Agnico Eagle Mines: Q3 Report Compares Favorably To Peers

Agnico maintains a high standard of execution. Valuation remains a bit concerning, but the company is definitely on the right track.

Agnico Eagle Mines' (AEM) third-quarter report differed from the reports of other notable gold mining stocks, Barrick Gold (ABX) (here), Goldcorp (GG) (here) and Newmont Mining (NEM). While the mentioned miners disappointed investors in one thing or another, Agnico produced a normal, solid report.

The company reported GAAP net income of $17.1 million, or $0.07 per share, while adjusted net income was $1.2 million, or $0.01 per share. In the third quarter of this year, the company produced 421,718 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $848 per ounce. Agnico finished the quarter with $533 million of cash and short-term investments, down from $721 million in the second quarter due to growth spending. Operating cash flow $137 million, helping the cash balance, but below the $311 million that was spent on additions to property, plant and mine developments. The general financial health of the company appears solid, which is hardly big news to anyone who follows gold miners.

Now that we are done with basic numbers, it's high time to turn to catalysts. Agnico increased its production guidance from 1.58 million ounces to 1.6 million ounces. This improvement in guidance comes on the back of the previous upside revision that took 2018 production estimate from 1.53 million ounces of gold to 1.58 million ounces of gold.

While the production increase of 0.02 million ounces cannot make a difference from the big picture point of view, it plays an important symbolic role - the company is able to increase production guidance at times when many peers struggle with increasing their production. The production guidance for the next year, 2019, is 1.63 million-1.77 million ounces and is expected to exceed the midpoint of this guidance. On the cost front, the company expects AISC at or slightly below the midpoint of the current guidance of $890-$940 per ounce.

The company's key value proposition is production growth to 2 million ounces in 2020 from mines situated in low-risk jurisdictions. So far, the company has been able to live up to its promises on the operational front, which distinguishes its management among peers. The main challenge for the Agnico's stock is that it remains richly valued.

While the stock price was in decline, earnings estimates have been declining as well, and currently the stock trades at roughly 56 forward P/E - a valuation more typical of a growth tech company rather than a gold miner. Sure, the value proposition is to produce 2 million ounces in 2020, while the ratio is calculated using estimates for 2019, but it still appears rather rich.

Another problem that might arise is the risk of "contagion" should other gold miners post disappointing results this earnings season. As we saw on the day of the earnings announcement, Agnico's shares opened higher due to positive results from the company. However, they then got beaten as fellow companies Barrick Gold, Goldcorp and Newmont Mining fell under pressure due to various problems in their reports.

Besides the "tide drowns all boats" scenario, there is a risk that the premium to peers may shrink if investors become generally disappointed in gold mining shares. However, besides risk, there's also an opportunity - Agnico might become one the very few "stocks of choice" to keep exposure to gold, which is important for many portfolios as a hedge against market downside. Before the earnings reports, a gold rebound thesis, which implied buying some gold miners after the major downside in August, worked well due to the rapid downside in U.S. equities.

In all, Agnico published a good report. The company continues with its history of good execution and delivering on its promises. There are certain concerns regarding the sustainability of the premium, but the shares may also get additional upside in a "stock of choice" scenario. Importantly, the upside trend that has been slowly developing in the company's shares is not broken, and upside might be resumed when the selling pressure on the whole sector abates.

