Important Change In Pro Expectations For Coming Stock Prices

Market liquidity may be shifting away from those, towards stocks of active interest. This appears to be a strengthening evolution for recognized market indexes.

What the Market Profile is now showing

We monitor over 4,000 stocks, ETFs, and Indexes daily, using the derivatives markets as evidence of the coming price expectations of the Market-Making [MM] community for stocks being bought and sold in volume (block trades) by their major investment fund clients – Mutual Funds, Endowments, Hedge Funds, Pensions, and Non-Profits.

Of the 4,000-plus issues, some 1500 offer no useful or reliable insights. But some 2700 are the base of expectations for major market indexes, and a few dozen changing issues provide indications of highly-profitable near-term coming price change potentials. This discussion focuses on the shape of the 2700.

Actions by the MMs suggest likely ranges of price in the next few months for specific securities individually. Using current market quotes as a dividing point each range is split into upside and downside price change prospects. That downside percentage of the whole range is used as an index of comparison between issues, referred to as the Range Index [RI]. A small RI suggests a large relative upside price change prospect. But each issue’s upside actual price change prospect is determined independently by MM hedging actions.

The RIs provide an overall view of how these widely-held and actively-traded stocks are being viewed by both transaction market professionals and by their big-money clientele. A frequency distribution of the RIs are provided for our subscribers daily, and from time to time these Market Profiles are presented to the investing public in support of an article on Seeking Alpha.

Figure 1 shows a recent Market Profile in its usual “normal” shape. Figure 2 shows how that shape has moved in the past at points of price extremes in market indices. Figure 3 is the profile of yesterday’s close, on October 24, 2018.

Figure 1

(note: all materials from blockdesk.com have been approved for this article)

Figure 2

Figure 3

Please note in Figure 3 that the average Range Index has dropped to 18+, from a normal mean experience of the last 5 years of the mid-30’s, like what is seen in Figure 1. In addition, the shift of the whole distribution to lower-numeric RIs on the left of these figures pushes many of the securities’ RIs into negative values, signifying current market quotes below the reasonable price ranges produced by the self-protective actions of the transactors and their agents.

Several issues are pushed off the RI scale at the bottom of each picture and stack up in the column at left. A careful examination reveals over 150 issues with extreme negative RIs, below -20.

This condition is well beyond the recent low-RI extreme of 6/27/2016 in Figure 2, when the population average was 22. A special expanded version of the Market Profile with RIs reaching -70 is provided in Figure 4.

Figure 4

This restores a semblance of a normal distribution, but illustrates the seriousness of the situation.

Why be concerned over excessively-cheap stocks?

The derivation of price-range forecasts from the actions of major players in the markets is valid only when they are present in their usual dominating-volume scale. Their contribution stems from their extensive information-gathering systems and evaluative staffs and perspective of intentions of buy-side of the street. Absent their presence, the derivatives markets default to the less-well informed (and less-disciplined) actions of an investing public known to be emotionally driven in periods of stress.

I believe what we are seeing at present is the retreat from active participation in the more marginal equity securities underlying some derivatives. It has not reached actively-traded favorite securities yet, nor is there any good likelihood that it will. The market has strong reactive instincts which probably will prevent such an extreme.

But there are already issues showing how this erosion of liquidity may affect individual investors who may not be alert to the developments to date. One illustration we can offer is in the form of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X ETF (TECL). This is an extreme-leverage ETF whose nearly entire holdings are in the technology sector (84%) and in Financial Services (12%). It has $794 million of capital under management and currently trades over half a million shares a day, with a 3.5 beta.

Our analysis normally produces reasonable price range forecasts, as illustrated in Figure 5, taken from a SA article in March of this year.

Figure 5

For those new to our analysis, this is NOT A TECHNICAL ANALYSIS “CHART” of past market prices. The vertical lines here are daily forecasts of likely coming price ranges. Each range is split into upside and downside prospects by the closing market quote of the day of the forecast.

The row of data provided details the present forecast and the events following prior forecasts for the ETF having upside and downside proportions like those of today’s. On this day the Range Index of 67 indicated twice as much downside potential as upside, but it records 93 prior similar forecasts in which an average of 4.7% gains were earned by 95% of the 93, offsetting losses by the other 1 out of every 20 positions which could have been taken.

More to the point, this is an ETF with an extensive history of useful forecasts. But its present analysis, shown in Figure 6 is largely emasculated by failure of the derivatives markets to offer a forecast like anything seen at any of the 1261 market days of the past 5 years.

Figure 6

With no precedent of a -8 Range Index to draw from (the sample size of zero) it is difficult to tell whether TECL is merely cheap and a buying opportunity, or how it currently compares with other attractively-priced securities.

If this were a single situation where the degree of underpricing struck a new low, we should recognize that records are made to be broken, and accept it as “real life in the market”. But the shape of the Market Profile in Figure 3 indicates that TECL’s situation likely is part of a larger condition.

Conclusion

What can be inferred from the large numbers of other securities in similar condition is that market liquidity is being drawn into the more-in-demand securities due to their attractive current pricing and lack of readily offered shares to be purchased. That is a positive perspective to have in a market which has declined abruptly, but not in startling scale. It suggests a very strong balance of demand for major equity securities since the Range Indexes are not rising due to weakening price range forecasts.

But it also provides a warning that some corners of the market do not have the support resources normally enjoyed, and investors may encounter in such stocks price drawdown risks not usually at hand.

