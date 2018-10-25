Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK)

Q3 2018 Earnings Call

October 25, 2018 11:00 am ET

Executives

Andrea D. Williams - Oaktree Capital Group LLC

Jay Steven Wintrob - Oaktree Capital Group LLC

Daniel Dane Levin - Oaktree Capital Group LLC

Analysts

Gerald Edward O'Hara - Jefferies LLC

Michael Needham - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Daniel Jacoby - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Michael J. Cyprys - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Christopher Harris - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Presentation

Operator

Welcome and thank you for joining the Oaktree Capital Group Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call. Today's conference call is being recorded. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode, but will be prompted for a