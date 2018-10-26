Is This The Start Of Something More? - Today's Editors' Picks

U.S. stocks (SPY) are on pace for their worst month since the financial crisis but opinions are mixed on whether this is just a short-term hiccup or the start of something larger. In his most recent article contributor, The Heisenberg provides information to help you make sense of things by putting the puzzle pieces together.

Our contributors keep their ears to the ground and their eyes on the screen looking for profitable opportunities in the marketplace. Today, contributors Conviction Capital Research, Jonathan Weber, Dane Bowler, Scott Kennedy and BDC Buzz bring us some of the best ideas. Let us know which is your favorite in the comment section below.

Here are today’s Editors’ Picks:

Chart of the day: SPY 5-day chart

Comment of the day, by contributor Vinyl 1

Many retail investors are sitting on huge gains in 401K index-fund holdings. Rather than see these gains vanish, they will probably start selling and going into cash. If they've ridden the market up from 2008, that is not the worst thing they could do. But if the big Vanguard, Blackrock, and Fidelity index funds become net sellers instead of buyers for the S&P 500 stocks, that will turn a huge tailwind into a huge headwind. More unpleasantness would follow, as computerized trading programs react by dumping more stock. I don't mind trading against naive retail investors and a bunch of computerized algorithms. They will dump the good companies and the bad, leaving value investors with plenty to chose from. But we are still a long way from total capitulation.

Image of the day: The Cosmos



Fun Fact Of The Day: According to Bleacher Report

Thanks for reading. Please share your ‘Editor’s Pick’ with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.

Have a great day!

Jason