Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (OAK)
by: SA Transcripts
Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK)
Q3 2018 Earnings Call
October 25, 2018 11:00 am ET
Executives
Andrea D. Williams - Oaktree Capital Group LLC
Jay Steven Wintrob - Oaktree Capital Group LLC
Daniel Dane Levin - Oaktree Capital Group LLC
Analysts
Gerald Edward O'Hara - Jefferies LLC
Michael Needham - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Daniel Jacoby - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
Michael J. Cyprys - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
Christopher Harris - Wells Fargo Securities LLC
Presentation
Operator
Welcome and thank you for joining the Oaktree Capital Group Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call. Today's conference call is being recorded. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode, but will be prompted for a