the fairly unique aspects of this deal.

Prashant Rao

Thanks Rob, I appreciate that. And just one follow-up, on the heavy oil pricing, sort of a two-part. One, your price realization there was at least from where we expected for the market was a bit stronger and so wanted to know if there's anything that we should be reading into that in terms of what you might be doing, leverage you might be pulling for stronger price realization on your heavy production?

And then two, just broader thoughts on, we've seen a blow out obviously related to refining maintenance fees here in the United States, expect that to contract back, in terms of differentials we get through 4Q. But structurally speaking how does the roadmap look from here and what's really needed to move a differential towards something that's a bit more stable as I look – as you look at to the first half of 2019?

Rob Peabody

Okay. I think I can, I don't know exactly your before and after calculations on the heavy oil realizations. But one of the advantages we have in Lloydminster is the way we run our heavy oil production into our integrated midstream and upgrading facilities, which – and frankly they're closer to market than some other suppliers. And just optimizing that whole picture we can generally between quality and logistics get a little higher sort of net back than average, I guess.

In terms of the – in terms of the differential and outlook for that, I think, it's – I think, we can say it's going to be absolutely volatile, that's one thing. And standing back from it a little bit, I would just say that – I know there's been a lot of refinery outages which certainly is contributing to the big blow out in the differential, but I still think pipelines are the key driver in that. And I'm not as optimistic as some of you're going to see major relief on not just because of the refinery turnaround season changing. I think if the oil can get down there, it's still being processed. The problem is it can't get down there.

So given those constraints, I think, we're really looking for some relief with rail capacity in first, probably next year helping. Don't know if that will help the absolute differential, it will help some producers get a little better margin. And then in line three coming on, if enough people get onto the rail, then I think by the end of next year with line three coming on, then you might see a little bit more relief. Again, the numbers would suggest by the time that comes on, we still have a kind of a net too much production coming out of Western Canada.

So even as we studied this May deal, we have taken a fairly, I guess, you could call it conservative, but we are assuming that high differentials continue certainly the rest of this year, all of next year, all of the year after that, and then we start seeing some structural relief from some of these pipelines if they come on according to the kind of current schedule which for the close industry watchers you'll know is always a very uncertain expectations they've tended to go backwards. But I'm hoping that XL will probably go to the next option after line three gets de-bottlenecked, will come on maybe a little later than its current plan, but hopefully will still come on in that sort of timeframe. So we started seeing some relief somewhere out in the two-year to three-year time period.

Prashant Rao

Great, thank you for that thorough answer. I appreciate it. I'll turn it over.

Rob Peabody

Thanks.

Operator

Our next analyst question is Paul Cheng with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Paul Cheng

Hey guys.

Rob Peabody

Hi.

Paul Cheng

Good morning.

Rob Symonds

Hi Paul.

Jeff Hart

Hi.

Paul Cheng

Robin, Jeff maybe I missed it. Did you comment the reason behind the capital budget increase for this year?

Jeff Hart

Yes, it's Jeff here. Yes, we did a couple things and went through the script there is a – that we talked about is really we, expanded some drilling on our oil and liquids rich plays in Western Canada. And the other factor is the increase working interest onto 29-1 field in Asia. We had assumed 50 and it’s at 75% working interest to Husky share now.

Paul Cheng

Rob given the recent WCS prize, have you guys – I know that you snow down to sunrise and chop [ph], but then you have an actual any shut in?

Rob Symonds

What I would say there is we're not blowing our brains out to drive production in Western Canada heavy at the moment. It doesn't seem the right environment to be prioritizing volume over sort of net backs, and earnings and cash flow. So we just – it's more a case of not pursuing some of the opportunities we might have pursued in other times to avert decline, particularly in things like the cold side of the business in that where it doesn't make a lot of sense to do that right now.

Paul Cheng

Right. But you did not actually go in and shut the well, because I mean that $20 WCS, the net bag is poppy $5 or so and is pretty close to some of more high cost cash variable cost I would presume.

Jeff Hart

Yes, some of it is certainly getting close, but we do monitor that carefully and make sure we're not running things at a negative cash margin.

Paul Cheng

Okay. Maybe in then marketing, in your I&M, I was surprised that your third quarter result is not even much better comparing to the second quarter, given the events will actually not get wider further. So is there any reason why that is not even a better result there?

Rob Peabody

I don't have anything offhand hand Paul. Actually the result was pretty strong. Probably we may not have, I don't know in I&M like quarter-to-quarter, I don't have the number in front of me, but I know it performed very strong in this quarter and continued to deliver a pretty tight high…

Paul Cheng

It may take a long. It’s a strong quarter it’s roughly about the same as what you did in the second quarter, but the third quarter defense was certainly much wider. So I guess my question is that, is there any…

Rob Peabody

One thing about that Paul is sometimes some of that lags too by the way. There's pipes involved in there you put the stuff in and it comes out 90 days or 60 days later, things like that. So some of the big run-up in differentials that we saw just at the latter part, that'll probably come in the fourth quarter. So I think that might be the step change, that you’re kind of saying where is that? I think it's probably still in the pipes.

Paul Cheng

Okay. And after the MEG if assumed that you will be successful, on a pro forma basis, what will be your net exposure to the WCS discount? I mean you probably will move a slightly positive benefit to a somewhat negative – negative. But how big is that? Is there any sensitivity you can share?

Rob Peabody

Yes, I mean, what we're going to – again I’ll go back to our analyst presentation, we're going to have about 400 barrels a day of blend of heavy and bitumen blend. And we're going to have above 375,000 barrels of between upgrading, refining and committed pipeline capacity to take that away. So you're right, we go from where we are today, actually a little bit short, heavy relative to our downstream and midstream capacity to a place where we're about 375,000 or 400,000.

Now we are – I would point out again. And of course this includes the completion of the crude oil flexibility project at Lima, which by this – the latter part of next year, after the turnaround, next year, we'll add 40 – we’ll add 30,000, take it from 10,000 to 40,000 barrels a day of heavy processing capacity there. At the same time, well Superior is down at the moment. Modifications are also being made to increase heavy capacity there by 5,000 barrels a day.

And at the same time we have other options in our portfolio. We haven't yet pulled the trigger on including the one we talked about before we bought Superior, which is adding an asphalt unit to the upgrader in Lloydminster, which still looks like a good project. But we just have delayed pulling the trigger on that sort of project until we understand how these pipelines are likely to be resolved. And we're hoping we'll get a fair bit of information over this next six to 12 months as to how that whole situation is going to unfold.

So, to your point we’re a little bit short on the upstream, {***Epart-030***}

***30***

next six to 12 months as to how that whole situation is going to unfold.

So, to your point we’re a little bit short on the upstream, now we move to be a little bit long on the upstream post the MEG acquisition. But it's also important as MEG has pointed out several times to know that the MEG acquisition does come with some pipeline capacity from Midwest down at the Gulf coast. We still have to get it to the Midwest, so that would be subject to pro-rationing, but, there is some credit you can take for that as well.

Paul Cheng

Well on MEG deal what's the next step or what top on timeline, or we need nothing going to happen until January than you would decide what is the next step?

Rob Symonds

Well, you know, as far as the MEG deal goes, we feel we've provided a full and fair offer that represents, I think, a great opportunity for MEG to maximize value to get to the targets that they talk about, but at a pretty low risk. And where we stand ready to kind of engage with MEG at anytime they want to try to get this concluded even quicker than that process would be, that's the process if there's kind of no engagement and we just take it to the final wire and then operating margin mid-January there is a deadline for tendering their shares and so that's the way it'll play out if there is an engagement.

As I say, we stand ready to engage we think it's a great offer for both MEG shareholders and Husky shareholders.

Paul Cheng

Just curious that seems came out and reject it that since then, have you guys had any conversation with them in both at the sea suite level?

Rob Symonds

Essentially, we stand ready to engage that hasn't happened yet. That doesn't surprise me by the way. I mean there's a bit of a, I don't want to say dance, but there is a little bit of things that go on and these things, it is incumbent, I'm sure on their board to understand if there's any potential for competing offers or anything like that before they move forward down the process. So we're ready to talk to them whenever they're ready.

Paul Cheng

Thank you. Dan, just a quick one maybe tomorrow, either you or someone from your team can you give me a call, and I am still not sure I fully understand how that $17 million of the synergy benefit with MEG is going to be unique, so if someone could walk me through that's great. Thank you.

Dan Cuthbertson

Yeah no problem, that's a question we get quite often, so we'll get back to you on some specifics there.

Matt Murphy

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. On the conventional heavy side obviously quite challenging in the current environment as we've talked about, I'm just wondering how we should think about base declines there if you guys aren't playing material capital at 20% to 25% range reasonable there?

Rob Symonds

Yeah, Matt, this is Rob Symonds, I would suggest that’s the right number to use. Yes.

Rob Peabody

Yeah, but it's important to say that's the right number to use on the cold production, which is a very small fraction of the total heavy production.

Rob Symonds

If you think about the cold, the cold is about 40,000 to 45,000 barrels a day. think about 20% to 25% on that, I mean there some nuances in there. The horizontals are a little different, but as an overall number that's a good number for you.

Rob Peabody

And, and I guess the other thing I'd say is that's the base decline in what we're not as I use the word blowing our brains out on this, we are doing some interventions there. So the decline there won't – that won't be the decline you see in that production. It's just that we're not doing some of the more hero sort of stuff you could be doing there.

Matt Murphy

Got it, thanks and then on Rush Lake 2, you guys mentioned achieving nameplate there in Q1 of 2019, just wondering how we should think about your marketing of those barrels given obviously current tightness in the system. Are these expected to be sold into the spot market at Hardisty or is there some slack in your system there to allow smoother [indiscernible]? Thanks.

Jeff Rinker

Yeah, this is Jeff Rinker. I think it is as Rob mentioned earlier, we're still as busy sit today a little bit, a short heavy oil transportation and marketing capacity and so we are often buying third-party barrels, so these will just replace the barrels that we otherwise would have purchased.

Matt Murphy

Got it. Thanks guys.

Jon Morrison

Good morning all, I realized that you're well hedged from the Canadian heavy and light oil differentials given the matching of your upstream and downstream operations, particularly on the physical side, but given them much of the margin capture is largely going to accrue through your downstream and midstream assets. How do you think about the optionality that you have around more aggressively curtailing some of your heavy production volumes and just redirecting third-party volumes through those assets rather than continuing to produce upstream assets that obviously are at a fairly sub optimal pricing for you guys.

Rob Peabody

I guess Jeff spends lots of time everyday thinking about that, the margin clearly we decided to as I said not aggressively work to maintain those volumes, where we can do quite well purchasing the third-party barrels, but it is important to also understand that when it comes to all these thermal projects and things like that, they're not you just can't turn them on and off without potentially doing some significant damage to the reservoir.

So we take a little more of a long-term view on the way those operate. You know, they're still making some money, not as much as we would like them to make, but we're still able to make some profits and it's quite important but we don't do anything that negatively affects the reservoir over the longer-term, because these are of course, extremely long life assets that will be running decades from now. So that's what we're optimizing sort of not damaging anything and just at the margin kind of optimizing the third-party equity split.

Jon Morrison

Is it fair to assume that on the CHOPS side as well then when you talk about curtailing everything other than some base work-over-work, again, it's really just driven by if a well goes offline and you believe it's optimal to bring it back on from a reservoir perspective, that's what underpins the decision to spend that capital versus just leaving it off until the prices improve?

Rob Symonds

Yeah John, this is Rob Symonds. I mean there's a lot of pieces that go into that indeed there's a reservoir, but we also do have quite a fixed cost basis on some of these assets you need to be careful that you don't shut it in unless you can get rid of the fixed costs, you don't necessarily improve your situation, so we're very deliberate on each one looking at the cash income associated with those.

But adding Rob's point, philosophy is not going to change, and the philosophy is we're not changing heavy oil production in this environment.

Jon Morrison

Helpful. Can you talk just at a high-level about your broader appetite to try to manage the diff from an industry perspective? And if we were to start to see the industry broadly taking steps to try to improve supply and demand out of Canada, is that something that you guys would be willing to participate in and does it become more important as you think about internalizing those MEG volumes as you get closer to the transaction closing should it go forward?

Rob Symonds

Sure. I can talk to that. I mean, first and foremost, I've heard some people talk about this as being a bit of a market failure. I think this is anything but a market failure. The market is doing exactly what you'd expect it to do when it's doing the right thing it's trying to clear the market. The failure is in a whole bunch of other parties, including the industry we will put everybody in the same bucket who haven't taken appropriate action to head-off what has been probably the slowest train crash or something I've ever seen coming from about 10 mile, 10 years out you could see it coming and yet we walked right into it as a nation, so a pretty, pretty sad statement on Canada.

But we're committed to being – we're committed, I guess you could say capitalist free enterprise company and we think the right answer to these sort of problems are market based solutions.

Now, clearly if we do nothing, what will happen is the market we'll continue to clear and frankly I suspect the differential will come in a bit from where it is today eventually because people will start shutting in that have the highest sort of production costs and really have no choice and when enough people shut in the differential will come back to some equilibrium point that allows people – the remaining people to continue to produce profitably or at least just profitably. So I think that's certainly our philosophy and we're not planning to do. We certainly wouldn't support anything that's not a market related solution.

Now, one market related solution, I think that I could support a way be with that, because in the broadest scheme I think it would work for both the industry and governments is the idea of trying to get some additional rail capacity in the near-term because, frankly the government will make a really good return on that if they do it because they're also losing out on royalties and taxes and things we need to build hospitals and schools and things.

And so I think it is a useful thing to consider in that, it has merits there even for the government because they can actually create a return around the investment and certainly from industry investing in some of that makes a lot of sense too.

Jon Morrison

That's helpful. And obviously I don't view it to be industry is doing however, unfortunately they're set to resolve the problem that they didn't necessarily create. Can you just talk broadly about the trends you're seeing in the Canadian oil storage market right now? Because obviously apportionments are high that's causing it just blow out, but third-party data would show Canadian storage actually declining on the last month.

Is your view that those barrels are just moving into private storage, that isn't captured in some of the data that we can see or what do you think is going on in the Canadian storage market right now?

Rob Symonds

Do you want to talk to Jeff. I don't think we have a strong view on that to be honest, I mean, our sense is Canadian storage is filling up that's our sense, but I don't have hard data on that. I'm actually surprised the hard data is suggesting that it's empty now. Did you have anything you want to know?

Jeff Rinker

I can only comment on what we're doing. We're finding it very obviously very useful right now to have to have contracted storage that we have because this gives us – assets give you optionality right and being able to achieve actually improved value even compared with what the index-to-index prices would suggest, having access to dedicated storage capacity obviously is a big key to that and so we're finding and having the storage capacity we have in Hardisty in particular very useful right now in the current market environment.

Jon Morrison

Last one. Just for me, just in terms of the acceleration on the drilling program on the NGL side, is it fair to assume that the decision to dial up the program is largely driven by your need to fill the Corse plant? Or was it largely wellhead economics and rates of returns, tell me that it still makes sense to be more active there than you were originally thinking?

Rob Symonds

Yeah, John, it's not specific to the Corse plant, it’s very much about liquids in a number of areas, the ancillary is one, we're looking at the whole spirit of the stack looking for a bit more liquids not necessarily always the one rich.

Likewise Kakwa, we're actually going for an oil play, not so much liquid rich in Rainbow. So increased drilling we have an opportunity, rig continuity is always helpful for us to keep the good rigs that we have running and so we're having an active fourth quarter and we'll see the benefits of that primarily into Q1 of next year.

Jon Morrison

I appreciate the color I will turn it back.

Mike Dunn

Thanks. Good Morning gentlemen.

Rob Peabody

Good morning Mike.

Mike Dunn

Most of my questions have been answered. Just maybe if I can on the non-thermal, heavy and medium oil production guidances down for the year, just was surprised that given the activity reduction, the CapEx guidance wasn't reduced, are there other projects going on related to production that caused that guidance not to go down?

Rob Peabody

Yes. There's obviously a base level of maintenance taxes and so on that’s in there, there is some incremental capital going into a polymer flood that we haven't slowed down as a result of this, because that polymer flood won't come on until next year and obviously that's the primary reason why you don't see a capital reduction.

Mike Dunn

Sure. Great and then maybe if one of you gentlemen could walk us through maybe I think conceptually we get it, but with regards to how many barrels you can nominate on, let's say the Enbridge mainline system and how you benefit from being able to nominate as both an upstream producer and a downstream refiner are you essentially able to nominate like the majority of your refining capacity in terms of volumes, so that when you get a portion on all of your, upstream and downstream nominations, you're still getting all your volumes up?

Jeff Rinker

Yeah. So it's Jeff, it’s couple factors when you look at our infrastructure and marketing segment and downstream. Number one, I will comment is we do have the firm takeaway capacity on Keystone just to hold that, which generates value for us and provides a firm off-take from the basin.

Number two, on the nomination process, you're referring to the main line ultimately is, ultimately on our U.S. refinery the access there, we nominate based off of what we can process through on the crudes and ultimately that gives us downstream uses that we can nominate two and on top of our outlets from Western Canada. So that's a color we can really provide on that. But really having storage and downstream infrastructure you can nominate into it does help.

Mike Dunn

Okay. And then would it be fair to say then even with let's say, 40% of portion on that main line here, you'd still end up with capacity in excess of your upstream volumes?

Rob Peabody

Well, in aggregate, I think it’s important to say and that's what we've seen in the last quarter is in aggregate including the 75,000 that we have on Keystone, including our ability to nominate into the main line and keeping in mind including the fact that we have an upgrader sitting in Lloydminster and a refinery, an asphalt refinery sitting in Lloydminster where most of the products other than the synthetic crude that also goes down in line at one level or another.

Most of those products stay in Western Canada, so when you put all that together, we managed to handle all our production.

Mike Dunn

Right. Okay. Thanks, that's all for me.

Rob Peabody

Super.

Greg Pardy

Thanks. Thanks and good morning everybody. Just a couple quick ones for me, and this is a, just to be sure question, but on the Canadian light sensitivity than no exposure with you guys just to be sure?

Rob Peabody

Canadian?

Greg Pardy

Rather than just referring to the light weight, so anything to the vis-à-vis you have to add?

Rob Peabody

No, we wouldn't have really any exposure in the mean time, I mean the light production that we do produce in absence of the synthetic root we have coming out of the upgrader and, but that'd be fundamental yet, we have very little light crude in Western Canada. So you've got the synthetic and then also to think about how we manage the infrastructure as well it will play, it's not just integration, we will also manage the optionality and depending on what the light crude prices are in Western Canada versus light crude in the U.S., we can balance that with what we'd export on Keystone and balance that out of what would go down to the U.S. as well. So we can manage both light and heavy exposures with our takeaway capacity.

Greg Pardy

Okay, terrific. And then just the second one is with respect to Superior. So I know you mentioned it'll be back up in 2020 and I know it's a rebuild, but any enhancement there that we should be thinking about with respect, either heavy processing or distillation capacity?

Rob Symonds

Greg, maybe I'll just essentially it's going to be a rebuild, you have the FCC fundamentally in part of the crude unit and even before this incident here of course we had a plan in place to increase heavy capacity at the unit.

So that's the major increase in heavy. I think we're also looking at we may in the end find that in the course of the rebuild that there's – you always knew where the there were a few little bottlenecks in the process and if a vessel has to be replaced in it had a little bit of a bottleneck thing, it's quite a simple thing to upsize the vessel slightly or something.

Of course, all of those things we have to talk to are insurers about, it's very important that we keep them on side with what we're doing. So we're looking at little things we could potentially do, but we're going to keep them quite little. We're going to fundamentally be looking at replacing in kind, although, clearly, what's replaced will be modern technology because you don't go out and replace sort of in kind with old technology. So in the end it will be a bit more modern facility when it's finished.

Greg Pardy

Got it, okay. Thanks so much.

Phil Gresh

Yes. Hi, good morning. I just wanted to ask about the outlook for 2019 production. I know it's early to give a specific outlook but I was just referring back to your slides that you gave with the MEG presentation where you had guided to a greater than 410,000 and I think MEG would be about 100,000 run rate in 2019 so that would imply maybe like 310,000 for you guys and I know there is a reduction in the guidance for this year. So, I guess that was all kind of contemplated already in what you put out there?

Jeff Rinker

No, I mean I think what you're picking up is something else which is we don't know when the closing date for MEG is going to be, so we just kind of made – we made some assumptions about a closing sometime maybe towards – sometime in the first quarter of next year, but you know, at the current schedule that wouldn't be closing January 1, so we aimed off a bit on production because we know it might be not, the annual number may be affected by that.

Phil Gresh

Okay. And I guess is there any color, maybe moving pieces you could talk about it, I've talked about some of it on thermal and whatnot, but any, anything you could share?

Jeff Rinker

I don't think I mean I think we will come out, I mean one of the things we'll see I mean normally we would come out with full production guidance in December. We're just reevaluating that clearly we think this transaction is going to close then we might push that back a little bit so we can get a really good handle on exactly two things, what exactly MEG will be able to produce and also when the deal closes and then we can put out some fairly detailed guidance.

Phil Gresh

Okay. And then just the second question is on the upstream operating costs and you're guided to about $13.00 to $13.50 for the year and somewhere has some seasonality to it, but you were above $14 a barrel, I think each of the past two quarters. So just want to get your sense on just trends on these upstream operating costs and how you feel about those heading into the end of the year.

Rob Symonds

Yeah, Phil, this is Rob Symonds, clearly the disappointing results on the Atlantic infill well are driving unit costs up, a lot of fixed costs of course those offshore facilities, and so as I look at that going forward on operating costs, I think we're certainly going to be at the top-end of that range that we've talked about on a full year basis.

Phil Gresh

Okay, thanks.

Operator

Emily Chieng

Hi, this is Emily on behalf Neil.

Jeff Rinker

Hello Emily.

Emily Chieng

Hey, I had a couple of quick questions one on the CapEx outlook. I know you guys raised CapEx by about $200 million this year. Just wanted to see what that implied for the next five years. I think you guys put out CapEx guidance of $3.5 billion on average does this imply any sort of upward pressure?

Jeff Rinker

No, not really. I wouldn't draw that conclusion again, when we get our guidance and we put this all together, we'll come up with the new capital guidance, but I don't read through that situation is changing the overall outlook for capital over the next five years.

Emily Chieng

Got it. That makes sense. And then the second one is just on the asphalt plant that you guys are looking that’s previously sanctioned. So, I guess the question is where do you expect asphalt margins to sort of shake out in the next couple of years, particularly in sort of 2020 and beyond? I guess, how do you weigh upstream covering a heavy Canadian oil exposure versus potentially weaker asphalt pricing in IMO 2020 World

Jeff Rinker

I think directionally, this is Jeff Rinker, IMO 2020 is a garish for Asphalt, and just to think that that's just how much though is because it's really difficult to tell, asphalt tends to move a lot more with materials pricing and GDP growth and infrastructure spending and all that kind of stuff which we think that actually North America in general has a bit of a deficit built up in infrastructure that has to be closed at some point of time, if that makes actually longer term a bit more optimistic about the asphalt prices holding up.

Good news here is of course we don't need to take a decision on building the new asphalt plant right away we've got some time before that becomes a decision that's right in front of this. Rob mentioned, it’s six to nine months as we see how the pipeline, the outlook develops.

But yeah, we think it's a good option for us, but we don't have to pull the trigger on the option for a little bit of time yet

Rob Symonds

I'd only add one thing to that which is important as we kind of migrate the asphalt business for, we're already a fairly, you know there's kind of the wholesale producer at a refinery sort of part of the business then it's the sort of supplying it to end-users sort of part of the business. And one of the things we, we do a lot of supplying to end-users in the asphalt business and that's kind of a growing part of our business strategy, and the margin when you look at the margin we pull out of our asphalt business, a significant enhancement to that margin is around the sort of what I would call the end user market side of the business.

So when we say we're one of the top asphalt producers in North America, that's a key part of our business, it’s sort of taking it further down the value chain there.

Emily Chieng

Thanks guys, thank you very much.

Harry Mateer

Hi, good morning. You guys have been pretty clear about a commitment to investment grade ratings. The MEG offer came out, I'm just wondering if you could put a finer point on it and you know, do you view Midstream will be ratings as sort of a floor below which you're not willing to go? Or should we just think of the commitment as generally just investment grade, but you don't want to put a specific notch on it.

Jeff Hart

So it's Jeff here, I will break it out in context of the statements from both Moody's and S&P and obviously there's a process to go through with them. But fundamentally I think both came out as expected from a credit negative perspective just in a statement. But I think if you look at Moody's and you go through the statement is fundamentally is subject to doing the work with them.

I think we can do that and expect to affirm our current rating of BAA2, and in S&P case they view is at, from our view at this point, there's a lot of ambiguity that they'll just sit on right now is it'll be a one notch max down to BBB. I think there's a path forward and our desire to make BBB+ and BAA 2 and I think we have a path forward for both and I think coming out of looking at the statements of both Moody's and S&P, I think there is a, we're in a good place to do that.

Harry Mateer

Got it, so materially you’re ratings are important to you?

Jeff Hart

Yes absolute.

Harry Mateer

Great. Thank you.

Rob Peabody

Thanks. Thanks everyone for joining us this morning. I think the summary is we continue to deliver on our five year plan and have already achieved our free cash flow target for the year that we set out at investor day with a physical integration of our upstream and downstream businesses, we are unaffected by location and quality differentials as demonstrated by the last quarter and we expect that to continue as we go through the year, and that's all backstopped by our committed export pipeline capacity as well as our upgrading and refining infrastructure.

With most of our production tied to global pricing, we have stability in our funds from operations and are improving our ability to generate free cash flow, and I guess finally our proposal to acquire MEG allows us to accelerate delivery of our 2022 targets. It'll generate more free cash flow that can be directed towards cash returns to all shareholders and invested in our expanded growth portfolio.

Our website has more information about the offer and why it makes sense for the shareholders of both companies. So, thanks again for your questions and joining us this morning.

