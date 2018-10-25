Whirlpool An Attractive Way To Play Stabilization In Housing

In recent weeks, investors have grown increasingly concerned about the housing market given the fact the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates, pushing the 30-year mortgage toward 5%, which is a headwind for housing affordability. We are seeing signs the housing market has indeed slowed after several years where low interest rates permitted home prices to appreciate faster than wage growth. Housing starts and building permits have been disappointing in recent months, which has translated to lower new home sales (see the chart below). In the third quarter, they were down 0.6% year on year. This weakness has extended to the existing home sales market, which also disappointed of late. All these data points argue for investors taking a cautious approach to the housing sector, but in sell-offs, opportunities can arise. Whirlpool (WHR), whose stock has been a casualty of the housing sell-off, maybe one for value investors.

Unsurprisingly, Whirlpool has historically correlated relatively well with homebuilders (XHB) as appliance sales have a positive 0.5 correlation with housing starts over the past 25 years. After all, every new home needs appliances, and similarly, upgrades to appliances are often correlated with the purchase of an existing home. While not a direct play on housing, Whirlpool is definitely exposed to the sector. However, in 2018, while both the builders and Whirlpool have moved lower, WHR has materially underperformed, creating a potential value opportunity. I would also note that while WHR and the homebuilders are both exposed to the volume of housing activity, Whirlpool, unlike the builders, is relatively agnostic to home prices. So, if rising mortgage rates impact prices more than volume, that would likely be a negative for the homebuilders but not really a negative for appliance makers likes Whirlpool. It also should be noted that Whirlpool gets about 40% of its revenue from overseas while the homebuilders are largely a US sector.

Now, investors who are bearish on economic activity should likely steer away from cyclical companies like Whirlpool as better entry points may arise. However, for investors anticipating stability or continued growth, Whirlpool stock has gotten quite cheap, and its third quarter earnings show the company is managing through the current environment. In Q3, partially added by lower taxes, core EPS reached a record $4.55 vs. $3.83 last year even though revenues were down slightly at $5.3 billion due to currency headwinds.

One reason for Whirlpool's underperformance this year has been rising steel and aluminum prices due to tariffs, offset by tariffs on competitors' imported washing machines. This quarter showed signs that Whirlpool is beginning to manage these costs better. In North America, the company generated ongoing earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin of 12%, up 0.2% from last year. Avoiding margin compression despite the headwind of rising input costs was a positive surprise. The fact that they were able to pass on higher prices also speaks positively about the strength of the US consumer. It's also worth noting that Trump may replace tariffs on Canadian and Mexican metals with a quota system, which would reduce Whirlpool's input cost pressures after the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement is signed. If this does happen, it should be a positive for Whirlpool, especially as the company will still benefit from tariffs on competitors' imported washing machines.

While Whirlpool's North American business did well, its offshore operations remain a mixed bag. In Europe, the business remains challenged with revenue falling 7.6%, resulting in -$39 million of EBIT. Currency was a headwind in Latin America, but revenue was up 1.8% on a constant currency basis. Overall, Whirlpool's overseas units generated only $16 million of EBIT vs. $343 million in North America. Given sagging global growth offset by restructuring and cost cuts working through the system, I don't think investors should expect meaningful changes from Whirlpool's overseas divisions. Its earnings power largely emanates from North America, and changes in the North American market will move company-wide profits and market sentiment.

Whirlpool evidenced it's handling rising input prices and maintaining margins in its key home market, and there may be some positive optionality if steel and aluminum tariffs are reworked on the continent. Now thanks to better North American margins, management boosted its full-year EPS to a midpoint of $14.65 this year. At $108, WHR is only trading 7.4x earnings. Adjusting for a pulled-forward pension payment to take advantage of a higher tax rate, Whirlpool should generate about $800 million in free cash flow for a free cash flow yield at 11.4%. As such, WHR can both sustain its 4.4% dividend and repurchase over 5% of its shares per year.

At these valuations, the market is expressing severe doubt over Whirlpool's ability to maintain these results. Even if we eliminate the overseas EBIT, WHR is only trading 7.8x earnings. At these valuations, WHR is quite attractive if you believe housing market activity can stabilize around the recent subdued levels. Again when I say "activity," I would emphasize my reference to volumes more than home prices as a new home at $400,000 or $380,000 still needs appliances. Critically, WHR has stabilized North American margins, and the potential for tariff-changes could boost margins in 2019.

Having underperformed the homebuilders and trading now at deeply discounted valuations, Whirlpool looks like a relatively inexpensive way to bet on a stabilizing or improving housing market. Given its cyclicality and the housing backdrop, WHR should trade at a discount to the market, but with margins holding in, a 10x multiple would not be unreasonable, which also would bring the free cash flow yield to a more normal 8% for a cyclical business in an economic expansion. That argues for almost 25% of upside, which is why investors who are not bearish on housing activity but don't want exposure to home prices should consider adding Whirlpool to their portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WHR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.