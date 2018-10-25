Carolina Financial Corp (CARO) CEO Jerry Rexroad on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) Q3 2018 Results Conference Call October 25, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Bill Gehman - Chief Financial Officer

Jerry Rexroad - Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

William Wallace - Raymond James

Blair Brantley - Brean Capital

Catherine Mealor - KBW

Operator

Bill Gehman

Thank you, Operator. And welcome to the Carolina Financial Corporation Investor Call. Please refer to Slide 2 regarding forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Jerry Rexroad, CEO of Carolina Financial Corporation.

Jerry Rexroad

I’d like to thank all of you attending our Carolina Financial Corporation third quarter 2018 earnings call. Overall, very pleased with the quarter. I think most of you know that we were interrupted in September by a fairly large hurricane that really impacted majority of our markets. Our team has certainly worked very hard to continue to provide excellent service to our customers, while at the same time, trying to help them really survey how they’re going to get through the storm and get back on their feet. And they’ve spent a lot of time working with customers over the last month and a half, and I thank them very much.

Overall, though, third quarter net income was $15.2 million or $0.66 per diluted share that compared to $8 million in the prior year quarter or $0.49 per diluted share. Operating earnings were slightly better, up 94.7% -- excuse me to $15.4 million or $0.67 per diluted share, and that’s up from $7.9 million or $0.49 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2017. Loans receivable grew at an annualized rate of 7.9% or approximately $138 million since the beginning of the year. Our deposits grew $155 million since the beginning of the year and core deposits increased $49 million.

We did have a provision for loan loss in the third quarter of 2018 of $750,000 that was primarily driven by organic loan growth and unknown hurricane effects that could occur as we go forward. Tangible common book value per share was $18.69 at September 30, 2018 that compared to $15.71 at the beginning of our year.

As I mentioned, hurricane Florence made impact to landfall or in the September 14th near Wilmington. It had an impact over most of the Eastern and coastal North and South Carolina. Our business as a company in the mortgage area and the commercial area of consumer retail all experienced impacts in September due to the business interruption. This particularly happened in the mortgage business. Number of our branches located in areas that were directly impacted by Hurricane Florence. Approximately two thirds of those branches actually closed beginning September 11th as a result of the evacuation orders by both the governors of North and South Carolina.

As of Monday, September 17, 2018 we have reopened approximately 51 of those branches and then for the remainder of the week, got the other 10 branches that were closed open. As of today, we only have one that is not opened and that one is being repaired and we hope to have it fully operational here in another few weeks. Throughout the hurricane, we were able to maintain customer support functions for our customers. We had to move a lot of people to various areas that were not impacted by the storm to be able to do so. But our team members did a great job of moving and being there to take care of our customers throughout the storm.

During the storm and the week before and after, we actually waived the foreign ATMPs. There were other financial impacts related to the storm. I will say that the impact of hurricane Florence on our markets is not completely known. There a lot of flooding just actually went down really about three weeks ago, actually continued all the way into October. So, we have talked, I think the majority of our customers, in particular our larger customers, we’ve certainly assessed as much as possible at this point in time. But we do know that there were some financial effects, some of which we were able to measure and some which we weren’t.

We did have limited mortgage banking activities throughout much of September in our eastern and coastal markets of North and South Carolina. We had a number of delayed closings on mortgage loans in which we provided free extensions to our customers. This of course reduced our margin on those loans. We had a cost related to relocating employees to serve our customers during the storm, repairs to our facilities, compensation costs and then contributions to relief efforts. All of those impacted our third quarter.

Delayed closings on commercial loan certainly occurred, and we did have limited business activity in many of our markets for good part of September. We did not try to quantify that impact as it was pretty much impossible to quantify that. In addition, we did increase our provision for loan losses for effects of Florence. We believe that the aggregate financial effects of these items was a reduction to income and an increase in expense of approximately $500,000 to $600,000 on a pretax basis for the quarter.

Let's talk a little bit about our commercial banking segment, CresCom Bank, had a good quarter. Net income of $15.3 million or $0.67 per diluted share compared to $7.8 million or $0.48 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2017. Operating earnings were slightly better $15.4 million, $0.67 per diluted share for the third quarter of '18 versus $7.7 million for the third quarter of 2017 or $0.48 per diluted share.

Our return on average asset for the banking segment was 1.67% for the third quarter of 2018 and that compared to 1.41% for the third quarter of 2017. Operating results on return on average assets were just slightly better. Real pleased with our net interest margin. Our yield on loans actually increased for the quarter, 8 basis points. When you exclude depreciation income, it increased 3 basis points. Our yield on securities actually increased 16 basis points. When you compare it to the prior quarter, 3.59% compared to 3.43% in the second quarter of '18. Accretion income for the third quarter was $2.2 million, and it was $1.9 million in the second quarter. Cost of funds did increased 7 basis points from 85 basis points and 2 basis points. If you exclude accretion income, our net interest margin actually increased 1 basis point in the third quarter of '18 compared to second quarter of '18.

Operating efficiency in the banking segment again very good, pretty constant over the last four quarters; I did mentioned in the prior calls that we were adding strategic senior management positions to the Company to support our next level of growth and size and scale; the majority of those are done; I think we have one with we are negotiating on; so I would say that the majority of that expense has been now put into the Company; our managers expense divided by average assets was 2.08 in the third quarter of '18, the same as it was in the second quarter; bank efficiency ratio was 48.2 that compares again exactly the same number in the second quarter of 2018.

Balance sheet growth, 7.9% growth in loans receivables since the beginning of the year, we grew to $30 million. As I have mentioned in the second quarter call, we have experienced several companies that have actually sold their businesses, resulting the fairly large payoffs that occurred in the third quarter. In addition, we've seen some extremely aggressive pricing by our competitors on some loans. So, we chose not to participate with. I think our concern remains that there is some extremely aggressive pricing by competitors in the lending side. And quite frankly, it will likely have some impact on us. However, when I look at our pipelines, they remain very strong.

If I look at business activity in our markets, it remains very strong and the opportunities that we're talking to customers with, I would say, honestly it's probably very close to an all-time high, so extremely aggressive in competitive markets. But I think our team is doing a great job of identifying opportunities and overall for the third quarter was pretty pleased considering that we knew we had some pretty large payoffs related to sales of companies. Deposits increased $51 million for the quarter. Overall, what we would really expect during the summer, I think we did have some reduction right at the end of the quarter, particularly related to hurricane Florence. But overall, pretty pleased with where we stand on our deposit growth during the quarter.

Our asset quality remains excellent; NPAs and total assets was 0.32%; we had 2 basis points of charge-off; and again, we believe that our portfolio was a fairly high concentration of what we believe to be lower risk asset, particularly in the one-to-four family continues to perform very well; as we’ve mentioned earlier, the loan loss provision of $750,000, primarily driven by organic loan growth and also by hurricane related impact that I mentioned previously; deposit cost of funds was 0.73 for the third quarter.

And so, with that I’ll move over to Crescent Mortgage and our wholesale mortgage segment, really very pleased for the third quarter. They did have some hurricane effects also and they do a lot of business in the southeast. And so, there’s no doubt that they have a lot of delayed closings and to some degree, some effect on margin. But when you really look at the results, $190 million closed loans compared to $205 million in the second quarter, really very pleased. Our margin remains very nice at 165 basis points a year ago, and in the third quarter we were 144 basis points. So overall, very pleased that the market that certainly understand -- understanding some reduction in business due to rising rates and the fed increases over the last two years.

Our wholesale mortgage segment actually made $555,000 for the third quarter of 2018 and that compares to $449,000 in the third quarter of 2017. That seems very hard to try to maintain market share without sacrificing margins. I think they've done a really good job on an industry that is down close to 15% to 20% in production over where it was probably a year ago.

Our shareholder results continue to be very good. Our return on tangible equity -- common equity was 14.68%. Our return on average assets was 1.66%, slightly better on operating basis. Just a reminder, the Company did complete the sale of 1.5 shares on June 11, 2018. That resulted in net proceeds of approximately $63.1 million. Our earnings per share, I've mentioned earlier, again very pleased with operating earnings of $0.67 this quarter compared to a year ago quarter of $0.49. And of course, our tangible common equity has shown significant increase from over a year ago with $18.69 at the end of the third quarter compared to $15.27 at the end of the third quarter 2017.

I would like to complete my remarks by just thanking our team members for all their hard work in serving our customers. Many of our team members have the drive to work two hours and go home with prior to two hours, because of all the flooding of houses and they secured this route as they have to take to and from work. Thank you so much. You’re doing a good job of continuing to just work hard every day to exceed our customers' expectation. And overall, considering the challenges we had in September, I felt like our results for the quarter were very good, very pleased as I look forward. I think we continue to remain very optimistic that our markets are very strong and our teams that are serving those markets are very strong.

So with that, I'll open up the call for any questions that you may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of William Wallace with Raymond James. Your line is open, please go ahead.

William Wallace

Jerry, I wonder if you could just maybe help us quantify or think about the impact to loan production from the hurricane. So, you had presumably a lot of loans that were in the pipeline to close that didn’t close late in September. So I'm curious. Do you anticipate should we see a bounce back in the fourth quarter? Or is this lost time and the fourth quarter is going to be what the fourth quarter is going to be?

Jerry Rexroad

There will be some bounce back, William. But at the same time, particularly in the will coastal markets, there was not a lot of activity there for a while. So, when you think o real-estate activity along the eastern part of North and South Carolina, there were just not people out, particularly on the mortgage side looking for homes for a period of time. And so, I think there is some just lost activity that we experienced in the third quarter, it may even impact a small amount in the fourth quarter, probably offset the bounce back from the delayed closings, quite frankly.

On the commercial, again the same things, only a little different, a lot of businesses right now are trying to actually make sure that they've totally cleaned up their properties and are taking care of what they've got. So there is going to be a little bit delay, I think in the fourth quarter. When I look forward beyond that, I think things look good. I think our pipelines of activities look really good. And I look at the people that are now back in the markets and the roads are busy, but there was a superior time that was really slow. And for commercial, there's just going to be a delayed impact.

On the deposit side, unfortunately, a lot of the storm was a flooding event and a lot of it was flooding in non-flood zone. And so, I am not sure that we will get a huge amount of deposit flurry that you get from wind event where the deposits all come back into the bank where people we build, this is a little different, a lot of people were having to deplete some of their funds and we certainly felt that in September, it was a really slow month for our commercial businesses. Looks like October is definitely, from what I can tell, looks good, but we lost the good month.

Unfortunately, we really don’t have a lot of exposure to, I think some of the businesses that really, really depend on September to be a great month form. But it definitely is having impact on our deposits in the September month and October month.

William Wallace

And maybe on that same theme, you've had some commentary about the deposit market just really being competitive, especially in markets like Charleston where other banks that are fast growers were being very promotional. I'm curious if that experience has continued? And how you look at the pressures, both on the loan pricing side and on the deposit side and how you're thinking about your core margin, excluding the purchasing accretion moving forward.

Jerry Rexroad

So you're right there was some extreme pressure in the second quarter on deposit rates. I would say it’s not as bad in the third quarter. It’s still competitive on the deposit side, don’t get me wrong. There’re some specials out there you look at and shake your heads on. But overall, I was really pleased that our costs of funds, when you exclude noninterest-bearing deposits. I think we were up 10 basis points, so I was really pleased with that. I think we try to be very, very conscious of what we’re doing. On the lending side, we have definitely lost some loan relationships over loan price. There's just not bad about it and we’re going to remain very disciplined in our approach. We believe that as a community bank, we offer a highly relational service to our customers. And I think as a general rule, we we've done very well getting paid at fair price for the service that we do.

We have lost some loans that in the past maybe a year ago, I would have said -- I don’t think that would have happened. But overall, I think there’s going to be some bumpiness maybe the loan growth. But I feel pretty good about the future. I feel like loan growth, particularly if we go into next year based upon what I see in our activity pipeline, it looks really good. And so, fourth quarter could be a real challenge. I mean we’ve got -- there’s a lot of people, particularly in the Myrtle Beach, Wilmington. Pretty much any of those market that pretty much run from probably Greenville, North Carolina down to Myrtle Beach, those markets are impacted. And a lot of things that would be in plan to do will probably be delayed a couple months.

So, we’re going to work hard on fourth quarter to try to make sure we maintain our loan growth, it would probably be a more challenging quarter we have. But to be truthful, I thought third quarter will be really, really challenging and I thought our teams are doing a good job. But loan pricing probably is to me right now a bigger concern than deposit pricing.

William Wallace

So putting that all together, I mean, do you think that from what you're seeing right now. I mean, do you think that you could still hold the line on margin or do you think that the pressures are mounting enough that there could be some downward movement?

Jerry Rexroad

So when I look at margin, William, I got to look at it over a period, because as you well know our business is very cyclical at the tourism market. We often lose a decent amount of non-interest bearing deposits as we go through the winter. And so, we should -- we probably will see some margin pressure in the fourth quarter. I will say that offsetting some of that would be the fact that the fed increase rates right at the end of September and we should get some pretty healthy benefit for that in the fourth quarter. But costs to deposits have to be impacted, because of the season now. But if I look out over a longer period of time, right now, I feel like we've done a really good job on holding the line on loan pricing.

And I think we’ve done a very good job on continue to grow deposits in a really pretty competitive market. And I think you're right, it's going to be challenging. But I'd like to hope that when we get here and look at a similar quarter in the third quarter of 2019, that margins hold and pretty close to where we've got it. I don't think you're going to see the growth in margin like we saw over the last four quarters. That's definitely probably not going to happen but being able to hold steady as long as business activity remains good in the summer next year, absent seasonality I feel pretty good.

William Wallace

The stock is down 20% to 25% over the past month or two. And you're now trading around 1.65 to 1. 70 at tangible book value. I'm curious how you might think about a stock repurchase program? And what the puts and takes there are and what the appetite for you and the board would be to buy shares given the big move?

Jerry Rexroad

And I think anybody that knows me well knows that we truly believe that our job is to maximize the value of the shareholders' investment over both the short and long-term. And certainly the stock repurchase, at this point, would probably be fairly accretive to earnings, in particular. I will say that when we raise capital in June, it was our intent to continue being an acquisitive company. It's still our intent to be an acquisitive company. I think it's going to be harder in the short-term to do that given the fact that most sellers do not understand relative value. And so in another words, if we were changing stock for stock, there's really no difference between selling your company today and selling it six months ago.

But the fact is when we look at it on a per share basis when our stocks up 25%, it's a lot harder to convince some of that. And it takes time for them to digest that. And so, it's my honest belief that doing an acquisition in the short term is a lot more challenging today than it was three months ago. But we're out meeting with people talking to people that would be good partners for us and we're going to continue to work on that.

So, we're not going to jump into a stock repurchase without a lot of thought as to the entire strategic objectives of the Company. But I do admit that it is certainly pretty accretive right now and we're going to look at maximizing our returns on capital. And we're going to continue to think about those things as a whole. But I will I will say that we do understand the stock repurchase today certainly is a fairly accretive transaction, and we're going to look at it and consider as part of our strategic plan as a whole.

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. And our next question comes from the line of Blair Brantley with Brean Capital. Your line is open, please go ahead.

Blair Brantley

Just a follow-up on William's question about capital deployment, I know we've talked about in the past about the mortgage servicing side. Is there any change, any change in view there in trying to get some more of those assets?

Jerry Rexroad

Well, we didn't actually mention it on the call. But I'll go ahead and say that we have been aggressive and looking at acquisitions of portfolios of servicing that really fits what we would like to do. The details of that will definitely be in the 10-Q. But you could from an asset standpoint we did deploy capital behind that this quarter. We like that asset. I think our timing, quite frankly, was really, really good, because right now, the pricing of servicing is actually getting, I think, a little bit higher than maybe I want to invest in it. But you’re seeing the Q that we’ve put on a pretty substantial amount of servicing for us in the third quarter. I think probably somewhere 750 million addition in notional amount. So, like the asset like the pricing of that asset, probably 60 days ago better than I like it today. But we’re going to continue to look to be opportunistic because we continue to like that asset a lot, I believe, it gives us a good return.

Blair Brantley

And then guys looking at mortgage and cap, the expectations going forward the MEA forecast recently updated the numbers actually increased their a little bit. What is your view on what you're seeing out there and your expectations for your mortgage business?

Jerry Rexroad

I think it depends on where you're at. And our market definitely took a hit for 30 days due to the storm. And right now, it looks like they're bouncing back nicely. I think that always come in on MBA projections, because there's a lot of different, I think thought process that goes into that. I think if interest rates continue to go up that it's going to be pretty hard for there to be a material increase in mortgage activity. On the other hand for us, we are seeing some competitors get out of the wholesale business. And I think there's probably a better opportunity for us to gain market share on the wholesale business than there ever has been before.

On the retail side of our business, I do notice that there’s some cost cutting by competitors, particularly in back office staff. And we've been pretty fortunate. We've actually picked up a number of people to our team over the last 120 days. So, we believe that it's important to try to be very consistent in our mortgage business. We try to deliver very high level of service. We think we get paid for it. And when I look at the mortgage banking activity and the wholesale and the retail side and subtract the hurricane, I thought they had a pretty good quarter, considering what we’re hearing from our peers.

Blair Brantley

And then -- and so with some of those competitors pointing back, should that help margins a little bit or anything there?

Jerry Rexroad

I don't know that it’ll help margin a lot, because margin to some degree is driven more by the very large players. And if anything, I see them contracting margin, particularly at the beginning of the third quarter. It seems to get a little bit better as we got to the end of third quarter. But no, I wouldn’t suspect that we’re going to get a lot more margins. I do think there's an opportunity to pick up people that are experienced in the industry. And I think there is an opportunity to gain customers who really may have lost somebody they've been doing business for a good while. So, I think those two opportunities exist. I don’t know that margin will really expand unless we saw a pretty healthy increase in volume. And I'll be honest, I just don’t see it.

Blair Brantley

Speaking to the talent side on the commercial -- for the commercial bank, and I know you guys have been adding some talent here and there. I mean, what's the view going forward? Are you still seeing some good opportunities to get some seasoned lenders?

Jerry Rexroad

We are but we are also being very careful. So, I think we have added people that we really feel good about to the team. And it takes time to get there to where they understand our culture and credit style. And so we're really probably more focused right now on really trying to get those new team members up and productive. We certainly will, as we go into 2019, continue to look for people. But to be honest with you, we're at the point in time in the year now we're moving somebody over, it's generally difficult. Those people won't wait till their bonus is paid.

And so, I wouldn’t really expect anything until latter first quarter. And that really timing wise works out good for us, it actually gives us time to really, really get the team members more inculcated into our culture and our credit style. And then I think we will start looking a lot more aggressively in certain markets as we go into the beginning of that second quarter of '19.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Catherine Mealor with KBW. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Catherine Mealor

I apologize if this question has been asked earlier. But just wanted to get your view on buybacks given your level of capital and where your stocks are currently trading?

Jerry Rexroad

Yes, that question was asked by William, I will repeat my answer. So I happen to say something slightly different, but…

Catherine Mealor

No worries, I'll get it in the transcript, no worries. And my other question and again it might have been asked. Just on M&A and also given the pullback in your stock price, how you think about M&A and leveraging that capital?

Jerry Rexroad

Yes, I already answered that one, I kind of answered that a little bit. But it is certainly more difficult to get people to think about selling when they don’t understand relative value. And most of them -- they looked at where they were -- they started to thinking about it back when banks who are trading 25% higher. And so they arrived at a price in their mind that was based upon where banks were trading at that time. And most of the smaller banks, as you know, don’t trade very often. And so they may be sitting there and their stock move to very small percent and they look at the people that are buying and they moved like ours have. And it just takes a while for their brains to recalibrate, some of them can quite frankly.

And so I thought I was 180 above, now they're telling me on 25% less than that. So, we definitely have -- we're out aggressively, trying to find the right partner for our company that we think adds value. I will also suggest and I didn't say this earlier. But I would also suggest that I think there are some that are probably more willing to stretch on a deal than we are. I think when we were underwriting deals and we’ve underwritten some. And honestly we do not see a zero credit cost as part of that underwrite and we’re looking I think maybe more conservative than others. But it’s been our belief from day one that being acquisitive is very important to our strategy but being acquisitive where it’s accretive to all shareholders is more important.

And we really, really think that if you look back at the deals that we did over the last four or five years and look at the effects on our return on average assets, our return on average equity and our growth in EPS over that period of time, we’ve done deals that we felt it was good for both the shareholders that were being bought and our shareholders. And so we’re going to continue to look at it that way and there maybe some others that decided to stretch more than us. So, there's really a couple things that I see in the acquisition from one relative value to our peers stretching on price.

But we’re more active and we're looking for the opportunity and we are talking to people about what are their plans down the road. So hopefully, we will find the right partner that believes in our value system and the way we view shareholder value over long-term and we are definitely continuing to remain acquisitive.

Catherine Mealor

And one other question, just on the health of your market. Can you just give us any commentary on what you’re seeing in terms of credit? I mean credit has just been so good for so long. We saw one announcement with Bank OZK that had some credit stress on a large project potentially in one of your market. So can you just tell us what you’re seeing and are there any signs of stress in any pockets? Thanks.

Jerry Rexroad

I also read that very intently and still trying to find out exactly, which regional center that was. But from what I can tell, health in the retail market seemed to be very good. There storm absolutely had an impact. But it’s funny if I looked at our volumes on residential retail mortgage on a daily like basis right now that gives me a pretty good idea of what the health of the market is from a sales standpoint. I feel pretty good. And so if you look at the traffic -- and I’ve been in Wilmington after the storm a couple times, I’ve been at Myrtle Beach a lot, I’ve been in Charleston several times. Right after the storm, it was really slow. But if you go today, it looks like -- it actually looks good to me just from an observational standpoint that’s not an economic standpoint.

But I think the markets look good. We’re not really seeing a whole lot of change in asset quality at all and I probably actually try to think how to say this, but I am actually very encouraged by how quickly these markets have bounced back from a major, major flooding event. I am just so proud of the people in our communities is the fact of the matter there is to a great degree, other than a lot of people happen to rebuild their homes on the weekend and trying to find contractors to rebuild from flooding, the markets really look good.

Jerry Rexroad

