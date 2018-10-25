McCullough: What's Behind The 'Quad4' Market Hurricane

WE HAVE BEEN WARNING INVESTORS
...about #Quad4 In Q4 since releasing our 4Q 2018 Macro Themes on September 28th.
But what exactly is Quad 4?
It simply means that growth and inflation slow in rate-of-change terms. With two straight weeks of declines in major U.S. stock market indices, Quad 4 has officially arrived.
In this clip from our 4Q 2018 Macro Themes, Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough explains exactly why the U.S. economy is heading towards that Quad 4 hurricane.
“Dig into these components and understand how unbelievably good the numbers got versus how bad they were looking backwards,” McCullough explains.“That is why we’ve had such an acceleration: you have to have a very red situation to compare against.”
WATCH FULL CLIP ABOVE FOR MORE
