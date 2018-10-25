F5 Q4 Earnings: It's Not Only About The Cloud

I provide my opinion about the stock price. I also compare the valuations of similar old tech companies.

The company is growing its cloud and security segments. But the legacy business is still important.

F5 (FFIV) released Q4 results above expectations. The company even stabilized its hardware legacy business. And management expressed confidence in the transformation of the business.

The cloud and security areas are growing as expected. And the company still profits from its legacy application delivery controller (NYSE:ADC) business.

The market fairly values the moderate growth potential and the high net margin of the company. Compared to some other old tech companies with a similar profile, F5 is a little bit more expensive, though.

Q4 results above expectations

Q4 revenue grew by about 5% YoY to reach $562 million, above the mid-point of the guidance of $555 million to $565 million.

Source: Q4 2018 income statement

Product and services revenue grew by 3% and 6%.

Software, which still represents only approximately 17% of products revenue, grew by more than 19% YoY. Systems, representing the rest of products revenue, stayed stable.

Management explained cloud and security were the drivers of the software segment:

Public cloud continues to be our strongest software growth area with an increasing demand for security solutions. We expect our Cloud-Native offerings will allow us to extend that growth and expand our public cloud reach in 2019. - François Locoh-Donou, President and CEO

Source: Q4 2018 earnings call

Deferred revenue increased 5.3% YoY to over $1 billion. And gross margin at 83.4% was also above the guidance.

Operating expenses stayed in line with the previous quarters.

Source: Q4 2018 income statement

The company recorded $18.4 million of restructuring charges to redirect its efforts into the cloud and security areas. Management did not indicate any extra restructuring charges for the next quarters.

Management also indicated a minimal impact of $1 million related to the tariffs decisions. The company had planned anyway to move production from China to Mexico before the tariffs war escalation.

It's not only about the cloud

Without any doubt, the company is directing its efforts to the cloud to grow the business.

For instance, management indicated the driver of the planned 30%+ growth in software would come from cloud solutions. The Cloud Edition and the development of F5aas (F5 as a service) for next year are two examples of this evolution.

But the company does not rely on the cloud only. Management confirmed on-premise hardware load-balancing seems to resist thanks to a few use cases:

Systems continued to show resilience with growth opportunities in certain geographies including China and Latin America and with customers that want to control and manage the end-to-end application delivery solution and certain high-performance use cases. - François Locoh-Donou, President and CEO

Source: Q4 2018 earnings call

This is a development I understand. Although more and more companies are moving to the cloud, enterprise data centers will still exist. Some companies have strong requirements related to security, performance, and control.

F5 stabilized the hardware ADC sales in a declining market thanks to the security capabilities the company offers.

One driver of the stability is security use cases driving spend in ADC for us, but not all ADC vendors have access to it, because they don't have the security capabilities things like SSL orchestration or Web Application Firewall or Access Manager consolidated on ADC. That's driving stability for us in ADC. - François Locoh-Donou, President and CEO

Source: Q4 2018 earnings call

But more surprisingly, management mentioned some cases where companies are moving away from the cloud:

we have seen cases and I wouldn't say we're seeing them by the hundreds, but we have seen cases of companies that were born in the cloud. And essentially never bought or owned a piece of infrastructure. And as they grow and start to worry a bit more about their profit, they start worrying about how they control their cost and we have seen some of them, almost graduate from this born-in-the-cloud environment and come back and run co-location capabilities and actually come back to us for hardware ADCs. So we have seen those cases. I don't know if this was a trend that's going to be much stronger in the future than it is today but we are seeing that. - François Locoh-Donou, President and CEO

Source: Q4 2018 earnings call

It is the first time I hear a company speaking about moving away from cloud infrastructures. It will be interesting to follow this development over the next few quarters.

In any case, the growth of cloud solutions is important for F5. But the company still profits from the stability of the on-premise hardware solutions.

Guidance and valuation

The table below summarizes the guidance management provided in the Q4 2018 conference call for the FY 2019.

Source: author, based on company reports

Based on the guidance, I estimate the net income FY 2019 will amount to $488.4 million.

The table below shows some valuation metrics based on the FY 2019 estimations above.

Source: author, based on company reports

With a PE ratio ex-cash at about 18, the market seems to fairly value the slow but steady growing profile of the company.

It is interesting to compare the valuation with Check Point (CHKP) and Cisco (CSCO). Although these companies operated in three different legacy core markets (ADC, security, and networks), they now share a lot of characteristics:

They are old tech companies dominating their legacy markets, generating impressive net margins. Their core businesses consisted of selling hardware and maintenance.

They are adapting to the cloud environment by proposing software subscription-based solutions.

They are expected to grow revenue at a moderate pace.

They have an important net cash position.

They generate impressive free cash flow and use share buybacks as a return to shareholders.

The table below shows the market values F5 at a small premium compared to Check Point and Cisco.

Source: author

Conclusion

F5 is continuing its progress towards revenue growth while still generating a high net margin. The company reported Q4 earnings above the mid-point of the guidance. And management showed confidence in the execution of the strategy for the FY 2019.

On top of the growth in the cloud segment, the company still profits from the stability of its legacy hardware ADC business.

Taking into account the moderate growth potential, the market fairly values the company at a PE ex-cash of about 18. This valuation is a bit above the valuation of some old tech companies with a similar profile, though.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.