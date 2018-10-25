Western Union: Should I Pump Or Dump?

Western Union Co. (WU) is the smallest of the holdings in my US Dividend Growth portfolio. It is not a solid dividend growth company as it froze its dividend from March 2015 to March 2017. Typical to DGI philosophy, I usually sell if the dividend is not increased within 8 quarters. I will hold, however, if there is some compelling reason that can be articulated by me as to why not to sell.

In the case of WU, through 2016, my reason for not selling then was as a result of the share value going on a rip, peaking above $22.00. It appeared at that time the regulatory issues challenging the company were well in hand. The US labor market was improving month over month and it did not appear that a Republican President who had a Nationalist, anti-immigration outlook would be elected.

Pundits and analysts all took the position that WU was well positioned, given the high cost of entry for new competitors, due to difficulty in complying with the regulatory procedures and the cost of building out an international network of agencies to operate a cash transfer business. Consequently, I made an exception and did not sell my WU position. Was I wrong or what!

All hell broke loose. President Trump was elected on a platform adverse to immigration. Walmart (WMT) entered the global cash transfer business teaming up with MoneyGram (MGI). Walmart's 4,000 plus stores will have the capability to transfer consumer's money to any MoneyGram location in 200 countries.

Regulatory hurdles were increased, costing WU about $200 million per year in additional operational regulatory expenses. Western Union is subject to regulation and examination in 48 states, plus the District of Columbia, along with multiple territories, and by the US federal government as well as other financial regulators overseas. Clearly, WU still needs to beef up their regulatory compliance efforts. They were fined $60 million in January of this year by the state of New York for violations of the New York Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering laws.

Also, the global cost of money transfers to consumers has steadily been going down, this will put competitive pressure on WU eroding revenues going forward.

As of year-end 2017, the three largest institutional holders had all increased their holdings:

Vanguard Group Inc. - 2.4%

Capital Research Global Investors - 1.2%

Blackrock Inc. - 4.9%

They obviously have faith in the future of the company. A large part of that future is the technical advances made by WU in their electronic platforms. Raj Agrawal, the company CFO spoke about the technical aspects of the company at the September 2018 Technical Conference in Las Vegas, NV. He commented that the company's online platform had gone through numerous improvements this year and that WU has been heavily marketing the use of online money transfers. Their main focus is on distribution. WU is currently in 45 countries and are targeting 200 countries within their Omni channel capability footprint in the next 2 years.

Of note, Agrawal states that 80% of their digital users are new to the money transfer business, not existing customers changing methodology on how they transfer their money. This is exciting news given the obvious new market for WU products not previously tapped.

On questions put to the CFO respecting the 1% decline in the last quarter, he stated that they expect some level of decline in the next 2 quarters before WU will see an uptick.

After reviewing this data, the obvious question is do I sell WU or hold? A couple of things for me to consider is that I am light on US financial companies in my US DGI portfolio. So if I sell, I should replace WU with another financial sector company. My holdings in WU has a yield on my cost (YOC) of 4.66%. Currently, the only other financial company in my US portfolio is Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC). My YOC with this bank is 3.8%.

The only financial sector company on my watch list is United Bankshares Inc., (UBSI) a regional US banking institution. It has a current dividend yield of around 4.13%. Its P/E for the trailing twelve months is 14.4. UBSI trades near its 52-week low. This company has raised its dividend every 2 years by a penny for at least the last 10 years. Dividend increases every 8 quarters does not impress me. I am not a fan of this policy as I believe a raise every 4 quarters makes for easier monitoring of a company for a drop in the dividend. A drop in a company's dividend is a bellwether indicator for a company in trouble. On the plus side, UBSI did raise the dividend by a penny in January 2018 as was expected based on their past performance.

UBSI dividend payout ratio has been climbing in the last few years. Last year, the payout ratio was 87.5% whereas it was historically around 67%. This year it is projected to be between 70-72%. I view the dividend safe at this level for the next 16 months.

So, do I pump up WU and add to my position? Or do I dump the stock and roll proceeds over to UBSI. I am leaning towards adding to WU given their long history of good fiscal stewardship prior to the 2016/2017 regulatory infractions culminating in huge fines that significantly impacted WU and their ability to cover their dividend. Before 2016, WU dividend payout ratio was between 31% and 37%. In the last two quarters, the company appears back on track with the payout ratio for those two quarters coming in at 39.4% and 40.1%.

With the more robust regulatory oversight, I am of the opinion the company should be held in the portfolio. I will not add to the position at the current price, however, on any weakness bringing the share value of WU below $17.00 barring any significant negative news will entice me to consider adding to the position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WU, WFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.