CVR Refining, LP (CVRR) CEO Dave Lamp on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jay Finks

Thank you, Michelle. Good afternoon, everyone. We very much appreciate you joining us this afternoon for our CVR Refining third quarter 2018 earnings call. With me are Dave Lamp, our Chief Executive Officer; Tracy Jackson, our Chief Financial Officer; and other members of management.

Prior to discussing our 2018 third quarter, let me remind you that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements as that term is defined under federal securities laws. For this purpose, any statements made during this call that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words outlook, believes, anticipates, plans, expects and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

You are cautioned that these statements may be affected by important factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our latest earnings release. As a result, actual operations or results may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

This call also includes various non-GAAP financial measures. The disclosures related to such non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our 2018 third quarter earnings release that we filed with the SEC yesterday after the close of the market.

With that said, I’ll turn the call over to Dave Lamp, our Chief Executive Officer. Dave?

Dave Lamp

Thanks, Jay, and thank you all for joining for our earnings call. I’d like to begin the call today with a brief discussion of our financial and operating performance. Tracy will provide further details on our financial results and our guidance for the fourth quarter and then I’ll wrap up the call with the progress on our strategic initiatives and objectives.

Our third quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA was 221 million, as compared to 139 million for the same period a year ago. Group 3 crack spread was $19.88 per barrel in the third quarter of ’18, which is slightly lower than the third quarter of ’17. As you recall our crack spreads in the third quarter of ’17 were influenced by Hurricane Harvey. The continued strength in the Group 3 crack spread was partially due to the improvement in the Brent TI spread which averaged $6.41 in the third quarter of '18 as compared to $3.97 in the prior period.

Our refining margin per barrel of total throughput, adjusted for FIFO averaged $15.41 for the third quarter of '18 as compared to $13.05 in the third quarter of 2018, 2017, excuse me. The realized capture rate was 78% in the third quarter of '18 as compared to 63% in third quarter '17. Rent expense in the third quarter of '18 was $20 million as compared to $64 million in the same period last year. And operationally both plants ran well and we had minimal lost opportunities. The combined total throughput for the third quarter of '18 approximately 219,000 barrels as compared to 214,000 barrels per day in the third quarter of '17. The third quarter of '18, in the third quarter of '18 crude distillate at Coffeyville was primary comprised of approximately 7,000 barrels per day of WCS, 30,000 barrels per day of Midland crude, 30,000 barrels a day of gathered crudes with the remainder been Cushing comment.

At Wynnewood we source most of our crude from the scoop shale oil play. In total, we gathered approximately 112,000 barrels per day in the third quarter of '18. This past September, we announced our intent to sell our Cushing Oklahoma crude tank farm, we've evaluated the first rounds of bids and I'm happy with the progress we're making to have these assets sold by the -- in the next few months.

I'll now turn the call over to Tracy to talk more about financials.

Tracy Jackson

Thank you Dave. We reported net income of $174 million in the third quarter of 2018 as compared to net income of $70 million in the same quarter of 2017. As Dave mentioned, adjusted EBITDA for this third quarter of 2018 was $221 million as compared to $139 million in the third quarter last year. The increase in adjusted EBITDA year-over-year was mainly the result of strong Group 3 crack spreads, lower RIN prices and increased internal RIN generation. Light crude oil differentials and minimal loss opportunity in arriving at available cash for distribution of approximately $133 million or $0.90 per common unit, we had cash needs of $10 million for debt service, $25 million for environmental and maintenance capital reserves, $15 million for major scheduled turnaround reserves, and $38 million of project reserves.

The distribution of $0.90 per common unit will be paid on November 12 to unit holders of record on November 5. We are a variable distribution MLP we will review our remaining previously established reserves and evaluate future anticipated needs. We may also reserve amounts for other future cash needs as determined by the Board.

As a result, our distribution if any will vary from quarter to quarter due to several factors, including but not limited to operating performance, fluctuations in the prices paid for crude oil and other feedstocks as well as the prices received for finished products. RINs costs and cash reserves deemed necessary or appropriate by the Board of Directors of our general partner.

Year-to-date RINs expense was $47 million based upon recent market prices of RINs and current estimates of production rates. We estimate that our RINs expense will be approximately $60 million to $65 million in 2018. Consolidated direct operating expenses excluding turnaround expenses were $4.17 per barrel of total throughput in the third quarter of 2018 as compared to $5.02 in the third quarter 2017. The decrease was primarily associated with lower repairs and maintenance, natural gas costs, personnel expenses and higher total throughput volume.

In addition, the third quarter of 2017 was impacted by the start of the fall turnaround of Wynnewood in the latter half of September. Gains on derivatives for the third quarter of 2018 totaled 5 million. We realized net gains of 10 million from the sale of Canadian crude during the quarter and realized losses on crack spread swaps. This gain will offset by net unrealized losses driven by open Canadian purchases that are scheduled for fourth quarter delivery.

Turning to the balance sheet, we ended the third quarter of 2018 with approximately 398 million of cash availability under the ABL facility of 394 million and 150 million available under the revolver with CVR Energy. We feel our liquidity position of approximately 754 million combined with our retail crude intermediation agreement provides us with sufficient liquidity going forward.

Our third quarter 2018 capital expenditures totaled approximately 18 million. Of the total capital approximately 16 million was related to maintenance. In 2018, we estimated total capital spending to be approximately 80 million to 90 million of which maintenance capital was approximately 70 million. Looking ahead, we estimate our total throughput for the fourth quarter of 2018 to be approximately 215,000 to 225,000 barrels a day. We expect total direct operating expenses for the fourth quarter to be approximately 85 million to 95 million and total capital spending to range between 30 million and 40 million.

With that I will turn the call back over to Dave.

Dave Lamp

Thanks, Tracy. In summary, the third quarter of 2018 was a solid quarter for CVR Refining. Looking ahead to the fourth quarter of 2018, Group 3 crack have remain strong averaging over $20 a barrel so far in October. Current WCS differentials have widened and are approximately $45 per barrel. While Midland TI spread is currently trading about $6 under. In addition, RIN prices have remained low.

On previous calls, I’ve outlined strategic objectives for ’18. In addition to running our facilities reliably and in the safe and responsible manner we have made steady progress on these objectives. We have been working to reduce our RIN exposure. In June, we started blending B5 across all our racks. And the third quarter marks the first full quarter of this blending activity. With B5 blending, our current internally produced RINs has increased by 5% of our renewable volume obligation. We have several deals in the works also that could further increase our internally regenerated RINs that we report on in the future.

At the Coffeyville refinery process studies indicate that we could increase WCS processing to around 40,000 barrels per day. While increasing shale oil and natural gasoline processing could be significantly increased with the phased implementation. Phase 1 would include the addition of naptha hydrotreater unit and an isom unit to increase the capacity of natural gas, gasoline processing to 10,000 barrels per day. Phase 2 would include the addition of a gas hydrotreater to allow additional runs of WCS. Phase 3 would include debottlenecking our reformer and revamping our existing crude units to efficiently process 40,000 barrels a day of WCS, shale oil and/or natural gasoline. If this project, if approved, these projects would all have returns in the 25% to 30% range and total CapEx is estimated at $350 million.

At the Wynnewood Refinery we have approved the Brent 3 repositioning project, which should increase liquid yield by approximately 1% across the refinery. This project should cost around $11 million and is expected return of 90 plus % at a WTI price of $65. The Brent 3 repositioning should be complete during the planned turnaround of '19, spring turnaround in '19. In addition at Wynnewood, the plan is to change the catalyst and the reformer in the fourth quarter which also should improve liquid yield. We continue to evaluate the addition of an isomerization unit to efficiently process shale oils and shale oil compensates. The project is expected to yield a 30% return on estimated $91 million of capital driven by liquid yield improvements and more premium gasoline sales.

As a production of condensate increases in the specs scoop, their discount to WTI should widen. At Wynnewood these condensates could be run knee, and at Coffeyville they could be blended in process as dumbbell crudes. In fact we are reversing the Red River pipeline acquired in 2017 to deliver stack scoop shale oil crudes to Coffeyville and replace Cushing common crude oil purchases. The Red River Line will have a capacity of 35,000 barrels per day bringing our total capacity of stack scoop barrels to our refineries to 105,000 barrels per day. The Wynnewood 2019 turnaround is on schedule and we expect our turnaround expenses to be approximately $25 million in the first quarter of 2019. Finally the implementation of our restructuring efforts are largely complete.

With that operator. We're ready for questions.

Thank you. We'll now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Prashant Rao with Citigroup. Please proceed with your question.

Prashant Rao

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking the question. I, first question is on the projects you've talked about Dave. Great color and specificity there. I just wanted to tie that back to what we saw in the CapEx reserve increase this quarter and if you could walk through the distributable cash flow. Can you help us to sort of think about that step up should we be, how we should be thinking about as it relates to these project and then on a go forward basis just, should we be expecting tp see a little bit more on that CapEx reserve number and think about that when we're modeling our distribution?

Dave Lamp

Sure. Well if you look at the projects I mentioned that adds up to almost $500 million in total. Of course only one of those is approved right now by our board. The others are been discussed, but there is enough interest by the board and the quality of the projects which again are not involved running anymore crude it just involves different types of crudes that we basically sit on. And with the 25% to 30% returns our board is very interested in those. And remember that $500 million is really over a 10 year period because there's three phases to the Coffeyville implementation. So I think the Board thought it was appropriate that in order to just kind of manage cash flow over the period of time it will take to implement that that was appropriate to reserve some capital for those projects specifically.

Prashant Rao

Okay, that's helpful. And then a question on operations. Specifically, I guess, more of Wynnewood than at Coffeyville. You've been, obviously, running more condensate group, food stack has been producing more condensate differentials, obviously, look attractive. I also noticing that, you're able to increase distillate yields as well. Just wondering, are you running towards I mean, how much more headroom do you have you get towards seasonally, as you get towards the winter for increased distillate production? Or do you sort of pull forward into maximizing distillate node, also in your conversion processes earlier to take advantage of better take advantage of the crack? Curious, how you think about that from like a seasonal perspective in the last couple quarters?

David Lamp

Well, this year, we've been in the max diesel mode the entire year. We didn't see the spike in gasoline we saw we in previous years. So we've been max diesel all along. And, we're probably best-in-class or at least a best I've ever seen in terms of distillate recovery at the 46% with even a selectivity of similar type number of our live product yield, distillate crack going forward is very, very favorable towards continuing to stay at max diesel mode. And even though we're running more shale oils, we have seen actually our distillate yield come up because we're very selective on the shale oils we run and have the ability since we gather at the least, we can pick and choose, which ones we take.

Prashant Rao

Okay. That's more on the sort of your acumen really and specific crude sourcing than anything from [indiscernible] refining process?

David Lamp

I will tell you that our, that as I mentioned we have a best-in-class. If you look at our percent of distillate left in cat feed, it's as low as I've ever seen. And that's due to the configuration these refineries and effectively have a hydro cracker at Wynnewood that allows us to do that. But we're run consistently under 5%, 6.50 minus in our cat feed. So I think, you'll be challenged to find anybody that's better than that.

Prashant Rao

Yes, and very quick follow-up and I'll turn it over. So just I think about it, if I maybe ask the question in other way. How much more condensate could you take without still keeping it impressive?

David Lamp

I said that we were mostly comment or the mostly shale oils today and that there are two grades of shale oil, there is a shale oil and what I'll call crude and then there's the condensates themselves which are more in the 65 gravity range. We're trying to gather those that are 55 and heavier that we see no decline in the distillate yield at that kind of range. But we also have, we still have about 8,000 barrels or 9,000 barrels of what I'll call, old traditional production of stripper well, production, which is a bit heavier and we're actively working to figure out how we can get that resell that in other ways and bring in more shale oil as the field grows.

Prashant Rao

Okay. Thank you very much. Appreciate that turn it over.

David Lamp

You're welcome.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Paul Cheng with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

Paul Cheng

Dave, just when I looking at the third quarter and these comparing to the third quarter and the year ago level. Your margin structure is extremely strong. And given that you didn’t run that much of the WCS and you decide that to sell it into the market, I’m just little bit puzzled why that sequentially will you improve so much? If you’re looking at that the Group 3 crack is relatively flat sequentially, maybe up a little bit, say $0.50 or so. And the this current year has going up by maybe $6 plus, but you only one maybe 30,000, 40,000 barrel per day. So that would give you another bump. But you’re improving by nearly $3. So can help me understand is there any one-off benefits that you running the operation much better? Why that capture rate will be so good?

Dave Lamp

Yes. Paul, I think the part of it is RINs. Part of it is liquid yield since we’re running light barrels at Coffeyville, liquid yield is up. And finally as less loss opportunities. I would also add that we’re making more premium and then we have here historically have which gives us a kick also.

Paul Cheng

So how much more premium that you did?

Dave Lamp

I’m going to say it’s 2% to 3%, 4%, but we continue to creep up on it. You can expect…

Paul Cheng

I’m sorry. Even comparing to the second quarter level. Because the margin improvement comparing to the second quarter quite frankly that you’re up close to about $3? That’s impressive given that the margin didn't really did go up that much. The contango curve is actually steeper in degradation. So that we have some negative so?

Dave Lamp

Yes. I think Paul, I mean, a lot of that is lost opportunity, less lost opportunities we were only 8 million of lost opportunities this time, this quarter compared to almost 28 last quarter and 50 in the first quarter. So that goes right into the same formula.

Paul Cheng

Okay. And on the cost of that project. What’s the time line for the FID, I mean when that the Board will decide?

Dave Lamp

Which one?

Paul Cheng

For that there are three phases that are talking about $315 million?

Dave Lamp

Yes. It’s, that’s over probably a 10-year period to do all those projects. But the first project I’m hoping by the end of the first quarter will have at least engineering underway.

Paul Cheng

Is that already approved by the Board or that you're still under the feet?

Dave Lamp

No, we’re still under development and board has not approved it yet. Although they’ve heard the general outline of the projects and are very, I mean that was a reason we reserve 38 million, because they’re pretty confident we'll end up doing something. The only project that is approved right now is the Brent 3 relocation which basically pulls light ends out of our reformer feed.

Paul Cheng

Right. But that is the smallest of the three projects, right?

Dave Lamp

That’s correct. Then is the one that’s probably the furthest along is the Wynnewood isom.

Paul Cheng

When that is going to go with the FID?

Dave Lamp

Well, it’ll be a phased approach. Like I said in every project we do the stage gate process where we start out with a process engineering design and caused us I mean work our way up. So it’s a three-year product timeline to get that finished.

Paul Cheng

I see okay. Just curious that I mean Dave, when you guys I'm sure that you go to DC and talking to the people. Have you have any insight about what the White House is targeting or planned to do when they come out saying that they want to slowdown the implementation of the IMO. Any kind of insight you can share.

Dave Lamp

I don't know that I have any specifics that you haven't already heard Paul. But I mean I think I think surely the IMO was as you probably heard in the last few days is really heard nothing of a delay. This is been in the works for 10 years. This is not a new issue, it's and it's probably from an environmental impact, it's one of the better world projects out there frankly it gets a lot of sulfur out of the air. So I don’t see anything changing. The White House I think is just thinking of the long term what they can do to help ease the pain of it, but I don't know that they have any particular recourse to do that or and even they say that from what I'm hearing.

Paul Cheng

A final one for me. When I looking at your directive team, I presume the majority of them is as you say relate to the sale of the WCS at the market. When we looking at the WCS, WTI discount in the third quarter is about in the $23 per barrel transportation cost is probably a fraction of that is maybe about 6 or 7. And what we understand is that is you have pipeline to called it 30,000 to 35,000 per day. And you only won about 7. So arguably you have about 25,000 per day that you may be selling to the market. So we would come to a more like $35 million in the gain. So we trying to bridge what we were missing, why is only 10 million.

Dave Lamp

Well you got to remember that we have hedged at 14.50 at the end of the last year. And that is about 10,000 barrels worth of that volume. So we'd be factor that in. I think you've closed your balance.

Paul Cheng

So you have hedged 10,000 barrel per day for $14?

Dave Lamp

Yeah that's over at the end of the year.

Paul Cheng

I see. Okay. Thank you.

Dave Lamp

You're welcome.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Manav Gupta with Credit Suisse. Please proceed with your question.

Manav Gupta

Hey guys. Congrats on a very good quarter. I was actually looking at the enable midstream announcement of Velocity Assets and they base somewhere 13 to 14 times on those assets. And I'm looking at your SOTP and you're trading at 5 or 6. So I'm trying to understand is there a way you can bring that value into your SOTP and monetize it anyway you thought about it just because assets in JV would you trading at a much higher multiple?

Dave Lamp

Yeah we've looked at the, we do have probably $75 million of logistical type MOP assets that could be dropped. The problem that we have is at the size of our company and the potential for future dropdowns is pretty limited. And as you know if you're not growing a logistical MOP it's kind of dying. And there is been some evidence that in the marketplace just recently. So we see limited opportunity to do a dropdown of that nature. As far as the sale of the Velocity pipeline, we as you know we own, we're part owners of the Velocity Partners pipeline, which is the piece that feeds Wynnewood, we own 40% of that. We were offered tag along economics on that and we decided not to pursue it because we are continuing to grow the volume in our VPP system and until that's complete we would see no reason to monetize that asset at a lower multiple then what the 13, 14 you call it.

Manav Gupta

Okay. And a follow-up question. You did announce the sale of some, I mean, I'm just trying to understand in case you do make a sale of some midstream assets whether it's storage and stuff, should that we assume that directly force to the end user or would you be actually looking to build some cash to support some of these growth projects that you're talking about?

Dave Lamp

Well I think we did, I mean I assume you're talking about the Cushing.

Manav Gupta

Right.

Dave Lamp

If we did sell that, we would, as Tracy said, we're a variable distribution MLP and we generally don't keep capital unless we have a reason. That would be I would consider that excess capital and we probably, the board has to make that decision but it would be, it come part of a distribution at some point.

Manav Gupta

So base case we should assume those assets sales that would be a payout for the shareholders?

Dave Lamp

I would, you never know what the board will do exactly. But, depending on how fast we ramp up these projects, and what, and if we do the projects, if we don't do the projects, we'd be looking at cash back to the unit holder anyway. So, I think there's several factors in that, to make that broad assumption is probably a little bit premature.

Manav Gupta

Okay. And the last question, look, I mean, as a part of -- when you started this year, you were basically looking to bring down year-end exposure and as you said, you already cutting back at 5% or so and some of the projects are aimed at it. And my only question is, when I look at the screen and look at the RIN price it's like $0.07 per gallon, like as the management, I completely understand you're trying to lower of lower the risk but like, aren't you fighting a slightly imaginary headwind here? I mean, the headwind is gone. RINs are not $1 they're down to $0.07 now?

Dave Lamp

I get that question a lot. I guess I would tell you that if I had, if I had a crystal ball, and I could predict what RIN prices are going to be. Frankly, I don't trust them. I don't trust the politics. I don't trust the law itself, the gaming that can go around it. You heard Senator Grassley with E15, all these factors, who knows what's going to happen there and, they don't issue waivers like they did last year, I would say the price is going to go straight up. Maybe not immediately but it will come in over time as the RIN bank goes away. They can increase the RPO tomorrow easily, and say, we're throwing out what we've already guided and going to double up. And there's not a lot we can do about it. So I don't think, I think it's kind of foolish to stick your head in the sand and see this, say this issue is gone just because RINs are cheap right now.

Manav Gupta

Okay. That's fairly acceptable. Thank you so much for your time.

Dave Lamp

You're welcome.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Matthew Blair with Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Please proceed with your question.

Matthew Blair

Good morning, everyone.

Dave Lamp

Good morning.

Matthew Blair

Tracy, when thinking about the Q4 available cash for distribution, what should we pencil in for the reserves for projects line item?

Tracy Jackson

I think that you’ll have to consider what Dave has talked about here with all the latest projects that we have. It’s a considerable amount over the five to 10 year horizon. I think the Board is excited about the potential reserve on all of those projects and given the order of magnitude with the cash flow will pull on, it wouldn’t be unreasonable that the Board will consider an additional similar reserve.

Matthew Blair

Got it, got it, thank you. And then Dave, you highlighted the upcoming Wynnewood turnaround in the first quarter of 2019. Could you remind us, when is the next Coffeyville turnaround? Is it Q4 ’19 or Q1 2020?

Dave Lamp

It’s remember the cycle we talked about as a turnaround every year, whether it’s big or small. The big turnarounds of both plants involve the cat cracker and associated equipment and the small ones are mostly around the reformer or hydrotreaters effect. So we have a big small one coming up on Wynnewood in the spring of ’19 and then we have a big one coming up in 2020 on Coffeyville.

Matthew Blair

Got it, and then on…

Dave Lamp

Whether we do that in the spring Matt or in the fall still open to debate.

Matthew Blair

Okay, sounds good. And then it looks like CVRR is trading at a fairly low valuation. Just given its recent results and think some would say this might be due to a call option that the CVI holds on CVRR. So could you update us the CVI have any plans to exercise this call option and from the CVRR shareholders perspective is there anything that can be done to, I guess remove this option or any sort of potential for just removing it going forward?

Dave Lamp

Well, I’ll go back to remember the reasons why we did this exchange in the first places. As we were trying to facilitate the potential sale of the company long-term as well as increase our ownership at the CVI level of CVRR. And those were the basic reasons, there was no intent of taking out CVRR at anytime or even contemplated at that time. And I don’t think anything is changed in that scenario. If you looking at the yield right now with CVRR, it’s what 13%, 14% almost and it will go up with this distribution to some degree. We’re extremely undervalued and recognize it and I keep thinking the market will eventually wake up to the fact that, that yield is as high as it is. But no intentions of any change in strategy at this point.

Our next question comes from a line of Neil Mehta with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your question.

Carly Davenport

Hi. This is Carly on for Neil. Thanks for taking the questions. Firstly, because you talk a little bit about the gathering business, you guys gathered about 112,000 barrels a day in the third quarter, which is up pretty decently. So what do you think maybe the margin uplift can be for gathering and whether this type of level is sustainable or if it can grow further?

Dave Lamp

Well, remember, a lot of our gatherings is around gathering strategic crews that are better value than the Cushing common stream or the Midland stream coming our way from on basic pipeline. So that’s a lot of, if we even breakeven we’re picking up a $1, $1.50 more by that gathering system than just buying a Cushing common stream and that’s where I put the strategic value of

it in. We have as you heard us talk in the past that we are in the process of truly aligning that whole gathering process to just what accomplishes the goals I just gave. We're gathering some in Colorado, which is because we took some wine space in White Cliffs and Pony Express that we probably will let expire and stick to our own knitting right in our backyard. We were gathering in West Texas and we quit doing that. But all has been matched because the stack at Scoop has gone up so much and that's why you're seeing the growth in the volume.

Carly Davenport

Got it. That's great. Thanks. And then second maybe on the outlook for [indiscernible] Midland Differentials. Do you guys see that kind of widening out in the near term? And would be interested to hear your long term views as well?

Dave Lamp

Well my personal view of it is and everybody got an opinion as you know. But I think it's going to be lumpy for the next 20 years frankly. We're going to have pipelines built and then you're going to see that filled up. And then you'll get more pipelines built and there is always going to be a lag. Just look at the last five year cycle it's done exactly that. And the point I make is that there is I believe the latest number is 3800 ducts in the Permian right now. Ducts are drilled but uncompleted wells. As soon as that capacity comes on, every one of those ducts is going to be converted to an active well. Cause all we got to do is go frac it. And once they do that you got 2000 barrels of production coming out right away. Do the math on that volume it's fairly large. And you just can't it's very difficult to build these $1 billion pipelines without and to make a 20 year commitment to underwrite them. So they're going to be lumpy and you got big differentials to force them to be built.

Carly Davenport

Got it. Makes a ton of sense. And then maybe last one for me, just on M&A. and I know you guys have been open that you see the company has the potential consolidation candidate going forward. But can you just talk a little bit about what you're seeing in the market in terms of valuation and then opportunities today?

Dave Lamp

There is no doubt that the bid ask is wide right now. And when you have margins as and particularly with the Brent TI at $10. The expectation of the current ownership is pretty high. And people who want to buy don't feel like paying that much money. So I think with the shale oil production coming out as high as it is, it's going to take somebody to pay up in order to get assets like we have particularly after we do some of these projects and get those in place. Because really the clear the barrel today and what's going to come out of the Permian and frankly the stack scoop some of these others is going to take a wide Brent TI spread. And as long as that's there the valuation of our assets stay pretty high.

Carly Davenport

Great. Thank you.

Dave Lamp

You're welcome.

Dave Lamp

Again I'd like to thank you all for your interest in CVR Refining. Additionally I like to thank all of our employees for their hard work and commitment towards the safe, reliable and environmentally responsible operations. We look forward to reviewing our fourth quarter '18 results with you during the next earnings call. Thank you very much.

