Alphabet: Worth The Headaches

The Q3 results continue to prove that Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) is a profit machine. The internet search giant won't stop agitating regulators on both sides of the pond, but the stock remains a must own until the financials are actually hit my regulators. The non-GAAP numbers are too impressive to pass up here.

Image Source: Google website

Ignore Headlines

Alphabet remains one of the most difficult companies to analyze around quarterly results due to the switch away from reporting non-GAAP numbers a few years back. Outside of traditional impairment charges and stock-based compensation, the new requirement to report equity gains within other income and expenses or OI&E is even worse.

The headlines of a massive EPS beat is virtually worthless considering a large portion of the beat comes from the $1.8 billion OI&E gain. The company estimates that the full impact of the ASC 2016-01 adoption added about $1.20 to diluted EPS. Without that benefit, the actual EPS was around $11.86, not $13.06. The number was still a solid beat, but not nearly as impressive.

Revenues missed estimates, but the numbers took a small hit from currency. Regardless, revenues were still up an impressive 21% on an as reported basis considering the base level last year was $27.8 billion.

The other area of concern was the TAC costs. The news of much larger payments to Apple (AAPL) for iOS default search browser was a concern going forward. The $12 billion estimate for 2019 is an expected large cost headwind.

For Q3, Google did pay out a total of about $1.1 billion in extra costs to distribution partners and network members. The distribution partners costs were up slightly to 13% of revenues, but the percentage of Google advertising revenues for total TAC was flat at 23%.

Source: Alphabet Q3'18 earnings release

Seeing the amount growing but constrained to revenue growth will alleviate investor concerns here.

Spending Issues

The stock remains exceptionally cheap due to growth opportunities with Google properties and eventually Waymo. The historical issue always has been unconstrained expenses and that issue is actually popping up again when one looks beyond the headline EPS beat.

Alphabet reported minimal growth in operating income at $8.3 billion, only up about $500 million from $7.8 billion last Q3. SBC was up about $500 million so the non-GAAP growth would be more impressive, but the growth rate is still being hit by huge spending increases.

The company doesn't break out the costs in enough detail to fully understand why costs surged. A big part of the issue is the surging capital expenditures that ultimately push up depreciation expenses going forward.

The surging capital expenditures to build the Cloud business are a big part of the problem. Entering a high capital intensive business is problematic for a business reliant on huge margins and low spending to generate massive cash flows. For Q3, capex was up about 50% to $5.3 billion.

Source: Alphabet Q3'18 earnings release

Back To Non-GAAP

Either way you slice it, Alphabet still beat analyst estimates for the quarter by a wide margin. The Q3 beat by over a $1 per share should push 2019 EPS estimates above $50 for GAAP.

My prior work with SBC reaching about $10 billion on an annual basis should add more than $10 per share to the non-GAAP EPS numbers. An estimate of closer to $13 per share based on 704 million shares outstanding would quickly place the 2019 EPS estimate at $63.

With about $145 in net cash, the after-hours price of close to $1,065 places the net-cash stock value of only $920. The stock is down to only about 14.6x my '19 EPS estimates. Definitely a very cheap valuation for a revenue growth story in excess of 20%.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Alphabet isn't doing anything to help its view on Wall Street. From playing a dangerous game with regulators to still running into unconstrained cost issues, the quarterly numbers could be far better with less regulator risk.

The stock is just far too cheap to ignore despite the headaches. The market won't like the numbers so give the stock a few days before getting aggressive here. The company has a habit of suddenly shifting back to constraining expenses when the market starts to object so one should expect better cost controls in 2019.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GOOGL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long AAPL.