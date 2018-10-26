Record Earnings, An 8.5% Yield, Estimates Rising, No K-1, Going Ex-Dividend Next Week

This company just reported record Q3 earnings. Revenues and EBITDA hit record amounts, and DCF and adjusted profit were the second highest ever.

The yield is 8.5%, with 1.1X coverage, and it goes ex-dividend next week.

We first introduced GasLog Partners LP (GLOP), and GasLog's Preferred B units (GLOP.PB), to the HDS+ portfolio back on 1/31/18. Since then GLOP has given us a very healthy total return of 11.96%, while GLOP.PB has a total return of 5.35%, vs. -2.24% for the S&P 500.

Even better, both vehicles provided solid income, with yields of 6.68% and 5.35%, respectively:

At the time, we chose to go with GLOP-B instead of GLOP's other preferred series, GLOP Preferred A shares (GLOP.PA), since the A units were at $26.11, much further away from their $25.00 call value.

This strategy has worked out so far, as the GLOP-B units have been much more resilient in the market downturn, only dropping by -$.03, whereas the A units fell by -$.81, and would have had a total return of 3.09%, vs. GLOP-B's 5.245 return:

Profile:

GLOP is a growth-oriented limited partnership focused on owning, operating, and acquiring liquefied natural gas carriers engaged in LNG transportation under long-term charters. GLOP's initial fleet of three LNG carriers was contributed to us by GasLog Ltd. (GLOG), which controls GLOP through its ownership of the general partner and limited partner units.

GLOP now owns 13 LNG carriers that operate under multi-year charters with a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B). GLOP also has options and other rights under which it may acquire additional LNG carriers from GasLog Ltd. (Source: GLOP site)

(Source: GLOP site)

Management just announced a new dropdown acquisition of the vessel the Methane Becki Anne, which increased their backlog to $1.1B, with an average contract length of three years. The fleet is now contracted for 91% of its available days in 2019:

(Source: GLOP site)

"GasLog Partners announces an agreement with GasLog to acquire 100% of the shares in the entity that owns and charters the Methane Becki Anne to Shell. The vessel is currently on a multi-year time charter with a subsidiary of Shell through March 2024 and Shell has a unilateral option to extend the term of the time charter for a period of either three or five years."

"The aggregate purchase price for the acquisition will be $207.4 million. GasLog Partners estimates that the Methane Becki Anne will add approximately $22.0 million to EBITDA in the first 12 months after closing. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018."

GLOP also did another dropdown earlier in 2018 - the GasLog Gibraltar vessel, which closed in Q2 '18, and is expected to add a similar $22.4M in annual EBITDA to GLOP's earnings:

(Source: GLOP site)

Earnings:

That $22M in additional EBITDA from the new vessel should increase GLOP's annual EBITDA by ~10%.

Revenues and EBITDA hit record amounts, while DCF and adjusted profit both hit their second highest quarterly amounts in company history:

GLOP has enjoyed continued revenue and EBITDA growth over the past four quarters. DCF growth slowed in Q2 -3 '18, but should pick up again Q1 2019, with the addition of the new vessel in Q4 '18.

Distributions/unit have grown by 4.76% over the past four quarters. While DCF is up 7.5%, coverage has slipped -7.88%, as the unit count rose by 5.6%:



Common Distributions:

Management kept the quarterly payout steady at $.53 for Q3 '18. GLOP's common units will go ex-dividend on 11/2/18.

GLOP has had 1.10X common distribution coverage over the past four quarters, with coverage dipping to .94X in Q2. With the new vessel contributing for a full quarter in Q1 '19, the common coverage should improve.

Management has had an 8% CAGR for GLOP's common distributions since its IPO, and is guiding for 2% to 4% distribution growth in 2019:

(Source: GLOP site)

Taxes:

Like many of the LPs we've covered, GLOP pays its common distributions in a Feb-May-Aug-Nov. cycle. However, there's one major difference - it doesn't issue a K-1 at tax time - investors get a 1099:

Taxes - GLOP has elected to be treated as a C-Corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes (investors receive a Form 1099 and not a Schedule K-1). "Distributions received with respect to our units by a U.S. unitholder that is an individual, trust or estate generally will be treated as qualified dividend income. Distributions in excess of our earnings and profits will be treated first as a nontaxable return of capital to the extent of the U.S. unitholder’s tax basis and thereafter as capital gain.” (Source: GLOP site)

Preferred Distributions:

GLOP has two preferred series. These are both cumulative units, meaning that the company must pay you for any skipped distributions before it pays common unitholders.

Both units should go ex-dividend on 12/7/18, with a 12/15/18 pay date:

Although there's no maturity date, both units have call dates. This table details the annualized yield to call date, which is now higher for GLOP-A, since it has decreased in price to $25.30, and has a higher quarterly payout.

They also both have a floating rate feature, which kicks in on 3/15/23 for GLOP-B, and much later, on 6/15/27, for GLOP-A.

We put together this table, in order to detail what the floating rate would be at today's three-month LIBOR rate of 2.49%. GLOP-A would have a higher equivalent current yield of 8.62%, vs. 8.15% for GLOP-B, but here's the risk with GLOP-A units.

Since GLOP-B's floating rate starts over four years earlier than GLOB-A's, if LIBOR rates are much higher in 2023 than they are now, GLOP-B offers more protection vs. higher rates sooner than GLOP-A.

GLOP's preferred units are well-covered, with net income coverage of 3.53X, and DCF coverage of 4.24X in Q1-3 '18. This coverage also should improve in 2019, with the new vessel's earnings kicking in.

Risks:

Vessel Survey/drydocking - The GasLog Seattle vessel is scheduled to commence her dry docking in the fourth quarter of 2018, which will decrease earnings. However this will be mitigated somewhat by the addition of the new vessel in the fourth quarter.

Falling Rates: While it certainly seems like interest rates will climb in the near future, nobody knows for how long. If there was a protracted recession, we might actually see rates go lower in 2023 and beyond. The lowest historical rate we've found for the three-month LIBOR is .29%, which would put the B units at 6.13% after their 2023 call date, and the A units at 6.6% after their 2027 call date.

Tailwinds:

LNG supply and demand continue to rise, while at the same time, vessels are beginning to be in shorter supply. There are now new LNG export facility projects which were announced for Canada and Texas.

(Source: GLOP site)

Meanwhile, LNG demand has kept pace with supply, and the top 10 importing nations' demand is forecasted to grow by 25%, with 80% of the demand growth coming from outside of China:

(Source: GLOP site)

This scenario is heading toward a potential vessel shortage in 2020, as these vessels take ~2.5 years to build.

(Source: GLOP site)

All of this has led to LNG spot rates rebounding to historic highs, hitting $147K/day recently, vs. $40K/day less than a year ago:

(Source: GLOP site)

Even though it has mainly long-term charters, GLOP has been a recipient of these rising rates, via its Shanghai vessel, which operates in the "cool pool," a group of vessels, owned by GLOP, GLOG, and Dynagas Ltd., which are chartered out on much shorter terms. The Shanghai earned $4.68M in Q3 '18 form its pool activities:

(Source: GLOP site)

Analysts' Price Targets and Estimates:

At $24.95, the GLOP common units are 9.5% below the average price target of $27.33, and 20.24% below the $30.00 highest price target.

GLOP has received multiple upward earnings estimate revisions over the past month, for Q4 2018 and 2019 earnings:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)



Valuations:

This table compares GLOP vs. other high-yield LNG carriers and shipping companies we cover. Although GLOP looks a bit cheaper on a price/book basis, it's currently getting higher valuations from the market for price/DCF, price/sales, and EV/EBITDA. Its yield is a bit lower, but certainly attractive, at 8.5%, while its lower distribution coverage should improve in 2019.

Financials:

GLOP's ROA and ROE have improved a bit over the past four quarters, whereas debt leverage has gone higher, and its operating margin is lower, but is still higher than peer averages. The net debt/EBITDA of 5.17X is a trailing figure.



Debt and Liquidity:

GLOP's management, like many other companies, uses an annualized calculation for the most recent quarterly EBITDA for its net debt/EBITDA figure, which they show as 4.2X, with a 4.6X figure factoring in the Methane Becki acquisition debt and EBITDA.

(Source: GLOP site)

As of 9/30/18, GLOP had $168.8M of cash and cash equivalents, of which $91.1 million was held in current accounts and $77.7 million was held in time deposits.

Aggregate debt was $1,156.6 million outstanding under GLOP's credit facilities, with unused availability of $55.9 million.

Options:

If you're looking for an alternative short-term trade for the GLOP common units, this January Cash Secured Put trade might fit the bill. The January $25.00 put strike pays $.90 vs. GLOP's $.53 quarterly payout. It gives you a breakeven of $24.10.

You can see more details on our Cash Secured Puts Table for this and over 30 other put-selling trades. This table and our Covered Calls Table are both updated throughout the trading day.

Summary:

We rate GLOP common units and Preferred GLOP-B units a buy.

